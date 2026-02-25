Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 10:48 Uhr
SANY Group: SANY to Unveil New Machines, Smart Technology, and Service at CONEXPO 2026

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY will present its most comprehensive North American portfolio, technology and service at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Under the theme "Together, We Move the Future Forward", SANY will demonstrate how performance, intelligent technology and long-term partnership are driving the next era of construction equipment.

Meet SANY at CONEXPO 2026

MORE MUSCLE, LESS MARKUP

At Booth F44054, SANY will display 32 machines and 17 attachments, including 10 new models designed for the North American market. Among these:

  • SY10U Mini Excavator: Zero tail swing for exceptional maneuverability. It is equipped with a full-hydraulic load-sensing system, suspension seat and wide armrests, delivering a premium operating experience.
  • SY335LC Medium Excavator: Powered by a 9L, 209 kW Cummins engine, delivering stronger torque and higher displacement in its class. With 204 kN of bucket force and 153 kN of arm force, it delivers powerful, precise, and efficient digging performance.
  • SCA3300A Lattice Boom Crawler Crane: Equipped with smart windshield automatically adjusting tint based on sunlight. Optional APU for optimized energy savings and reduced emissions.
  • SCA1100TB Telescopic Crawler Crane: Featuring a 360° surround-view monitoring system for safer lifting operations. Optional APU helps lower fuel consumption and reduce engine wear.
  • New-gen SW940L Wheel Loader: Integrating a Cummins B6.7 engine and ZF transmission, drive axle. An advanced full electronic control system, compatible with mainstream attachments. Intelligent features include automatic limit control, one-touch bucket shake, parallel lift, tire pressure monitoring, smart attachment selection and positioning.
  • STH5519 Telehandler: Standard equipped with reversing radar and load moment protection. An integrated multifunction joystick improves operational efficiency by 20%, while a stability coefficient greater than 1.3 ensures safer lifting.

TECHNOLOGIES CONNECTING MACHINES, DATA AND PEOPLE

Beyond equipment, SANY will demonstrate a suite of intelligent solutions designed to minimize downtime and maximize uptime.

  • SANY AI Service Assistant (SASA): Intelligent diagnostics, interactive fault identification, and quick parts identification for efficient maintenance.
  • SANY RootPilot: high-precision 3D guidance for smarter, faster, and more efficient construction.
  • SANY Remote Control: Control a Huzhou excavator from our US showroom, over 6,500 miles away! AI-assisted, with one-click digging and loading.

Beyond that, SANY will showcase its service capabilities designed to keep equipment running smoothly. For 20 years in America, SANY has been growing with its customers, building trust through machines. At CONEXPO 2026, join us to experience how SANY is shaping the future of construction.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920089/Meet_SANY_at_CONEXPO_2026.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770994/SANY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-to-unveil-new-machines-smart-technology-and-service-at-conexpo-2026-302696863.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
