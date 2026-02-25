Late amendment put forward to halt sudden retroactive change to export rates for net metering contract holders in Pakistan. It follows strong criticism from local solar industry leaders over sudden change in export rates under new net billing structure.Pakistan's long-awaited switch to net billing for solar has come into force, but an attempt to retroactively put net metering contract holders onto lower rates has been quashed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. New regulations cut the rate for exporting solar to the grid from PKR 26 ($0.093) per kWh to PKR 13 per kWh. In the run up to changes coming ...

