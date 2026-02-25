Anzeige
25.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
Datamaran Limited: Datamaran Launches Regulatory Monitoring Solution to Help Companies Navigate ESG Complexity

The solution gives sustainability, legal, and compliance teams a unified and efficient way to track, understand, and act on global regulatory developments.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Datamaran, the market leader in AI-powered risk and governance tools, announced the launch of a standalone Regulatory Monitoring solution that combines advanced AI analysis with expert-curated regulatory intelligence to help organizations stay ahead of environmental, social, and governance regulations worldwide.

Datamaran Regulatory Monitoring Product

As regulatory requirements continue to evolve across jurisdictions, companies are under ongoing pressure to identify relevant developments early, assess their impact, and coordinate responses across teams. Datamaran's solution has been designed in direct response to these challenges, providing a purpose-built platform for continuous regulatory intelligence, monitoring, and governance.

"Regulation is one of the key forces shaping corporate strategy today. Organizations are navigating unprecedented complexity, with overlapping and sometimes conflicting requirements emerging and evolving. Our Regulatory Monitoring solution gives leaders the clarity, foresight, and structure they need to move from reactive compliance to proactive governance by delivering relevant and timely AI-powered insights within a structured workflow." - Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and Co-Founder of Datamaran.

Purpose-Built ESG Regulatory Intelligence for Global Businesses

Datamaran's Regulatory Monitoring solution enables companies to systematically monitor, discover, and manage ESG and sustainability-related regulations that create material risks and opportunities at the corporate level. The platform combines comprehensive global coverage with AI-powered analysis, intelligent search, personalized alerts, and expert-curated insights.

Through a structured workflow spanning monitoring, discovery, and management, users will stay informed of relevant developments, uncover emerging regulatory risks, and translate insights into coordinated action across sustainability, legal, and compliance teams.

"Organizations are caught in the perfect storm: ESG and sustainability regulation keeps growing, ownership is unclear, legal teams are at capacity, and sustainability teams are struggling to stay on top of these developments - relying on spreadsheets, newsletters, and fragmented tools to manage regulatory risk. Our solution brings everything together in one connected workflow - helping teams understand what's changing, what matters, and what to prioritize."- Donato Calace, SVP, Market Leader, Partnerships & Innovation at Datamaran

Supporting Data-Driven Governance and Sustainability at Scale

The solution builds on Datamaran's long-standing expertise in driving efficiencies in regulatory and governance processes through software that combines AI with expert validation to deliver actionable, data-driven intelligence. It aligns with companies' existing materiality assessments and strategic priorities, ensuring that regulatory monitoring is directly linked to business context and decision-making.

By providing early warning signals on developments from policy proposal through to rule implementation, clear applicability indicators, and visual dashboards, the platform helps organizations gain strategic lead time, reduce reliance on external advisors, and strengthen accountability across functions.

"Through Datamaran's regulation monitoring capabilities, we have a reliable way to stay informed on regulatory developments and emerging requirements. The platform is a valuable resource in supporting our ongoing awareness and decision-making across sustainability, legal, and compliance."- David Costa, Chief Sustainability Business Officer, at NTT Data

To learn more, book a demo or visit https://www.datamaran.com/regulatory-monitoring.

Contact: Helen Skeen, Director of Communications and Insights: helen.skeen@datamaran.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918140/Datamaran_Regulatory_Monitoring_Product.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671133/5818391/Datamaran_Logo.jpg

Datamaran Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/datamaran-launches-regulatory-monitoring-solution-to-help-companies-navigate-esg-complexity-302694571.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
