Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
25.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
Conapto Holding AB: Financial report Q4 2025

Summing up | Significant events in Q4 2025

Summary of the quarter
Significant events in Q4 2025

  • No significant events occurred during Q4
  • Contracted capacity provided a run-rate adj. EBITDA of SEK 286 million

October - December 2025

  • Net sales: 41,902 kSEK (40,472 kSEK)
  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT): -27,306 kSEK (2,973 kSEK)
  • Profit for the period: -54 124 kSEK (-6,081 kSEK)
  • Cash flow for the period: 351,812 kSEK (-38,362 kSEK)
  • Cash/cash equivalents at the end of the period: 411,507 kSEK
    (28,142 kSEK)

Summing up | Significant events in 2025

Summary of the year
Significant events during 2025

  • Winning a 10 year contract in international competition to deliver 16 MW in data center Stockholm 4 South
  • Conapto has successfully issued corporate bonds in a framework of SEK 2 billion. Outstanding debt on the balance sheet date is SEK 1.5 billion
  • The parent company Conapto Holding AB (publ) was converted to a public company
  • Conapto received a Net Promotor Score of 85 and Customer Loyalty Index of 90 in a survey conducted by AQ Analys

Significant events after year end

  • No significant events have occurred after year end

January - December 2025

  • Net sales: 164,394 kSEK (156,600 kSEK)
  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT): -36,139 kSEK (12,385 kSEK)
  • Profit for the period: -107,677 kSEK (-18,069 kSEK)
  • Cash flow for the period: 383,405 kSEK (-29,773 kSEK)
  • Cash/cash equivalents at the end of the period: 411,507 kSEK
    (28,142 kSEK)

CEO Comments | Q4 2025

Building the Next Generation of AI-Optimized Data Centers
During the fourth quarter, we continued the construction in the expansion of Stockholm 4 South. The facility, constructed from the ground up, is one of the few data centers in the world capable of operating Nvidia liquid-cooled AI hardware without limitations.

Since the previous quarter, and following the signing of a 10-year agreement with a high-quality customer for 16 MW of capacity at Stockholm 4 South, our focus has been on maintaining the timeline for opening our next data centre, Stockholm 5 North, in 2027.

An important metric we closely monitor and communicate is our run-rate adjusted EBITDA which during the quarter remained stable at SEK 286 million, reflecting the absence of any material new signings in the period. Our employees demonstrate strong confidence in Conapto's business model and work purposefully toward our vision of delivering a world-class customer experience, making us the first choice in colocation. We are deeply grateful for our customers' continued trust in Conapto and our mission to deliver secure, sustainable, and high-quality colocation services.

Håkan Björklund

CEO

For more information, please contact:
Håkan Björklund, CEO
+46705590786
hakan.bjorklund@conapto.se

About Conapto
Conapto provides scalable, secure and sustainable data center colocation for companies to produce and deliver digital services. With four data centers and its headquarters in Stockholm, Conapto delivers reliable hybrid IT infrastructure designed for high performance, energy efficiency and long-term scalability - enabling the next generation of digital services. Learn more at www.conapto.com.

