A new report calculates the average power loss of 373 GW of utility-scale and commercial and industrial solar assets in the U.S. at 5.08%, more than double the level five years ago. The power loss average among projects deploying robotics and automation falls to 3%.A US-based solar site experiencing the 2025 average power loss could be losing up to $5,070 per MW of annualized revenue, according to a new report from robotics analytics firm Raptor Maps. Raptor Maps' 2026 Global Solar Report features analysis of power losses across 373 GW of utility-scale and commercial and industrial solar PV sites ...

