Italy's new energy decree aims to cut consumer electricity bills, but industry experts warn it could slash solar revenues by over 30%, slow the PPA and battery storage markets, and increase gas-fired generation. The measure also raises regulatory and state aid concerns, potentially making the Italian electricity market riskier for investors.On 24 February, the Italian government approved a new energy decree, the so-called Decreto Bollette, introducing several measures aimed at lowering electricity bills for consumers. However, industry representatives have criticized parts of the decree, arguing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...