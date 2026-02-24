Anzeige
24.02.2026 21:30 Uhr
Fortaco Group Holdco Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Fortaco revises its financial guidance for 2026

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc | Inside information | 24 February 2026 at 10:30 pm EET

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc is revising its financial guidance for 2026 and withdrawing the long-term financial outlook for 2027 due to the uncertain macroeconomic situation.

On 2 April 2025, Fortaco published the following long-term financial outlook:

Net sales are expected to amount to approximately EUR 375-400 million in 2026 and approximately EUR 400-425 million in 2027. Recurring EBITDA is expected to amount to approximately EUR 35-39 million in 2026 and approximately EUR 44-48 million in 2027.

Fortaco now expects net sales for 2026 to amount to EUR 350-380 million and recurring EBITDA to amount to EUR 27-32 million.

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc continues to operate in accordance with its strategy and regularly reports on its financial performance in connection with its financial reporting. The company will publish the Financial Statements Bulletin for the financial year 2025 on 27 February 2026.

More information

Mika Mahlberg
President & CEO
+358 40 548 3353
mika.mahlberg@fortacogroup.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Financial Supervisory Authority
Main media
investors.fortacogroup.com

Fortaco Group

Fortaco is the leading European full-solution provider for OEMs in the off-highway equipment industries. Pioneering the design and production of assemblies, cabins, steel fabrications, and zero emission solutions, we offer cutting-edge technology for enhanced productivity. We empower off-highway machines to use low emission steel and our customers to optimize their operations and move towards a greener future. Fortaco Group has operations in multiple European and Asian business sites and technology hubs, which support our global customers. www.fortacogroup.com


