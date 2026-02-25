Canada's largest natural gas producer becomes the first company to certify its integrated natural gas production system

Tourmaline achieves a Grade 'A' rating for methane performance under MiQ - the global methane certification standard

LONDON and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's largest natural gas producer, Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("Tourmaline"), is the first company in the world to have its integrated natural gas production system independently certified under MiQ's methane emissions standard - demonstrating Canada's leadership in credible methane performance.

Through this certification, Tourmaline earned a Grade 'A' rating for methane performance, achieving a series of firsts, including:

First company in MiQ's history to have integrated gas production and processing facilities certified under the MiQ framework and publicly listed in the MiQ Registry; and

First Canadian producer to be certified under MiQ.

MiQ's certification process delivered independently verified reporting on Tourmaline's methane emissions, covering the full range of onshore production, gathering and boosting, and gas processing - representing a global first in integrated, complex-facility, and system-wide methane certification.

The certification covers approximately 1.6 Bcf/day of MiQ Grade 'A' natural gas and incorporated a unique combination of methane monitoring technologies designed to ensure robust, independently verified measurement across large scale operations - even in challenging Canadian weather conditions.

As Canada's largest natural gas producer, Tourmaline has set a new benchmark for low-emission gas production in Canada, positioning the company as a first mover at a time when buyers, regulators and investors are demanding credible, transparent evidence of methane performance alongside ongoing regulatory developments.

Georges Tijbosch, CEO of MiQ, said: "Tourmaline's achievement represents a significant milestone for methane performance in the Canadian natural gas sector. By certifying an integrated natural gas production system, Tourmaline is demonstrating the level of transparency and accountability that global gas markets are increasingly demanding, underlying the growing importance of independently verified methane performance data for international buyers."

Michael Rose, President, CEO and Chairman of Tourmaline, said: "Tourmaline is proud that our operations have earned MiQ's highest rating for methane management, showcasing Tourmaline's leadership in environmental performance improvement. We know that countries around the world want more Canadian natural gas, and this certification reinforces Tourmaline and Canada as a trusted and reliable global energy supplier."

About MiQ

MiQ is a global leader in methane emissions certification and data. Our not-for-profit mission is to accelerate the transition to lower methane emissions gas by providing a credible and transparent certification system that drives regulatory compliance, incentivizes continuous improvement, and ensures methane accountability in the oil and gas sector and tracing throughout the entire supply chain.

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to steadily producing lower-development-cost and lower-emission natural gas in North America. Tourmaline is an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With an existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution, cost management, safety and environmental performance improvement, Tourmaline provides shareholders an excellent return on capital and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies. Tourmaline's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOU".

