A new decree issued by the Bolivian government amends regulations in force since 2021, enabling renewable projects between 1 MW and 6 MW to connect to medium-voltage networks. The provisions also establish a remuneration scheme with a stabilized price for energy injected into the system.From pv magazine LatAm The government of Bolivia has approved Supreme Decree 5549, amending the regulatory framework for distributed generation and formally creating a medium-scale distributed generation category for projects ranging from 1 MW to 6 MW. The decree modifies Supreme Decree 4477 and sets connection ...

