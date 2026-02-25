Canadian researchers conducted the first nationwide survey on public attitudes toward agrivoltaics, finding strong support across provinces with 85.8% of respondents in favor, although preferences varied by configuration. Opposition mainly stemmed from resistance to change, aesthetic concerns, and lack of awareness, highlighting the need for public education and updated policy frameworks to enable wider adoption.Researchers at Western University in Canada have conducted a nationwide survey to investigate community attitudes toward agrivoltaics. "In this research, we conducted one of the first ...

