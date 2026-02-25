Anzeige
The Leela Palaces, Hotels And Resorts: Rooted In Tradition, Elevated For Today: The Leela Palace Jaipur Unveils The Amber Terrace, Its New Rooftop Destination Overlooking The Aravallis

JAIPUR, India, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As twilight settles over the Aravalli Hills, The Leela Palace Jaipur unveils The Amber Terrace - a refined rooftop destination where heritage, flavour and contemporary indulgence come together in effortless harmony. Conceived as a sensory experience rather than just a venue, The Amber Terrace captures the spirit of Jaipur today - a city where the old and the new coexist with striking ease - and reinterprets it for the modern global traveller.

The Amber Terrace, The Leela Palace Jaipur's New Rooftop Bar Overlooking The Aravalli Hills.

At the heart of The Amber Terrace lies its distinctive 'Root to Fruit' philosophy - an inventive cocktail and culinary programme that draws inspiration from Rajasthan's indigenous produce and botanical heritage. Leaves, barks, roots, fruits and seeds - long embedded in the region's culinary and medicinal traditions - are thoughtfully reimagined through contemporary techniques and global influences. Fresh herbs and botanicals are sourced from the palace's in-house herb garden, while an on-site mixology lab serves as the creative nucleus where flavours are tested, refined and layered into expressive, seasonally evolving cocktails. Creations such as Peepli Picante and Ker Sangri Gimlet celebrate familiar local ingredients through a modern lens, offering flavours that are nuanced, evocative and deeply connected to place.

The culinary offering complements the cocktail narrative with a menu of modern Asian small plates and globally inspired flavours, designed for convivial evenings and shared discovery. Architecturally, the terrace embraces contemporary restraint - tactile materials, intimate seating zones and a striking central bar framed by sweeping views of the Aravallis. As daylight transitions into dusk, curated lighting and evolving soundscapes transform the space from sunset retreat to vibrant social address.

The launch evening, held on the eve of the final match of The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2026, was graced by Icon of India by The Leela - His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh, who shared reflections with CEO Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar on his enduring association with the brand and its seamless alignment with Jaipur's royal heritage. The gathering also welcomed leading names from fashion and culture, including singer Manasi Scott, designer Nikhil Mehra, director Prahlad Kakkar, actor and creator Malini Agarwal, and creator Monica Vaswani.

Speaking on the launch, Anoop Pandey, Vice President & General Manager, The Leela Palace Jaipur, said, "The Amber Terrace represents our belief that luxury must feel both rooted and relevant. By drawing from Rajasthan's indigenous ingredients and reinterpreting them through a contemporary lens, we have created a space that mirrors Jaipur itself - timeless in spirit, yet confidently modern. It is envisioned as a natural gathering place for the city's discerning community and our global guests."

Envisioned as more than a rooftop bar and with its sweeping views, botanical storytelling and refined design language - The Amber Terrace is poised to become Jaipur's newest luxury social address - where the city's past and present meet under an open sky. With this launch, The Leela Palace Jaipur continues to reaffirm its role as a custodian of heritage and a tastemaker for modern luxury - where tradition is not preserved in time, but thoughtfully brought to life.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela operates 14 award-winning properties across India's premier leisure and business destinations. Recognized globally for architectural excellence and bespoke services, The Leela has been ranked the #1 hospitality brand globally by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards in 2020 and 2021, and among the top three in 2023 and 2024. The brand remains committed to delivering timeless Indian hospitality through world-class luxury experiences.

For more information, please visit our websitewww.theleela.com and connect with us onFacebook, Twitter andInstagram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920004/LEELA_PALACE_Amber_Terrace.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467292/5822937/The_Leela_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rooted-in-tradition-elevated-for-today-the-leela-palace-jaipur-unveils-the-amber-terrace-its-new-rooftop-destination-overlooking-the-aravallis-302696887.html

