Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RedPeach: 2026: Transparency Becomes a New Standard in the Creator Economy

GENEVA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the creator economy continues to mature, content monetization platforms are entering a new phase of structural development. The rapid growth of the sector is now accompanied by increased professionalization: dedicated teams, automation tools, outsourced management, and advanced technological solutions have become embedded in the ecosystem.

Your fans deserve the real you, not AI chats. Join RedPeach. Verified creators only.

In France, the Senate is currently reviewing measures aimed at regulating what some lawmakers have referred to as "Pimping 2.0," a term used to describe outsourced profile management and delegated user interactions on certain subscription-based platforms. The debate, covered by RTL, extends beyond France and reflects a broader European and international movement toward stronger transparency requirements, intermediary accountability, and enhanced creator protections. As regulators take a closer look at opaque delegation models and automated interaction systems, compliance standards are expected to tighten.

In this environment, RedPeach designed to prevent undisclosed delegation and ensure interaction authenticity positions itself in alignment with emerging regulatory expectations.

While this evolution follows a clear economic logic, it also raises a strategic question: how can clarity and trust be maintained in digital interactions when multiple layers of intervention may operate behind a single account?

It is within this context that the Swiss company RedPeach is developing a verification-centered approach: https://redpeach.com/face-verification.

The platform has developed proprietary technology that integrates a facial validation mechanism within private messaging. The objective is to certify that responses originate directly from the account holder, thereby reinforcing interaction traceability and transparency.

"The creator economy has grown extremely fast. We believe the next stage is not only about growth, but about clarity. Technology should strengthen trust in interaction, not replace it," said Marco Cally, CEO of RedPeach.

As part of its development strategy, the RedPeach team conducted a six-month study analyzing 2,000 publicly accessible creator accounts operating on subscription-based platforms.

According to the company's internal findings, 65% of accounts generating between $500 and $100,000 in monthly revenue appear to rely on external management structures or technological assistance tools to manage user interactions (internal analysis; methodology and scope available upon request).

Beyond its verification infrastructure, RedPeach's 2026 roadmap is part of a broader responsible innovation framework: enhanced content protection tools, collaborative features for creators, diversified payment solutions, and structured support programs.

Originally developed as a CRM solution and payment infrastructure for freelancers and small and mid-sized businesses, RedPeach technology has evolved to address the specific needs of the creator economy, particularly as expectations around transparency and digital accountability continue to increase.

Rather than positioning itself in opposition to existing platforms, RedPeach presents its model as a technological evolution of the sector: a framework in which technical validation of interactions contributes to a clearer and more sustainable environment for content monetization.

About RedPeach

Founded in Geneva, RedPeach is a content monetization technology platform built around interaction verification mechanisms and secure infrastructures aligned with current digital standards.

Learn More

Website: https://redpeach.com
Explanatory Page: https://redpeach.com/face-verification
Recent Interview: https://www.lebigdata.fr/onlyfans-ia-et-scam-emotionnel-industrialisent-lintimite

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916677/RedPeach_EN.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916675/RedPeach_Logo.jpg

RedPeach Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-transparency-becomes-a-new-standard-in-the-creator-economy-302693558.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.