25.02.2026 10:02 Uhr
Pulsar Unveils Video Intelligence: Analyze Where Culture Happens, at Scale

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Pulsar, the world's leading audience intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Video Intelligence, a major expansion of its AI capabilities designed to help brands analyze the content, context, and sentiment of video across the world's most influential platforms.

By 2026, 76% of all mobile traffic data involves watching or sharing video. As culture shifts from text-based conversation to visual-first expression on platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube, and Twitch, traditional social listening has reached a critical bottleneck. While text remains searchable and quantifiable, video has largely remained a "black box" for insights teams-view count is visible, but deeper narrative meaning remains elusive.

Pulsar Video Intelligence closes this blind spot by applying the platform's advanced topic detection, sentiment analysis, and audience modeling directly to the frames and spoken content of any video at scale.

"Culture today isn't written, it's filmed. On YouTube alone, 500 hours of video are uploaded every hour. Rolling out video intelligence fixes a long-standing blind spot for researchers and marketers, and fundamentally changes how you understand an audience," said Francesco D'Orazio, Founder and President of Pulsar.

The platform's new Video Intelligence suite allows enterprise teams to:

  • Track spoken brand mentions and understand the sentiment of a video's context, even when the brand isn't mentioned in the caption or text.

  • Spot visual movements and creative tropes before they migrate into mainstream text-based conversation.

  • Synchronize insights across YouTube, Twitch, Instagram Reels, and beyond, with AI-driven analysis that works across multiple languages.

  • Instantly transcribe spoken content into searchable, analyzable datasets that integrate directly into existing Pulsar workspaces.

The launch of Video Intelligence represents a fundamental shift in how brands and agencies develop audience strategy, moving away from fragmented, platform-specific metrics toward a unified, multimodal understanding of consumer behavior.

Video Intelligence is available to Pulsar clients from today.

For more information or to request a demo, visit pulsarplatform.com.

Contact Information Davide Berretta VP Brand & Content Marketing, Pulsar davide.berretta@pulsarplatform.com

SOURCE: Pulsar



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pulsar-unveils-video-intelligence-analyze-where-culture-happens-a-1140509

