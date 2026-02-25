Anzeige
25.02.2026 10:06 Uhr
STARTRADER Launches PowerPlay Challenge for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The initiative connects performance-based trading with the competitive spirit of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the global broker partnership with the UAE National Cricket Team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the broker has launched the PowerPlay Challenge competition. The initiative has been running since January 15 and will last until March 8. It combines structured trading objectives with match-day experiences connected to the tournament.

UAE National Cricket Team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

As for the details of this promotion, participants need to complete a series of trading challenges for a chance to win match tickets and a signed jersey from the UAE National Cricket Team. The campaign sets four lucky draws, with the final performance winner to be announced on March 8th, 2026.

This partnership comes as a continuation of its collaboration with the UAE National Cricket Team during the DP World Asia Cup 2025, and it emphasizes the same principles highlighted previously. Through preparation, consistency, and a long-term commitment to excellence, sustainable growth can be achieved.

Commenting on this, Mr. Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, said, "The competition and other marketing initiatives are part of bringing the partnership to life, bringing the spirit of competition into the trading world, and also highlighting the principles on which this partnership was built: preparation, consistency, and a long-term commitment to excellence."

By integrating defined eligibility criteria, verified performance measurement, and limited-time participation, the initiative underscores STARTRADER's broader approach to combining market engagement with strategic partnerships in sport.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920050/STARTRADER_T20_World_Cup.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862508/5823018/STARTRADER_Logo.jpg

STARTRADER Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-launches-powerplay-challenge-for-icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026-302696829.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
