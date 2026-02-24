Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors Refinances Group Debt Facilities with Bootstrap Europe to Strengthen Capital Structure

Kista, Sweden - February 24, 2026 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced the successful refinancing of all its existing, external debt facilities, securing a loan facility in the aggregate amount of USD 17,000,000 with Bootstrap Europe 4.0 S.à r.l., a Luxembourg-based venture and growth financing provider.

The proceeds of the Loan Facility shall be applied towards general corporate purposes and to refinance existing indebtedness owed by the Borrower to Bootstrap Europe and Scottish Enterprise. As a result, Sivers now has one consolidated and simplified debt structure, strengthening the Group's capital structure and supporting Sivers' continued growth and financial strategy.

The Loan Facility shall be divided into two tranches: one to be advanced by way of a fixed rate secured term loan and one to be advanced by way of a fixed rate secured convertible loan.

Term Loan

The Term Loan comprises USD 5,000,000 at a fixed interest rate of 12 per cent per annum. The Term Loan Maturity Date is the date falling 36 months after the date of the agreement. During an initial Interest-Only Period of six months, payments of interest only shall be made, with remaining payments comprising interest plus principal instalments. On the Term Loan Maturity Date, the Borrower shall pay a maturity fee of USD 350,000.

Convertible Loan

The Convertible Loan comprises USD 12,000,000 at a fixed interest rate of 10.85 per cent per annum. The Convertible Loan Maturity Date is 31 December 2029.

The Lender shall have the right, but not the obligation, to convert all or part of the outstanding principal under the Convertible Loan into ordinary shares in the Borrower. The conversion right may be exercised at any time during the period from the date on which the Convertible Loan is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office up to and including 30 December 2029. The Conversion Price is SEK 4.77 per share, as may be adjusted from time to time in accordance with the terms and conditions. The maximum number of Conversion Shares that may be issued is 22,847,044 shares.

During an interest-only period of twelve months, payments of interest only shall be made under the Convertible Loan. The conversion shares issued following each conversion shall be credited as fully paid and be freely tradeable, shall carry immediate and current dividend rights, and shall rank in all respects pari passu with all existing shares.

Security Package

The Loan Facility is secured by first priority security interests granted by the Borrower and certain Group companies. The security package comprises share pledges over the shares in key subsidiaries, account pledges over designated bank accounts, pledges over intellectual property rights (including patents and trademarks), pledges over intra-group receivables, floating charges (or equivalent instruments under the applicable jurisdiction) over the assets of certain Group companies, and, with respect to the US subsidiary, customary US security documentation including a general security agreement, IP security agreement, pledge agreement and control agreement.

Guarantees

The Loan Facility is guaranteed by Sivers Wireless AB, Sivers Photonics Ltd, and Sivers Semiconductors Inc. as guarantors.

Additional Information

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact Tyler Weiland Shelton Group Tel: +1-972-571-7834 tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact Heine Thorsgaard CEO Tel: +45 2241 8090 Email: ir@sivers-semiconductors.com

This disclosure contains insider information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out on February 24, 2026 at 11:15 CET.

About Sivers Semiconductors AB

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com

About Bootstrap Europe

Bootstrap Europe is a specialist technology lender that empowers high-growth industries across Europe through tailored growth financing. From Deeptech and Life Sciences to Medtech, B2B SaaS, and Fintech, Bootstrap backs some of Europe's most dynamic and socially impactful scale-ups. Its flexible financing solutions enable companies to scale efficiently while minimizing dilution for founders, management teams, and shareholders.

With a track record of over €1 billion invested in more than 250 companies across 12 European jurisdictions, the team brings deep expertise and strong execution capabilities.