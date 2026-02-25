Notified: How To Improve Your Media Pitches in a Fast-Moving UK News Cycle

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar - Direct From the Desk: A Deputy Editor's Guide To Successful Pitches

Why do some media pitches stand out while others get ignored?



On 4 March, join Notified for a live conversation with Steph Spyro, Deputy Political Editor and Environment Editor at the Daily Express. The session will explore how journalists identify credible sources, assess data and decide which stories make the cut.



Expect practical advice, real examples and clear best practices you can use straight away.



You'll learn:

What makes a pitch relevant in a crowded inbox

Common mistakes that weaken media relationships

How to position your stories to build stronger trust









WHEN: Wednesday, 4 March, 2026, from 1:30pm-2:00pm GMT

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Steph Spyro - Deputy Political Editor and Environment Editor, Daily Express

Steph has spent more than six years reporting for the Daily Express. She stepped into the role of Environment Editor in 2022, putting the climate and biodiversity crises firmly on the paper's agenda. A year later, she moved into the Parliamentary lobby, where she questions ministers, grills MPs and examines how political decisions impact people's lives as Deputy Political Editor. Away from the newsroom, Steph is the founder of the straight-talking newsletter Off the Record, which launched in July 2025 to help communications professionals improve their relationship with journalists. It expanded to Substack in 2026, growing a community around how the media landscape is changing.



Cheryl Douglas (Host) - Senior Director, Product Management, Notified

Cheryl is Senior Director of Product Management at Notified, with over 30 years of experience in the media industry. She has held senior leadership roles at organisations such as Cision, Gorkana, News4Media and News UK where she spearheaded transformative initiatives in journalist relationships, media insights and product strategy. During her 17-year tenure at News UK, Cheryl honed her expertise in the ever-evolving media landscape, gaining a deep understanding of journalists' needs and the dynamics of modern communication. She is dedicated to connecting PR professionals & communicators with the right media opportunities, building journalist relationships and empowering them to thrive in today's fast-paced communications environment.

WHY:

UK newsrooms are under pressure to move fast without getting the facts wrong. This means PR pitches need to be clear, relevant and backed by credible sources. Our session offers a rare chance to hear directly from a senior journalist about what works - and what doesn't - helping communications teams refine their approach and strengthen media relationships in a competitive environment.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



Media Contact

Caroline Smith - Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e05957c8-7972-407e-91ab-f715a7ecdda2

This press release was published by a CLEAR Verified individual.