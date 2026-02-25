Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 11:22
50,90 Euro
-1,96 % -1,02
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,8050,8611:25
50,8650,9211:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2026 08:18 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis delivered strong organic sales growth of 7% in 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - February 26, 2026. Novonesis delivered strong organic sales growth of 7% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.1% in 2025. The company expects a good start to 2026 and a good year overall.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO:

"In 2025, we continued to deliver strong organic sales growth. We achieved 7% growth, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.1% and a strong cash flow - despite currency headwinds. Growth was broad-based across sales areas and markets, with particularly strong performance in Emerging Markets. As a pure biosolutions player, Novonesis uniquely combines deep understanding of customers, innovation leadership and world-class scale capabilities, driving performance and strengthening resilience. In 2026, we expect another good year, with growth across all sales areas and margin expansion. We continue to execute on our strategy, positioning us to firmly deliver on our 2030 targets and beyond."

Highlights of our full-year 2025 results:

• Broad-based organic sales growth of 7% (Q4: 4%) including the negative impact of exiting certain countries of ~1%-point (Q4: ~2%-points). Price contributed ~1%-point (Q4: ~1%-point) and sales synergies contributed ~1%-point (Q4: ~1%-point).
• Food & Health at 8% organic sales growth (Q4: 7%) including the negative impact of exiting certain countries of ~3%-points (Q4: ~5%-
points). Planetary Health at 6% organic sales growth (Q4: 2%, including double-digit growth in Energy).
• Emerging Markets grew 9% organically (Q4: 1%) including the exit from certain countries. Developed Markets grew 6% organically (Q4: 6%).
• Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.1% (Q4: 36.6%), up by 100 bps (Q4: up by 40 bps) including one-off expenses in Q4 and currency headwinds
for both the quarter and the year. Adjusted gross margin at 59.1% (Q4: 59.9%) up by 240bps (Q4: up by 250bps).
• Adjusted net profit increased by 17% (Q4: flat).
• NIBD/EBITDA at 1.9x, and free cash flow before acquisitions at EUR 770.4 million, or 19% of sales.
• Proposed dividend of DKK 4.25/share. DKK 2.25/share interim dividend paid Aug. 27, 2025. 2025 pay-out ratio of 58.4% of adj. net profit.
• 33 new product launches in 2025 (Q4: 14). New innovations launched over the last 5 years made up 25% of sales.
• Achievement of all six environmental and social targets for 2025 and on track for future commitments.
• 2026 outlook: Organic sales growth between 5-7% with a good start to the year expected against a strong 2025 comparable. The outlook includes some uncertainty of potential lower consumer sentiment for the year. The outlook also includes ~1%-point from positive pricing and ~1%-point from sales synergies as well as close to 1%-point negative impact from exiting certain countries. The outlook for the
adjusted EBITDA margin is between 37-38% with an expected margin expansion, including currency headwinds of ~50 bps vs 2025.

Here is the link to the investor call on Novonesis full-year results for 2025: Novonesis Full-year financial statement for 2025 and annual report 2025

Get in touch

Line Fedders
Senior Media Relation Manager

media-relations@novonesis.com
+45 30 77 13 99

Tobias Bjorklund
Head of Investor Relations

tobb@novonesis.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.