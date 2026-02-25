The Chinese manufacturer said its new airMono indoor monoblock heat pump is tailored for space-limited urban retrofits, providing heating, cooling, and domestic hot water without an outdoor unit. The system's coefficient of performance ranges from 2.5 to 4.1, while the seasonal coefficient of performance spans 4.5 to 4.7.Chinese heat pump manufacturer Phnix has launched airMono, an indoor monoblock heat pump designed for space-constrained urban retrofits and multi-storey residential buildings. The system is built entirely indoors, eliminating the need for an outdoor unit. It provides heating, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...