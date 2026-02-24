Fortaco Group Holdco Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Fortaco revises its financial guidance for 2026

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc | Inside information | 24 February 2026 at 10:30 pm EET



Fortaco Group Holdco Plc is revising its financial guidance for 2026 and withdrawing the long-term financial outlook for 2027 due to the uncertain macroeconomic situation.

On 2 April 2025, Fortaco published the following long-term financial outlook:

Net sales are expected to amount to approximately EUR 375-400 million in 2026 and approximately EUR 400-425 million in 2027. Recurring EBITDA is expected to amount to approximately EUR 35-39 million in 2026 and approximately EUR 44-48 million in 2027.

Fortaco now expects net sales for 2026 to amount to EUR 350-380 million and recurring EBITDA to amount to EUR 27-32 million.

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc continues to operate in accordance with its strategy and regularly reports on its financial performance in connection with its financial reporting. The company will publish the Financial Statements Bulletin for the financial year 2025 on 27 February 2026.

