Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering a patented, AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce it has published the Health Industry Cyber Safety Guide for 2025 relating to the approximately 600,000 healthcare organizations in the U.S. that are facing an unprecedented level of cyber risk.

CyberCatch's Health Industry Cyber Safety Guide reveals that for 2025:

There are nearly 2 successful cyberattacks and data breaches occurring every day

For 2025, data breaches have affected over 52.3 million individuals

Data breaches increased 35% in 2025 from prior year

According to IBM, the average cost of a health industry data breach in 2025 was USD $7.42 million, the highest among all industry sectors.

CyberCatch's Health Industry Cyber Safety Guide:

Provides a detailed analysis for 2025

Reveals why bad actors are being successful

Explains what risk mitigation must be taken

Provides a seven-step cyber safety check-up

"CyberCatch is pleased to have conducted research to publish this timely one-of-a-kind Guide for the health industry in the U.S. that is facing a cyberattack epidemic. The Guide along with CyberCatch's innovative cyber risk mitigation solution for healthcare organizations will enable attaining cyber safety. Cyber safety is patient safety and we anticipate announcing key partnerships to distribute CyberCatch's solution to the large healthcare marketplace," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

To download the Guide and learn more about CyberCatch's unique, AI-enabled cyber risk mitigation solution for healthcare organizations and watch demo, visit https://cybercatch.com/healthcare.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) (OTCQB: CYBHF) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

