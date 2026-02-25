DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRL LN) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 167.9115 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87252870 CODE: MWRL LN ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRL LN LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 419120 EQS News ID: 2281208 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 25, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)