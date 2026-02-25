Koninklijke Vopak N.V.: Vopak announces a multi-year share buyback program of up to EUR 500 million and commences the first tranche of up to EUR 100 million

Vopak announces a multi-year share buyback program of up to EUR 500 million and commences the first tranche of up to EUR 100 million



Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 25th February 2026



Vopak intends to commence a multi-year share buyback program of up to EUR 500 million, expected to be executed by year-end of 2030 in multiple tranches.



This share buyback program is part of the shareholder distributions program of around EUR 1.7 billion through year-end 2030. In addition to the multi-year share buyback program, Vopak has enhanced the progressive dividend policy, through which the company intends to increase its dividend per share by 5% or more annually. For further details please refer to the FY 2025 press release published on 25 February 2026.



The first tranche of the multi-year share buyback program, of up to EUR 100 million, will commence on 26 February 2026 and end no later than 26 February 2027, barring unforeseen circumstances. Vopak will cancel the repurchased shares subject to the relevant board and shareholder approvals. The share buyback program will be executed pursuant to the safe harbour regime of the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the existing authority granted at the 2025 Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025, and, subsequently, the authority (if granted) by the 2026 Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.



The share buyback program will be executed by an independent intermediary, allowing the execution of open market transactions during open and closed periods.



Vopak confirms the absence of any agreement with its existing shareholders regarding their potential participation in the share buyback program-



The share buyback program is separate from any share transactions Vopak may execute to cover obligations under its long-term incentive programs for employees.



The share buyback program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time. Vopak will provide weekly updates on the progress of the share buyback program through press releases and transaction details on Vopak's website for the duration of the program.



This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Royal Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, we are supporting the world's evolving needs. Together with our partners and customers, we are investing in gas, industrial and energy transition infrastructure - paving the way to a more sustainable future. Vopak is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.vopak.com



For more information please contact

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication, e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com

Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations, e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com