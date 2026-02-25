Greater Than AB: Year-end report January - December 2025

The Group October - December 2025 (KSEK)

Net sales 1 265 (8 159) -84%

Operating result -15 989 (-5 674)

Result for the period -19 004 (-6 364)

Earnings per share before and after dilution -1.14* (-0.52)

The Group January - December 2025 (KSEK)

Net sales 5 737 (40 595) -86%

Operating result -46 626 (-1 885)

Result for the period -57 162 (-1 296)

Earnings per share before and after dilution -3.75* (-0.23)

* Earnings per share after tax, calculated on the result for the period and the average number of shares for the period January - December 2025, 14 145 335 shares.

Summary of the fourth quarter

Net sales for Q4 2025 amounted to 1.3 MSEK, compared to 8.1 MSEK in Q4 2024.

Result for the quarter was -19 MSEK, compared to -6.4 MSEK in Q4 2024, negatively impacted by interests, currency fluctuations, allowance for doubtful receivables and litigation-related costs - a combined today of approximately 8.9 MSEK.

The proceedings regarding the litigation cases of material breach of contract, will take place in September 2026 and the IP infringement is planned for April 2027, both in the District Court of Stockholm.

Greater Than raised approximately 72 MSEK before transaction costs through a directed share issue of 4,500,000 shares. Transaction costs amounted to approximately 2.7 MSEK, with payment partly made through offsetting of 9 MSEK and early repayment of a convertible loan to Fenja Capital II A/S of approximately 17.5 MSEK.

In December, a subsequent repair issue of 608,315 shares raised approximately 9.7 MSEK, of which approximately 6.2 MSEK was paid in cash and approximately 3.5 MSEK through offsetting of bridge loans. The transaction-related costs amounted to approximately 0.7 MSEK.

FIA successfully launched the FIA DSI in Q4, generating clear market traction. The focus is now on sales conversion. The sales cycle is currently estimated at 3-12 months, depending on the customer segment; revenues are therefore expected later than the initial projection of Q1 2026.

The Board of Directors recommends that no dividend be distributed for the financial year of 2025.

CEO Words

Moving forward with hard work and confidence

2025 began with uncertainty, but with clear focus and determination to rise stronger. We entered the year fully aware that an ongoing legal dispute, combined with a turbulent global economy, would impact our financial position. Yet through cost control, solid team commitment and growing global demand for AI solutions to reduce road crashes, we remained confident in our direction.

Driven by conviction and passion for the uniqueness of Greater Than's technology, we closed major deals, renewed key contracts, and executed according to plan. With a clear long-term perspective, we focused on partnering with trusted global organizations as the most effective way to scale our impact worldwide.

This approach delivered tangible progress. During the year, we signed an agreement with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), under which Greater Than's AI powers the FIA Driver Safety Index, a new global benchmark for measuring driver risk. Interest across regions has reached our expectations, and while revenue will take time to materialize, the FIA's global reach and credibility are already accelerating adoption.

During 2025, we carried out a successful R&D partnership with Honda, which laid the foundation for a commercial agreement signed in 2026. The agreement supports the launch and scaling of Honda's crash risk map powered by Greater Than's AI, initially in Japan, followed by global expansion.

In Q4, we extended our partnership with DKG Insurance Group through 2028, building on a successful three-year collaboration. Over this period, DKG has launched several AI-powered solutions using our technology, supporting safer driving, fairer premiums, and stronger customer relationships.

In December, through Capital Acquisition, we raised approximately SEK 82 million before issue costs, strength-ening our financial position as we prepare for the upcoming period.

Looking ahead to 2026, Greater Than stands strong. We have navigated a challenging period while delivering on several key milestones, including the establishment of strategic partnerships with market-leading players.

These collaborations confirm the strength of our technology and validate our long-term strategy. As part of this forward-looking approach, the Board has announced a CEO transition. After more than 18 years leading Greater Than, I will step down as CEO in May 2026. Johanna Forseke, currently Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer, has been appointed as my successor. Johanna has been deeply involved in our strategic transformation, and this planned transition ensures continuity and a strong focus on execution as the company enters its next phase of growth.

As we move forward with confidence and pride, I am proud of what the Greater Than team has achieved and I look forward to continuing to follow the company's journey.

Liselott Johansson, CEO



About Greater Than

Greater Than is a global leader in AI-driven risk intelligence for road safety and sustainability. Its unique technology is trained using real-life driving data to predict crash probability and climate impact.

By using AI pattern profiling to measure the driver influence on risk, Greater Than delivers predictive scores that are globally comparable. Fleets, mobility providers, insurers and other organizations involved in road transportation use these insights for risk management, cost control, pricing, and ESG compliance.

Greater Than (GREAT: ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.greaterthan.eu.

