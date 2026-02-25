Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood's Interim report fourth quarter 2025

Greenfood closed 2025 with stronger earnings, healthy cash flow, and continued momentum. Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 20 percent to SEK 461 million for the year, driven primarily by Picadeli and Food Solutions. Picadeli grew net sales by 11.4 percent and improved profitability by 20.2 percent, once again demonstrating the strength of the concept.

Full year overview 1 January - 31 December 2025

  • Net sales for the group totaled SEK 5,796.6 million (5,643.0), an increase of 2.7 percent, driven by 11.4 percent growth in Picadeli and 6.5 percent growth in Food Solutions while Fresh Produce decreased -2.7 percent.
  • Group adjusted EBITDA of SEK 461.1 million (383.3) increased 20.3 percent driven by Picadeli and supported by strong results in both Food Solutions and Fresh Produce.
  • Net result for the period SEK -77.4 million (-185.5).

Interim overview 1 October - 31 December 2025

  • Net sales for the group totaled SEK 1,337.5 million (1,358.0), a decrease of -1.5 percent, driven by 8.7 percent growth in Picadeli and 4.4 percent growth in Food Solutions while Fresh Produce decreased -9.3 percent.
  • Group adjusted EBITDA of SEK 99.3 million (71.4) increased 39.1 percent driven by Picadeli. Adjusted EBITDA in Food Solutions and Fresh Produce decreased marginally compared to Q4 2024.
  • Net result for the period SEK -106.4 million (-109.8).
  • Cash flow from operations was SEK 1.4 million (-70.0).

For more information, contact:
Martin Asp, CFO, Greenfood AB (publ)
martin.asp@greenfood.se


