Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shilpa Medicare Limited: SteinCares and Shilpa Biologicals Strike into Licensing Agreement to Expand Access to Biosimilars Across Latin America

  • New partnership combines Shilpa Biologicals' development and manufacturing capabilities with SteinCares' regional commercialization platform
  • Collaboration aims to expand patient access to cost-effective treatments and reinforces SteinCares' leadership in biosimilars across Latin America
  • Agreement marks the first product from this strategic partnership and Shilpa Biologicals' entry into the Latin American market

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica and RAICHUR, India, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SteinCares, a leading specialty healthcare company in Latin America, and Shilpa Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. (SBPL), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited (BSE: 530549) (NSE: SHILPAMED), announce a strategic licensing agreement to commercialize a biosimilar across Latin America.

Shilpa Medicare Limited Logo

Under the agreement, SteinCares will hold exclusive rights to register, commercialize, and distribute biosimilar across the region while SBPL will complete product development and commercial manufacturing from its facility in Dharwad, India. The partnership brings together SBPL's expertise in biologics development and high-quality commercial manufacturing with SteinCares' integrated regional platform.

"We are excited to partner with Shilpa Biologicals to bring this biosimilar to Latin America," said Mitchell Waserstein, CEO, SteinCares. "This agreement reinforces our leadership in biosimilars and our role as a strategic partner for global biopharmaceutical companies seeking to enter Latin America's complex healthcare markets. By combining Shilpa's proven capabilities in biologics development and manufacturing with our integrated regional platform and deep market expertise, we are creating scalable healthcare opportunities and expanding access to innovative, cost-effective treatments across the region."

"SteinCares is a trusted partner in Latin America with proven expertise in the registration and commercialization of specialty therapies," said Dr. Sridevi Khambhampaty, CEO, Shilpa Biologicals. "Through this licensing agreement, we are entering Latin America and aim to broaden patient access to safe treatments across the region. We believe this collaboration will create meaningful value for patients, healthcare systems, and our organizations as we expand our biosimilars footprint in Latin America.This collaboration reinforces our commitment to scalable, long-term global licensing partnerships and creates a strong platform for future collaborations across key international markets and our growing biosimilars portfolio."

About SteinCares

SteinCares expands access to innovative treatments across 30 Latin American countries. With 45+ years' experience, it offers an integrated one-stop-shop platform pioneering biosimilar therapies.

About Shilpa Biologicals

Shilpa Biologicals is an integrated biopharmaceutical company with a hybrid CDMO model. It offers development, manufacturing, and ready-to-license formulations in immunology, oncology, and ophthalmics.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2489785/Shilpa_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steincares-and-shilpa-biologicals-strike-into-licensing-agreement-to-expand-access-to-biosimilars-across-latin-america-302695689.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.