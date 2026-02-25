Acuvi AB: Acuvi Provides Update on Preliminary 2025 Financial Outcome and 2026 EBITDA Target

Uppsala - 25 februari 2026

Acuvi reports net sales of SEK 204 million for 2025, corresponding to growth of approximately 18 percent in constant currencies. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to approximately SEK 33 million. The Board of Directors and management have established an EBITDA target for 2026 in the range of SEK 37-50 million.

Net sales for 2025 amounted to SEK 204 million, corresponding to growth of approximately 18 percent in constant currencies compared to 2024. As communicated in the Company's press release on December 29, 2025, Acuvi did not reach its previously forecasted EBITDA level for 2025, and further information would be disclosed as soon as available.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was approximately SEK 33 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 16 percent. The Board of Directors and management consider this to be a fair representation of the current underlying profitability level of Acuvi.

Following a thorough review of the 2025 financial performance, the Company can conclude that sales and net revenue did not reach the levels originally budgeted, despite solid growth in constant currencies. The lower-than-expected revenue level had a negative impact on EBITDA of close to SEK 8 million compared to plan.

In addition, EBITDA was negatively affected by currency movements, primarily driven by the weak U.S. dollar. During 2025, the Group also experienced a product mix different from that assumed in the budget, resulting in a lower gross margin at Group level than initially anticipated. Tariffs and freight costs also doubled during 2025 compared to 2024 with main increase in second half of 2025.

During the year, the Company identified certain items considered to be of a non-recurring nature. These include for instance restructuring costs, introduction of a new ERP system, and a dissolved development project. The total adjustments amount to approximately SEK 13 million. Reported EBITDA for 2025 therefore amounts to approximately SEK 20 million. All 2025 adjustments will be thoroughly presented in the Year-End Report for maximum transparency.

Financial Target for 2026

In connection with this update, the Board of Directors and management also communicate an EBITDA target for 2026 in the range of SEK 37-50 million. No adjustment items are planned for 2026.

Achieving the upper end of this range or exceeding it will require continued strong growth in the Group's high-margin products. These are primarily products based on the Group's proprietary piezo technologies (LEGS), which during 2025 generated a gross margin of almost 80 percent.

Year-End Report Publication

Acuvi will present more detailed information regarding the financial outcome for 2025 in its Year-End Report, which will be published on February 25, 2026, after market close.

The publication after market close is due to the Company's auditors having informed Acuvi that they require the full day on February 25 to complete their audit procedures. It is in the interest of all stakeholders that the information communicated to the market is as accurate and complete as possible, and the Company welcomes the auditors' thorough review process.

About Acuvi

The demand for ever higher precision is increasing in areas such as medical technology, the semiconductor industry and automation. Acuvi is a corporate group that provides unique technologies and advanced systems to support this development. Our customers manufacture, for example, surgical robots, semiconductor production equipment and diagnostic systems. Acuvi has its own local presence in Europe and the United States. The head office is located in Uppsala and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

www.acuvi.com

