Zuper to receive early access to Vonage Quality on Demand network API, for high-stakes field workflows ensuring reliable network performance for live video, wearables, and inspections across industries like HVAC, electrical, general construction, roofing, manufacturing, and more

Zuper, the AI operating system for the trades, and Vonage, part of Ericsson, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into a collaboration to integrate Vonage's network APIs into the Zuper platform. The collaboration will provide Zuper with early access to Vonage network powered solutions, starting with Quality on Demand (QoD), where mobile network performance can be selectively applied to support critical field workflows, delivering improved latency, reliability, and connected experiences for mobile workforces.

QoD is the first advanced network API being integrated¹ and represents one component of a larger vision for mobile networks as a platform that aligns network behaviour with application intent as these capabilities continue to be exposed. The ambition is to provide Zuper with programmable mobile network capabilities, powered by Vonage software solutions and leveraging Ericsson's 5G Standalone (SA) radio and core network exposure portfolio, ensuring high-stakes fieldwork, such as remote inspections and live video support, can be executed with superior performance, regardless of local network conditions.

Eliminating the "Best Effort" Bottleneck

Integrating Vonage network APIs into the Zuper platform addresses a critical challenge for modern mobile workforces: the limitations of "best effort" connectivity. For field service workers operating in industries like HVAC, construction, and manufacturing, fluctuating network quality can disrupt real-time data flow, hinder remote collaboration, and impede job success. By leveraging Vonage's QoD API, Zuper will have the ability to enable technicians to request prioritised network performance for time-critical tasks, ensuring reliable, stable, high-quality connections when they matter most.

Anand Subbaraj, Founder-CEO, Zuper said, "For the skilled trades, the hardest problems aren't solved at a desk; they're solved in the field, often with limited time, incomplete information, and real-world constraints. At Zuper, we build for those moments, where live collaboration, visual context, and fast, confident decision-making matter most. Vonage network APIs enable us to explore how more reliable, real-time connectivity could remove friction from field service and create more efficiencies by enabling field teams to stay focused on the work. Working with Vonage allows us to push beyond today's limitations to see what field-ready, application-aware connectivity could enable next."

Zuper Glass: Real-Time Precision on the Roof

The transformative potential of this technology is exemplified by Zuper Glass, Zuper's AI-powered smart eyewear. Currently being tested at an Ericsson lab, Zuper Glass leverages the Vonage QoD API to transform how field technicians interact with off-site experts.

Reliable Performance: Technicians could conduct live video walkthroughs and inspections without the risk of buffering or dropped connections.

Technicians could conduct live video walkthroughs and inspections without the risk of buffering or dropped connections. Dynamic Optimisation: The platform is designed to request specific network profiles to prioritise latency-sensitive telemetry and high-definition video.

The platform is designed to request specific network profiles to prioritise latency-sensitive telemetry and high-definition video. Broad Industry Application: While initially demonstrated through roofing models, the solution is designed to scale across all skilled trades, including HVAC, electrical, and general construction.

Vonage's QoD API is designed to allow applications to request enhanced network characteristics, enabled by Ericsson radio and core network exposure portfolio, such as improved latency, throughput, or stability, for specific sessions. This capability will look to unlock new opportunities for developers and enterprises to create experiences that go beyond traditional best-effort connectivity limitations.

The solution has been validated with Ericsson's radio and core networks, including Ericsson's core network exposure portfolio, which transforms and translates Vonage's intent driven QoD API calls towards 5G networks to provide the enhanced network characteristics above and enable more optimised and predictable connectivity for Zuper's application.

A Shared Vision for Resilient Fieldwork

"Our Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate with Zuper reflects a shared commitment to advancing programmable network capabilities for modern fieldwork," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API for Vonage. "By combining Zuper's expertise in skilled trade workflows with Vonage's cutting-edge network innovations, specifically featuring Quality on Demand and advanced connectivity, we are paving the way for more resilient, real-time field experiences tailored to the realities of on-the-job challenges."

Subbaraj continues, "Beyond advanced connectivity, Zuper envisions significant potential in leveraging additional network powered capabilities such as those for identity, location, and security signals to further optimise field workflows or unlock entirely new possibilities. These capabilities from Vonage could enable technician identity validation, job site presence verification, protection of sensitive customer data, and smarter automation across field operations, driving innovation as the ecosystem continues to evolve."

Zuper Glass is currently available for demo. Zuper, Vonage, and Ericsson, will showcase the solution live at the Ericsson VIP Zone during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, taking place from March 2-5, 2026. Find out more and book a meeting here.

Learn more about Vonage Network APIs.

¹Tested in a lab environment.

About Zuper:

Zuper is redefining field service with the industry's most intelligent, all-in-one platform. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide, the AI-native solution provides forward-thinking service businesses with a competitive advantage. By unifying work order management, dispatching, scheduling, proposals, asset management, payments, customer communications, and fleet management in one system, Zuper empowers field teams, delights customers, and fuels profitable growth so companies can focus on service, not software.

Operating since 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Zuper is on a mission to transform field teams into Zuper heroes. For more information, visit zuper.co.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

