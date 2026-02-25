Alkane Resources Limited: Alkane Advances Near-Mine Kendal Deposit with High Grade Antimony-Gold Intercepts at Costerfield

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK; TSX: ALK; OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the latest exploration results for the extension and infill drilling of the Kendal deposit adjoining the currently mined Youle deposit at its Costerfield Operation in central Victoria, Australia.

Program Summary

The Kendal system is the antimony-rich, up-dip continuation of the high-grade Youle and Shepherd deposits, where mining is currently underway at Costerfield.

Infill and extension drilling over the past year has significantly extended the known size of the vein system, both offset from and adjacent to historic mine workings. Whilst historic mining has been undertaken in the area, this latest drilling has revealed significant veining that was undiscovered when the mine was active between 1861 and 1939.

The Kendal veins contain areas of very high gold and antimony grade that have historically correlated with higher production rates.

Development to access the newly extended Kendal system began in late 2025 and is ongoing as extension drilling continues.

An animation summarising these results will be available at alkres.com



Kendal Assay Highlights

From the 501 vein to the south and immediately above Youle: 132.2 g/t gold and 19.8 % antimony over 1.94m (ETW 1.04m) in PD222 25.3 g/t gold and 42.8 % antimony over 1.71m (ETW 0.97m) in PD220 13.5 g/t gold and 22.1% antimony over 2.67m (ETW 1.24m) in AG023 25.4 g/t gold and 8.3 % antimony over 1.28m (ETW 1.12m) in BC437 34.1 g/t gold and 12.9 % antimony over 0.76m (ETW 0.69m) in BC112A



From the 520 vein spanning greater than 500m in strike and locally 200m in height. 267.5 g/t gold and 5.6 % antimony over 2.3 m (ETW 1.22m) in BC464 143.7 g/t gold and 10.8 % antimony over 1.35 m (ETW 1.06m) in BC463 18.2 g/t gold and 11.9 % antimony over 2.44 m (ETW 1.92m) in BC466A



Alkane Managing Director & CEO, Nic Earner, said: "The drilling results obtained from the Kendal deposit over the past year demonstrate the large potential remaining for significant high-grade mineralisation at shallow levels near to the Costerfield mine. Accessing and mining the newly defined mineralisation is a top priority for the Costerfield team and should provide the processing plant with an additional source of high-grade gold and antimony ore for some time to come."

Costerfield Deposit

Alkane Resources Ltd 100%

The Costerfield antimony-gold deposit was discovered in 1861. Antimony had already been identified in the district as early as 1853, as prospectors attracted to the McIvor (Heathcote) alluvial gold rush began to explore the surrounding hills for the primary deposits. Several lodes along a 3km corridor were rapidly opened up, the bulk of historical production coming from leases at the northern end of the field; the Costerfield (Main), Bombay and Minerva mines. Production from these mines primarily took place in two phases, between 1861-1883 and 1903-1924, and a short-lived attempt at redeveloping the mine occurred between 1933-1939.

Modern mining has been continuous since 2006, when Australian Gold Development (AGD) commenced underground operations at Augusta, at the southern end of the field. AGD's Costerfield operation was purchased by Mandalay Resources in 2010, and extraction of the vertically continuous vein system has progressively moved north beneath the Costerfield, Minerva and Bombay group of mines, where the high-grade Youle and Shepherd lodes were discovered.

Mandalay Resources merged with Alkane Resources in 2025.

As mining of the underlying vein systems has progressed, it has been recognised that significant amounts of untested mineralisation remain at the level of the historic mines (within 300m of surface) both laterally and within the footprint of the workings. This is primarily due to the structural complexity of the ore system, which consists in places of sheeted vein swarms that can be difficult to interpret along strike without modern methods, including close-spaced drilling that was unavailable to the historic miners.

Figure 1. Regional map of the Costerfield Project in GDA grid showing Alkane tenements and the main corridors of mineralisation identified.

Deposit Geology and the Kendal System

The Kendal deposit (and the Costerfield mine) is located on the hinge and western flank of the north-striking Costerfield Anticline which forms the culmination of the Costerfield Dome. The Costerfield Anticline is asymmetrical with a steeply dipping eastern limb, and a gentle dip to the western limb. Numerous smaller scale parasitic folds and warps occupy the broad hinge zone, which often exhibit a weak axial cleavage or parting fabric in the host siltstone. It is this fabric which appears to be the dominant structural host or control for the Kendal veins.

Numerous bedding parallel faults, often containing early-generation laminated quartz veins bisect the system and act as a significant control on grade. Individual veins appear to be offset to the west with depth across these faults, although vein development clearly post-dates fault activity and often can be seen to run along the shallow-dipping faults in a healed manner. Down-dip, the Kendal mineralisation encounters a major west-dipping thrust fault and becomes Youle Lode, which persists downward until the thrust fault begins to shallow, at which point mineralisation breaks back out into a vertical vein system mirroring Kendal, called Shepherd. The Kendal system does not appear to persist into the eastern limb of the greater Costerfield Anticline, which is consistent with other vertical vein systems at Costerfield, potentially due to the lack of cleavage development and small angle between bedding and veining.

Figure 2. Geological cross section of the Costerfield gold-antimony vein system at mine northing 7200N, showing the Kendal vein system's position in the Costerfield Anticline and its relationship with the below Youle and Shepherd veins which are currently mined.

2025 Drilling Program

When the upper portion of Youle Lode was first accessed in 2018 by Mandalay Resources, it was confirmed that the lode system was upwardly continuous, bifurcating and steepening over subhorizontal faulting to form the Kendal system. Over the period of mining, occasional diamond drill holes were placed through Kendal and the adjacent historic mines, which gradually built confidence that a significant amount of mineralisation still existed above the modern mining level. In September 2024, Mandalay Resources issued a TSX announcement, describing the first portion of the Kendal system (the 580 Vein) to be thoroughly tested with modern drilling. The drilling described in this update builds on that work and has tested along the length of the three main historic mines. The bulk of remaining mineralisation identified to date is located adjacent to the Minerva and Costerfield mines, although continuity of the system is demonstrated all the way through to the Bombay mine in the south.

Significant amounts of historical drilling have tested the near-surface portion of the Kendal system, including a campaign of RC percussion drilling conducted by Australian Gold Development in 1995-1996. These historic intercepts have not been verified or validated by Alkane, and their positions are displayed in the release figures due to their relevance to the Kendal target area at height and are indicatory only as support to the geological interpretation.

Drilling Results

With the drill information to date in hand, a total of 25 individual veins have been delineated by Alkane through the Kendal system, building on historical modelling with the inclusion of this program's drilling data, providing linking intercepts between the three historical mines, and significant extension for some. The Kendal veins extend over a strike of 600m, and some individual veins can be traced for most of this length, for example the 520 vein, which has been interpreted over a length of 500m, with up to 200m of vertical extent. The width of the Kendal system averages around 70m for much of its strike.

The antimony content of the Kendal system, as tested in the program, is significantly higher than that of the Shepherd system, which is a main source of ore for the Costerfield operation, and also demonstrates very high gold content (refer to Appendix 1 for a complete list of significant intercepts from the current drill program).

Many exceptional intercepts were achieved during the program and integrated into the Costerfield geological model. Below are some highlights in addition to those stated above:

From the 501 vein: 29.6g/t gold and 50.5% antimony over 0.72m (ETW 0.26m) in PD232 40.6g/t gold and 40.4% antimony over 0.4m (ETW 0.26m) in BC308 30.1g/t gold and 13.4% antimony over 0.67m (ETW 0.55m) in BC438 25g/t gold and 28.1% antimony over 0.67m (ETW 0.36m) in BC328 50g/t gold and 48.3% antimony over 0.21m (ETW 0.2m) in KD529 5.3g/t gold and 5.3% antimony over 1.83m (ETW 1.78m) in KD698

From the 519 vein: 52.3g/t gold and 43.1% antimony over 0.34m (ETW 0.29m) in BC468 138g/t gold and 7.7% antimony over 0.27m (ETW 0.21m) in BC143

From the 523 vein: 39.4g/t gold and 7.5% antimony over 0.85m (ETW 0.68m) in BC438 261g/t gold and 32.5% antimony over 0.15m (ETW 0.09m) in BC416

From the 545 vein: 18.1g/t gold and 12.9% antimony over 1.97m (ETW 1.45m) in BC453 84.4g/t gold and 35.2% antimony over 0.41m (ETW 0.3m) in BC470

From the 587 vein: 7.5g/t gold and 5.9% antimony over 2.45m (ETW 1.93m) in BC311

From the 590 vein: 13.6g/t gold and 16.4% antimony over 2.22m (ETW 1.37m) in BC418

From the 595 vein: 42.2g/t gold and 35.9% antimony over 0.45m (ETW 0.3m) in BC477 41.2g/t gold and 41.8% antimony over 0.32m (ETW 0.23m) in BC465





The 501 vein, which is near modern infrastructure and has recently been accessed for mining, hosts many of the recent (and earlier, unreported) standout intercepts. In addition to the above, several other highly promising intersections were recorded adjacent to the modelled veins:

275g/t gold and 0.1% antimony over 0.49m (ETW 0.4m) in BC125

187g/t gold and 37.8% antimony over 0.35m (ETW 0.32m) in BC313

54.2g/t gold and 50.8% antimony over 0.55m (ETW 0.44m) in BC311

165g/t gold and 34.8% antimony over 0.27m (ETW 0.24m) in BC312

It is anticipated that these intercepts will be integrated into the existing geological model as future drilling adds additional context.

Figure 3. Costerfield / Kendal area plan view with major Kendal vein best fit traces displayed (green), cross section positions (yellow lines), 2025 drill traces and >10g/t AuEq intercepts labelled. Historic Kendal intercept positions are shown as faded circle.

Figure 4. Long Section of the Kendal 501 Vein with high grade assays highlighted. The lower portion of the 501 vein has already been accessed by Alkane, and diluted face grades are shown alongside drilling intercepts.

Figure 5. Long Section of the Kendal 520 Vein with high grade 2025 assays highlighted. The section shows the strong continuity of the Kendal system outside of the historically mined sections, both vertically and along strike.

The veins are dominantly single-generation, typically consisting of quartz and carbonate, grading to massive stibnite towards the centre line of the veins. Gold can be coarse and present in any part of the vein, and "rusty" gold is often noted, colloform free gold left after the chemical breakdown of the mineral aurostibite, which is common at Costerfield. The veins are surrounded by a narrow (>2m) wallrock sulphide alteration of pyrite and arsenopyrite.

Figure 6. Drill core photos from BC418 (590 Vein) showing the nature of veining with individual assay grades of the samples. Composited interval graded 13.6g/t gold and 16.4% antimony over 2.22m (ETW 1.37m).

Figure 7. Photo of drill core from BC463 (520 Vein) showing the sheeted nature of the ore veins. Note the oxidised interval adjacent to the intercept signifies an historical stope adjacent to the in situ high-grade veins. Composited interval graded 143.7g/t gold and 10.8% antimony over 1.35m (ETW 1.06m).

Figure 8. Cross section looking north at mine northing 7120N showing Kendal veins in cross section and drill intercepts between 7000N and 7135N. 2025 drill intersections grading over 10g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are labelled. The historic Costerfield Main shaft and workings can be seen centred at 15,500E, and the modern Alkane development offset to the west and depth. Note the average depth of the Kendal mineralisation ascends to the north with the plunge of the anticline.

Figure 9. Cross section looking north at mine northing 6780N, showing Kendal veins in cross section and drill intercepts between 6750N and 6825N. 2025 drill intersections grading over 10g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are labelled. This northing passes through the old central Minerva mine and shows the sheeted nature of the east-dipping Costerfield, Minerva and Bombay (540,541 and 542) lodes, in contrast to the northern end of the system where the Costerfield lode is the most significant east-dipping vein.

Future Plans

Geological modelling and interpretation of results are ongoing, subject to reporting a mineral resource in respect of the Kendal system, the Company intends to work towards integrating those mineral resources into the Costerfield resource and life-of-mine plan in the near future. Early confidence in the southern portions of the tested veins led to the internal decision to begin access development from existing infrastructure late in 2025. Further drilling of the Kendal system is warranted, including on the underexplored Costerfield Main reef to the east of the historic mine. Currently, near mine drilling is focused on the south of the field, where the recently discovered Brunswick South deposit is being drilled alongside extensions to the Cuffley deposit. Drilling at Kendal is expected to resume in 2026.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director and CEO.

ABOUT ALKANE - www.alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY

Alkane (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750 km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

Competent Persons Statement

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Alkane is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia is in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Alkane's ore reserve and mineral resource estimates and reporting comply with the JORC Code.

Alkane is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of mineral reserves and mineral resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Alkane comply with NI 43-101.

Unless otherwise advised above, or in the relevant ASX announcements referenced, the information in this announcement that relates to exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Chris Davis, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full-time employee of Alkane Resources Limited. Mr Davis has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr Davis consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. The information in this announcement that relates to previously reported exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves is extracted from the Company's ASX announcements noted in the text of the announcement and available to view on the Company's website. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements and that, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Technical Reports released to the TSX or for TSX Market

The NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report, Costerfield Operation, Victoria, Australia' and dated 28 March 2025, with an effective date of 31 December 2024 supports the information contained herein and is available on the ASX and under Alkane's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Reference should be made to the full text of the foregoing technical report for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating to the Mineral Resource Estimates and Ore Reserves contained therein and herein. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the technical reports continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively Forward-Looking Information). Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from the amounts set out in any Forward-Looking Information. As well, Forward-Looking Information may relate to: future outlook and anticipated events; expectations regarding exploration potential; production capabilities and future financial or operating performance, including AISC, investment returns, margins and share price performance; production and cost guidance and the timing thereof; issuing updated resources and reserves estimate and the timing thereof; the potential of Alkane to meet industry targets, public profile and expectations; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Forward-Looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information.

Although Alkane believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Alkane as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to changes in the gold and antimony price.

Forward-Looking Information is designed to help readers understand Alkane's views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Alkane assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Alkane updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

Alkane has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Alkane, its directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation, or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

APPENDIX 1 - Tabulated Drilling Results

Significant intercepts from the Kendal drilling program at Costerfield

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t) Antimony Grade (%) Gold-equiv. grade diluted to 1.8 m (g/t) Interpreted Vein AG023 68.05 70.72 2.67 1.24 13.5 22.1 45.7 501 BC001 279.14 279.62 0.48 0.38 0.6 0 0.1 501 BC018 224.51 224.68 0.17 0.1 0.6 0 0 501 BC098 210.03 210.12 0.09 0.07 1.6 1 0.2 501 BC112A 105.13 105.89 0.76 0.69 34.1 12.9 24.7 501 BC113 117.96 118.87 0.91 0.75 2.7 1.7 2.9 501 BC114 131.75 132.85 1.1 0.8 3.2 2 3.6 501 BC122 228.01 228.19 0.18 0.14 1.2 0 0.1 501 BC125 42.11 42.55 0.44 0.38 1.6 10.9 5.8 501 BC126 38.92 39.14 0.22 0.2 1.1 8.2 2.3 501 BC307 68.61 68.99 0.38 0.22 39 14.3 9.1 501 BC308 51.96 52.36 0.4 0.26 40.6 40.4 19.7 501 BC311 55.44 55.7 0.26 0.21 18.6 6.5 3.9 501 BC312 32.25 32.35 0.1 0.08 1.2 0 0.1 501 BC313 32.85 32.95 0.1 0.09 1.4 0 0.1 501 BC314 78.97 81.35 2.38 1.21 0.7 1 2.1 501 BC325 62.61 62.73 0.12 0.07 52.3 13.2 3.4 501 BC326 66.16 66.28 0.12 0.07 9 6.8 1 501 BC328 78.34 79.01 0.67 0.36 25 28.1 18.6 501 BC353A 90.85 91 0.15 0.14 1.9 0.9 0.3 501 BC354 154.61 154.81 0.2 0.13 0.8 5.3 1 501 BC358 139.74 139.97 0.23 0.16 5.8 16.6 3.9 501 BC359 65.07 65.35 0.28 0.17 19.3 20.5 6.4 501 BC360 42.44 42.63 0.19 0.13 31.2 0.2 2.3 501 BC361 27.21 28.47 1.26 1.16 3.4 1.6 4.6 501 BC409 120.53 120.71 0.18 0.13 1.1 0.2 0.1 501 BC414A 97.9 98.32 0.42 0.29 6.2 14.9 6.6 501 BC415 103.99 104.45 0.46 0.29 0.4 0 0.1 501 BC416 113.06 114.48 1.42 0.81 0.2 0.7 0.8 501 BC417 147.13 147.3 0.17 0.09 2.4 5 0.7 501 BC437 108.4 109.68 1.28 1.12 25.4 8.3 28.1 501 BC438 114.11 114.78 0.67 0.55 30.1 13.4 19 501 BC439 125.92 126.69 0.77 0.58 1.2 2.3 2.1 501 BC440 115.33 116.69 1.36 1.09 0.7 2.5 4 501 BC441A 127.9 128 0.1 0.07 5.4 20.9 2.3 501 BC442 147.53 147.69 0.16 0.1 151 8.6 9.6 501 BC443 161.71 162.03 0.32 0.18 7.9 11.9 3.6 501 BC444 194.83 197.24 2.41 1.14 1.1 0.9 2 501 BC451 117.73 119.17 1.44 1.16 1.8 2.2 4.6 501 BC461 146.95 147.28 0.33 0.2 18.2 10.2 4.8 501 BC462 114.52 116.1 1.58 1.31 1.4 2.9 6.1 501 BC463 124.43 124.59 0.16 0.12 1.1 5.2 0.9 501 BC468 134.91 135.04 0.13 0.1 0.9 3.7 0.5 501 KD529 71.6 71.81 0.21 0.2 50 48.3 18.6 501 KD530 74.5 74.65 0.15 0.14 2.7 6.3 1.4 501 KD553 35 35.1 0.1 0.09 23.7 3.1 1.5 501 KD556 44.13 44.42 0.29 0.25 24.8 17.1 9.1 501 KD557 51.25 52.3 1.05 0.85 0.1 2 2.2 501 KD576 86 86.13 0.13 0.07 3.7 14.6 1.4 501 KD580 18.7 19 0.3 0.24 0.6 8.1 2.6 501 KD588 16.27 16.6 0.33 0.31 20.5 9.2 7.3 501 KD682 110.08 111.2 1.12 0.85 5.1 1.7 4.3 501 KD684 135 135.16 0.16 0.1 18.7 11.1 2.6 501 KD688 28.4 30.01 1.61 1.2 4.7 1.3 5.2 501 KD696 100.47 101.1 0.63 0.57 5.1 4.6 5.1 501 KD698 102.51 104.34 1.83 1.78 5.3 5.3 17.7 501 MA005 218.31 218.41 0.1 0.07 3.3 5 0.6 501 PD144 38.48 38.61 0.13 0.11 99.9 5.3 7.2 501 PD152 9.41 9.53 0.12 0.1 0.2 11.5 1.6 501 PD153 17.4 20.66 3.26 1.24 0.7 1.2 2.4 501 PD220 13.91 15.62 1.71 0.97 25.3 42.8 68.9 501 PD221A 18.33 21.7 3.37 1.48 2.5 1.3 4.6 501 PD221AB 44.75 46.03 1.28 0.71 2 1.4 2.1 501 PD222 15.01 16.95 1.94 1.04 132.2 19.8 103.3 501 PD224 7.48 7.77 0.29 0.2 1.6 8.8 2.5 501 PD232 8.91 9.63 0.72 0.26 29.6 50.5 21.8 501 PD254 75.01 75.18 0.17 0.1 32.6 16.4 3.8 501 PD255 56.58 56.93 0.35 0.26 0.2 3.8 1.3 501 PD256 43.21 43.46 0.25 0.23 0.1 0 0 501 PD257 62.64 62.83 0.19 0.12 12.4 41.7 7.4 501 BC308 109.24 109.36 0.12 0.08 5.8 7.7 1.1 517 BC437 135.17 135.38 0.21 0.17 2 28 6.5 517 BC441 182.86 183.21 0.35 0.27 30.4 17.8 11.1 517 BC462 147.52 147.92 0.4 0.36 0.2 0.4 0.2 517 BC311 72 72.11 0.11 0.05 1 0 0 518 BC360 80.06 83.86 3.8 1.45 0.5 0.7 1.7 518 BC437 128.36 128.46 0.1 0.06 1.2 0 0 518 BC008 228.45 229.95 1.5 1.17 2.3 3 6.1 519 BC113 138.72 138.86 0.14 0.13 51.9 15.8 6.4 519 BC143 213.05 213.32 0.27 0.21 138 7.7 17.9 519 BC308 94.88 97.13 2.25 1.66 1.7 2.4 7 519 BC314 111.98 113.17 1.19 0.73 0.8 1.5 1.8 519 BC354 191.13 191.94 0.81 0.58 1.6 1 1.3 519 BC434 170.88 170.98 0.1 0.07 1.8 0.1 0.1 519 BC442 182.14 182.71 0.57 0.35 0.7 1.9 1 519 BC448 140.57 140.72 0.15 0.13 0.4 37.2 6.6 519 BC451 139.62 141.26 1.64 1.49 0.4 0.9 2.1 519 BC456 166.93 167.63 0.7 0.47 0.1 0 0 519 BC458 218.61 219.61 1 0.51 0.1 0.5 0.4 519 BC461 177.15 177.59 0.44 0.26 1 5.6 2.1 519 BC465 185.72 186.2 0.48 0.31 10.1 1 2.2 519 BC466A 159.27 159.43 0.16 0.13 1.1 2 0.5 519 BC468 159.87 160.21 0.34 0.29 52.3 43.1 24.7 519 BC470 177.1 177.25 0.15 0.07 4.1 1.2 0.3 519 BC477 197.93 198.04 0.11 0.06 13.4 14.3 1.7 519 BC482 237.04 238.53 1.49 0.56 12.7 2.5 5.9 519 MA002 156.37 156.92 0.55 0.44 0.2 0.7 0.5 519 AG247W1 267.54 267.87 0.33 0.21 18.3 14.9 6.2 520 BC003 81.37 83.46 2.09 1.35 7.9 1.1 8 520 BC003A 81.82 83.54 1.72 1.14 2.1 1.6 3.7 520 BC008 251.5 252.65 1.15 0.87 2.6 1.1 2.5 520 BC010 290.9 291 0.1 0.07 0.2 0 0 520 BC012 29.78 29.92 0.14 0.02 7.2 0.3 0.1 520 BC108 186.63 186.81 0.18 0.12 3.5 4.4 0.9 520 BC112A 110.87 111.74 0.87 0.76 2.6 2.9 4.1 520 BC114 136.17 136.29 0.12 0.09 0.6 1.2 0.2 520 BC128 225.36 225.52 0.16 0.09 40.4 7.2 2.9 520 BC307 76.96 77.11 0.15 0.11 13.3 3.7 1.4 520 BC308 69.73 71.37 1.64 1.12 3 3.8 7.5 520 BC311 62.38 63.28 0.9 0.7 10.7 8.1 11.7 520 BC314 85.05 85.28 0.23 0.16 24.3 16.1 5.4 520 BC325 74.22 74.53 0.31 0.22 0.1 0 0 520 BC328 90.16 90.29 0.13 0.07 0.9 0.8 0.1 520 BC354 170.39 170.51 0.12 0.09 2.8 2.6 0.4 520 BC359 81.03 81.16 0.13 0.08 5.1 0.6 0.3 520 BC360 70.12 70.7 0.58 0.43 0.6 2 1.3 520 BC404 243.25 243.63 0.38 0.21 0.4 0 0 520 BC414A 99 99.63 0.63 0.43 0 0.5 0.3 520 BC415 114.02 114.4 0.38 0.24 0.3 7.1 2.3 520 BC416 122.25 123.65 1.4 0.83 1.1 2 2.7 520 BC417 155.79 156.76 0.97 0.46 10.9 6.8 7 520 BC418 191.02 191.96 0.94 0.6 3.2 6.2 6 520 BC419 217.7 217.89 0.19 0.11 3.6 1.1 0.4 520 BC424 268.45 268.61 0.16 0.08 2 8.1 0.9 520 BC426 181.41 181.72 0.31 0.21 0.1 0 0 520 BC430 192.67 193.45 0.78 0.49 5.4 3.8 3.9 520 BC437 114.58 114.7 0.12 0.1 3.9 6.4 1.1 520 BC438 119 119.33 0.33 0.26 13 10.8 5.7 520 BC439 127.8 128.46 0.66 0.52 15.6 2.5 6.3 520 BC440 120.3 120.48 0.18 0.14 14.9 8.8 2.8 520 BC442 156.12 156.22 0.1 0.07 1.8 2.1 0.3 520 BC443 176 176.47 0.47 0.3 0.6 0.5 0.3 520 BC448 124.13 125.05 0.92 0.77 7.3 5.7 8.9 520 BC455 143.55 145.72 2.17 1.5 3 3.6 9.6 520 BC456 155.57 156.74 1.17 0.81 1 2.7 3.4 520 BC457 207.73 208.28 0.55 0.28 9.4 4.2 3 520 BC458 188.81 189.61 0.8 0.47 0.6 1.6 1.2 520 BC459 203.68 203.83 0.15 0.08 7.8 8.4 1.3 520 BC460 209.29 209.39 0.1 0.05 1.1 1.8 0.2 520 BC461 154.93 156.54 1.61 1.07 0.9 2.4 4 520 BC462 119.47 119.6 0.13 0.11 2 4 0.7 520 BC463 133 134.35 1.35 1.06 143.7 10.8 100.1 520 BC464 206.2 208.5 2.3 1.22 267.5 5.6 190.6 520 BC465 162.35 162.68 0.33 0.23 5.9 0.3 0.8 520 BC466A 131.47 133.91 2.44 1.92 18.2 11.9 46.6 520 BC468 137.85 138.63 0.78 0.6 1.4 1.3 1.5 520 BC476 218.36 219.78 1.42 0.68 0.6 0.9 1.1 520 BC477 172.41 172.58 0.17 0.11 38.1 2.4 2.7 520 MA001 129.09 131.94 2.85 0.12 0.7 1.3 0.2 520 MA004 138.02 138.3 0.28 0.01 6.7 39.3 0.6 520 MA005 206.47 206.73 0.26 0.2 9.1 6.9 2.8 520 PD221A 52.57 52.74 0.17 0.1 14 7.7 1.8 520 PD254 82.9 83.51 0.61 0.34 0.2 0 0 520 PD255 64.38 64.89 0.51 0.38 30.2 5.4 9 520 BC003 79.63 79.74 0.11 0.06 40.7 22.7 3 522 BC003A 77.75 77.9 0.15 0.08 30.3 9.3 2.3 522 BC012 39.13 39.48 0.35 0.3 1 0 0.2 522 BC457 198.29 201.01 2.72 2.07 1.4 1.4 4.8 522 BC464 205.2 206.2 1 0.74 6.8 3.3 6.1 522 BC475 215.4 221.94 6.54 4.5 2.3 1.4 5.6 522 BC113 129.91 130.04 0.13 0.1 12.5 16.4 2.9 523 BC114 140.74 140.85 0.11 0.08 0 1 0.1 523 BC328 93.99 94.49 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.2 523 BC359 84.1 84.25 0.15 0.1 1.1 1.5 0.3 523 BC416 136.37 136.52 0.15 0.09 261 32.5 17 523 BC438 127.4 128.25 0.85 0.68 39.4 7.5 21.5 523 BC439 132.5 132.63 0.13 0.1 3.5 2 0.4 523 BC440 129.43 129.66 0.23 0.18 18.2 7.1 3.5 523 BC441 146.21 146.31 0.1 0.07 1.1 1.4 0.2 523 BC441A 138.2 138.36 0.16 0.11 1 2.6 0.5 523 BC442 159.69 160.36 0.67 0.38 0.3 1 0.6 523 BC450 133.65 133.86 0.21 0.15 0.2 0.9 0.2 523 BC451 132.03 132.2 0.17 0.13 1.1 0.9 0.2 523 BC466A 146.29 146.44 0.15 0.11 14.3 0.5 1 523 BC468 147.26 147.47 0.21 0.15 1.9 0.5 0.3 523 PD221A 62.38 62.67 0.29 0.17 2.2 3.3 1 523 BC004 88.16 88.25 0.09 0.06 0.3 1 0.1 540 BC005 29.19 29.34 0.15 0.1 1.5 0.1 0.1 540 BC008 198.67 199.72 1.05 0.95 0.5 3.3 4.4 540 BC113 195.67 195.9 0.23 0.23 0.2 0 0 540 BC114 197.74 198.02 0.28 0.26 1.4 1.7 0.8 540 BC142 111.12 116.97 5.85 2.64 2.6 3.3 10.6 540 BC143 301.58 302.28 0.7 0.24 0.4 4.7 1.6 540 BC307 111.26 111.45 0.19 0.18 1.2 1.5 0.5 540 BC308 121.04 121.33 0.29 0.25 0.3 2.1 0.8 540 BC314 138.67 138.78 0.11 0.08 2.1 3.1 0.4 540 BC325 101.33 101.57 0.24 0.23 6.7 9 3.6 540 BC326 107.52 107.92 0.4 0.36 1.1 1.4 0.9 540 BC360 105.85 106.18 0.33 0.3 0.5 2.6 1.1 540 BC418 249.4 249.54 0.14 0.12 10.6 7.1 1.9 540 BC430 240.74 241.79 1.05 0.88 0.7 1.4 1.9 540 BC434 218.48 218.96 0.48 0.46 1.1 8.6 5.5 540 BC443 220.78 221.78 1 0.77 0.6 0.3 0.6 540 BC455 236.48 236.94 0.46 0.38 19.1 17.3 12.9 540 BC456 206.69 207.09 0.4 0.36 0.1 0 0 540 BC468 209 209.34 0.34 0.32 0.3 1.4 0.7 540 BC481 237.47 237.8 0.33 0.27 7.7 11.2 5.2 540 MA001 141.49 141.58 0.09 0.04 3.2 9.8 0.5 540 MA002 171.75 171.83 0.08 0.04 1.2 14.9 0.9 540 TP009 88.35 88.46 0.11 0.05 2.1 8.1 0.5 540 TP018 69.32 69.45 0.13 0.05 1.2 0 0 540 BC457 259.83 260.01 0.18 0.12 2.4 0.1 0.2 541 BC458 255.91 256.07 0.16 0.1 1 1.3 0.2 541 BC464 261.12 261.45 0.33 0.19 12.4 0 1.3 541 AG020 155.55 156.04 0.49 0.43 0.1 0 0 542 BC003 139.7 140.5 0.8 0.39 33.2 2.1 8.4 542 BC142 199.24 199.62 0.38 0.25 12.6 3.1 2.8 542 BC442 256.3 257.2 0.9 0.73 1 0.2 0.6 542 BC456 239.55 239.69 0.14 0.12 3.1 0.9 0.3 542 BC003 112 112.17 0.17 0.12 0.2 0.3 0.1 545 BC129 177.98 178.32 0.34 0.29 0.7 0 0.1 545 BC130 196.74 196.97 0.23 0.18 11.7 38.7 10.2 545 BC143 250.09 250.18 0.09 0.06 0.1 6.7 0.6 545 BC434 173.82 173.97 0.15 0.13 5.7 21.2 4 545 BC445 186.6 186.83 0.23 0.18 2.4 31.4 7.8 545 BC446 179.5 179.89 0.39 0.31 3.9 15 6.8 545 BC447 171.16 171.38 0.22 0.18 2.7 14.3 3.7 545 BC450 162.88 162.99 0.11 0.09 2.7 7.8 1.1 545 BC452 189.72 189.88 0.16 0.12 18 22.2 4.8 545 BC453 195.06 197.03 1.97 1.45 18.1 12.9 39.4 545 BC454 185.8 185.98 0.18 0.14 1.7 9.9 2 545 BC469 205.09 205.19 0.1 0.07 2.6 16.5 1.6 545 BC470 203.53 203.94 0.41 0.3 84.4 35.2 28.4 545 BC481 216.15 216.7 0.55 0.37 9.8 12.9 8.3 545 BC482 263.75 263.91 0.16 0.1 1.3 5.6 0.8 545 BC004 43.36 44.1 0.74 0.59 0 0 0 585 BC009 214.76 214.86 0.1 0.08 0.6 0 0 585 BC010 241.06 241.33 0.27 0.19 21.1 12.5 5.3 585 BC108 116.02 116.18 0.16 0.11 13.5 7.8 1.9 585 BC113 106.12 106.59 0.47 0.37 0 0 0 585 BC122 209.17 209.5 0.33 0.26 1.1 10.7 3.8 585 BC128 136.47 136.67 0.2 0.12 6 11.8 2.3 585 BC129 108.72 108.88 0.16 0.12 2.1 0.8 0.3 585 BC143 170.44 170.62 0.19 0.11 1.7 0 0.1 585 BC397 175.59 175.93 0.34 0.16 2.1 0 0.2 585 BC398 124.25 124.42 0.17 0.11 38.3 15.6 4.7 585 BC404 148.05 154.16 6.11 3.67 0.4 0 0.5 585 BC406 107.58 108.46 0.88 0.68 14.5 5.1 10.1 585 BC408 133.83 135.15 1.32 0.84 4.3 1.9 4.1 585 BC409 114.12 115.28 1.16 0.84 7.1 3.3 7 585 BC418 118.2 118.32 0.12 0.09 15.4 16.1 2.6 585 BC419 135.76 135.89 0.13 0.08 31 24.3 4.1 585 BC420 185.3 185.59 0.29 0.14 1.9 0 0.2 585 BC421 316.33 316.58 0.25 0.09 68.8 41.7 8.3 585 BC423 147.58 147.75 0.17 0.1 6.6 10.2 1.7 585 BC424 152.61 152.73 0.12 0.07 19.9 0.1 0.7 585 BC425 106.44 107.22 0.78 0.62 4.5 11.1 10.7 585 BC426 115.69 116.73 1.04 0.76 1.4 4.2 4.8 585 BC427 222.68 223.84 1.16 0.52 3.3 5.4 4.7 585 BC428 102.55 102.96 0.41 0.35 0 0.1 0.1 585 BC430 119.75 119.96 0.21 0.14 24.7 32 7.9 585 BC431 133.11 133.35 0.24 0.15 46.7 36.2 11.4 585 BC434 107.81 109.36 1.55 1.19 0.3 1.4 2.4 585 BC437 101 102.68 1.68 1.41 4.4 1.4 6.1 585 BC445 121.14 121.24 0.1 0.07 1.7 1 0.2 585 BC446 112.3 112.78 0.48 0.3 4.5 10.2 4.8 585 BC448 105.31 106.05 0.74 0.56 0.9 3.9 3.1 585 BC449 170.53 170.92 0.39 0.19 10.9 17.7 5.5 585 BC452 126.86 127.79 0.93 0.55 0.5 0 0.2 585 BC453 128.68 129.1 0.42 0.23 0.5 1.6 0.6 585 BC454 111.51 111.64 0.13 0.07 2.5 29.1 2.9 585 BC455 115.93 116.07 0.14 0.08 1.7 0 0.1 585 BC466A 108.1 109.23 1.13 0.78 0.4 0.7 0.8 585 BC467 126.69 127.14 0.45 0.25 0.8 1.1 0.5 585 BC469 135.15 135.69 0.54 0.3 1.9 4.4 2 585 BC482 153 153.16 0.16 0.05 10.7 13.4 1.3 585 KD681 93.52 93.63 0.11 0.09 2.9 17.7 2.4 585 KD683 111.26 111.35 0.09 0.07 1.7 0 0.1 585 KD684 122.2 122.83 0.63 0.43 0.4 0.1 0.1 585 KD696 92.56 93.87 1.31 1.17 3.7 2.8 6.8 585 KD698 99.04 99.73 0.69 0.62 4 4.1 4.7 585 KD700 134.03 134.18 0.15 0.11 1.9 0 0.1 585 KD701 104.53 104.63 0.1 0.09 1.8 0 0.1 585 KD702 124.85 125.68 0.83 0.63 0.6 0 0.2 585 AG019 273.17 273.26 0.09 0.07 0.3 14.2 1.4 587 BC003 49 49.14 0.14 0.11 0.6 10.5 1.5 587 BC004 50 50.2 0.2 0.13 0 0 0 587 BC008 270.07 270.17 0.1 0.07 2 0 0.1 587 BC009 223.79 223.9 0.11 0.07 1.5 0.1 0.1 587 BC010 256.66 257.2 0.54 0.3 0.5 0 0.1 587 BC108 153.36 153.57 0.21 0.13 1.4 19 3.3 587 BC112A 100.49 103.39 2.9 2.53 2 2.8 8.7 587 BC113 113.19 113.33 0.14 0.11 30 11.7 3.6 587 BC114 125.85 125.96 0.11 0.08 2.1 4.2 0.5 587 BC128 154.81 154.98 0.17 0.09 2 0.5 0.2 587 BC129 119.78 119.96 0.18 0.16 3.5 7.4 1.9 587 BC130 141.42 141.58 0.16 0.13 3.4 0.2 0.3 587 BC143 182.52 182.97 0.45 0.27 0.2 9.8 3.5 587 BC307 57.47 57.68 0.21 0.12 0.3 15.4 2.5 587 BC311 49 51.45 2.45 1.93 7.5 5.9 21.7 587 BC314 62.31 62.59 0.28 0.14 5.6 5.8 1.5 587 BC325 58.02 58.15 0.13 0.08 0.5 1.2 0.1 587 BC326 60.41 60.68 0.27 0.15 1.6 0 0.1 587 BC328 68.58 68.75 0.17 0.09 25.8 3.8 1.8 587 BC354 148.93 149.2 0.27 0.17 1 0 0.1 587 BC359 59.82 59.97 0.15 0.09 2.2 2.2 0.4 587 BC404 191.52 192.37 0.85 0.43 5.8 5.8 4.7 587 BC414A 90.03 91.12 1.09 0.74 0.2 0.4 0.5 587 BC416 110.18 111.06 0.88 0.5 1.6 0.7 0.9 587 BC417 133.4 136.21 2.81 1.26 8.4 4.2 12.9 587 BC418 129.58 130 0.42 0.36 0.8 16.3 7.9 587 BC419 159.42 159.59 0.17 0.1 8.3 24.6 3.6 587 BC421 353.35 353.54 0.19 0.05 1.3 10.5 0.7 587 BC423 176.31 178.93 2.62 1.3 0.7 1.2 2.6 587 BC424 200.87 201.03 0.16 0.07 51.4 36.5 5.6 587 BC425 119.08 119.27 0.19 0.17 12.3 6.8 2.7 587 BC426 135.39 135.49 0.1 0.07 2.2 0 0.1 587 BC428 118.12 118.35 0.23 0.22 0.8 3.4 1.1 587 BC430 134.74 134.89 0.15 0.12 31.9 15.2 4.6 587 BC431 152.76 152.86 0.1 0.06 1.3 0 0 587 BC434 123.91 124.01 0.1 0.09 1.5 0 0.1 587 BC437 104.61 107 2.39 2.01 1 2.5 7 587 BC438 109.13 109.27 0.14 0.11 0.3 1.5 0.2 587 BC439 118.24 118.87 0.63 0.47 0.6 0.7 0.6 587 BC440 112.24 113 0.76 0.61 8.8 11.3 12.2 587 BC441 130.85 131.01 0.16 0.11 3.5 0.8 0.3 587 BC441A 124 124.1 0.1 0.07 0.9 0.9 0.1 587 BC442 141.88 141.98 0.1 0.06 1 0 0 587 BC443 156.62 157.33 0.71 0.4 17.6 10.9 9.7 587 BC444 174.57 176.1 1.53 0.73 1.4 3.8 4.2 587 BC445 133.98 134.11 0.13 0.11 0.9 0.9 0.2 587 BC446 130.56 130.83 0.27 0.23 1.8 0.8 0.5 587 BC447 121.27 121.42 0.15 0.11 1.6 6.5 1 587 BC448 107.61 110.85 3.24 2.64 1.1 0.7 2.7 587 BC449 183.73 183.84 0.11 0.07 25.3 1.9 1.2 587 BC450 119.14 119.91 0.77 0.57 3.2 2.9 3.2 587 BC451 112.55 114.29 1.74 1.37 3.2 1.7 5.5 587 BC452 135.89 136.04 0.15 0.12 0.9 2.4 0.5 587 BC453 138.43 138.55 0.12 0.1 17.7 11 2.4 587 BC454 132.68 132.84 0.16 0.11 2.8 12.7 2 587 BC455 117.9 118 0.1 0.07 0.9 0 0 587 BC457 175.76 177.11 1.35 0.68 1.1 0.3 0.7 587 BC458 157.38 157.48 0.1 0.05 1.8 6.1 0.5 587 BC459 166.8 166.9 0.1 0.05 3.3 2 0.2 587 BC460 198 198.19 0.19 0.09 1.3 1 0.2 587 BC461 142.37 144.3 1.93 1.18 3 6.4 12 587 BC462 109.62 109.77 0.15 0.12 0.9 1.3 0.3 587 BC463 117.9 118.89 0.99 0.73 0.1 0.2 0.3 587 BC464 176.4 177.58 1.18 0.57 0.3 0.2 0.2 587 BC465 142.23 142.43 0.2 0.13 1.1 0.3 0.1 587 BC467 134.29 134.61 0.32 0.22 0.5 5.5 1.7 587 BC469 146.83 147.16 0.33 0.26 0.1 5.2 1.8 587 BC477 145.1 145.21 0.11 0.06 4.5 6.3 0.7 587 BC481 153.3 153.6 0.3 0.22 40.6 37.1 15.8 587 BC483 152.13 152.78 0.65 0.38 1 8.7 4.6 587 KD574 51.36 51.49 0.13 0.09 47.2 25.2 5.4 587 KD576 76.69 79.3 2.61 1.31 1.8 0.5 2.3 587 PD221A 38.43 40.03 1.6 0.87 1.4 3.1 4.2 587 PD224 30 30.54 0.54 0.34 0.1 0 0 587 PD254 66.22 66.85 0.63 0.35 1.4 10.1 5 587 PD257 61.17 61.33 0.16 0.1 3.8 5.4 0.9 587 BC009 229.53 229.69 0.16 0.12 1.9 1.2 0.3 589 BC010 274.53 274.74 0.21 0.14 1 0 0.1 589 BC129 140.38 140.55 0.17 0.13 1.4 0 0.1 589 BC419 178.67 179.62 0.95 0.5 1.3 2 1.7 589 BC424 215.16 215.26 0.1 0.04 6.7 7.3 0.6 589 BC425 134.31 134.41 0.1 0.08 1.9 3.8 0.5 589 BC426 147.63 149.62 1.99 1.22 2.4 1.6 4.3 589 BC428 127.75 127.85 0.1 0.08 0.7 2 0.3 589 BC431 178.19 178.69 0.5 0.26 1.1 1.5 0.7 589 BC434 131.86 131.96 0.1 0.08 13.9 19.1 2.7 589 BC449 211.34 211.57 0.23 0.11 39.4 0.4 2.4 589 BC482 185.8 186.1 0.3 0.14 8.8 8.8 2.3 589 BC003 67.71 67.91 0.2 0.14 0.1 0 0 590 BC004 61.27 61.42 0.15 0.13 2.9 15.4 2.8 590 BC009 238.07 238.39 0.32 0.25 0.2 0 0 590 BC128 211.4 211.56 0.16 0.08 5.5 1.6 0.4 590 BC130 157.1 158.81 1.71 1.35 2.2 0.7 3 590 BC143 199.42 202.29 2.87 2.44 0.4 0.7 2.1 590 BC404 213.75 213.92 0.17 0.1 10.2 14.7 2.4 590 BC418 176.09 178.31 2.22 1.37 13.6 16.4 40.2 590 BC424 234.48 234.67 0.19 0.09 6.2 0 0.3 590 BC425 154.25 154.4 0.15 0.11 24.4 21.4 4.6 590 BC426 160.7 161.22 0.52 0.34 16.8 26.1 15 590 BC428 142.39 143.8 1.41 1.09 6.6 4.9 11.1 590 BC430 183.26 185.33 2.07 1.1 2.1 1.6 3.6 590 BC431 203.46 206.01 2.55 1.46 4.5 1.7 7 590 BC445 155.74 155.84 0.1 0.06 3.3 5.3 0.6 590 BC446 143.88 144.05 0.17 0.14 4.3 4.4 1.1 590 BC452 154.17 156.31 2.14 1.57 0.8 1.2 3.2 590 BC453 154.21 154.34 0.13 0.1 6 3.7 0.8 590 BC469 164.7 166.63 1.93 1.35 4.7 3.1 9.2 590 BC420 164.29 164.51 0.22 0.09 7 21.8 3.1 592 BC422 191.4 191.55 0.15 0.05 1.1 0.4 0.1 592 BC427 206.65 206.9 0.25 0.1 7.3 5.4 1.1 592 BC429 245.48 245.67 0.19 0.06 1.2 0 0 592 BC010 285.17 285.37 0.2 0.14 0.7 0 0.1 593 BC425 145.58 145.84 0.26 0.2 24.8 5.8 4.4 593 BC427 289.99 290.3 0.31 0.13 1.5 0.2 0.1 593 BC428 135.43 135.56 0.13 0.11 20.5 24.3 4.8 593 BC430 169.48 169.58 0.1 0.06 2.8 4.6 0.5 593 BC431 193 193.23 0.23 0.14 36.9 10.9 5.1 593 BC434 138.34 138.44 0.1 0.08 3.9 5.5 0.8 593 BC445 150.62 150.8 0.18 0.14 0.7 0.2 0.1 593 BC008 240.7 241.5 0.8 0.65 29.3 2.3 12.6 595 BC314 107.74 108.83 1.09 0.69 0.8 0.5 0.8 595 BC456 161.97 162.2 0.23 0.17 13.5 17.9 5.3 595 BC457 210.5 212.82 2.32 1.4 15.5 2.5 16.6 595 BC458 201.71 202.05 0.34 0.21 40 18.5 9.8 595 BC459 225 225.76 0.76 0.42 1 0.7 0.6 595 BC464 223.31 223.76 0.45 0.25 0.3 0.6 0.2 595 BC465 173.4 173.72 0.32 0.23 41.2 41.8 18.3 595 BC476 237.68 238.19 0.51 0.24 2 1.4 0.7 595 BC477 180.64 181.09 0.45 0.3 42.2 35.9 21.6 595 BC130 172.48 176.05 3.57 2.6 3.3 0.7 4.9 596 BC434 159.97 161.1 1.13 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.6 596 BC445 167.57 169.95 2.38 1.77 2.8 2.8 9.3 596 BC446 156.18 157.36 1.18 0.85 0.3 0.1 0.3 596 BC447 149.17 149.35 0.18 0.14 18.9 4.9 2.3 596 BC454 164.46 164.9 0.44 0.31 27.1 11.5 9.3 596 BC130 168.31 168.92 0.61 0.44 31.8 3.9 10 597 BC453 165.66 166.46 0.8 0.42 2.9 2.1 1.8 597 BC307 52.43 52.61 0.18 0.08 1.5 0.6 0.1 50101 BC308 41.32 41.53 0.21 0.12 0.6 0 0 50101 BC314 57.58 57.74 0.16 0.07 1.3 19.1 1.7 50101 BC325 53.42 53.79 0.37 0.18 0.2 1 0.3 50101 BC326 59.51 59.76 0.25 0.11 1.5 3.9 0.7 50101 BC328 62.83 63.13 0.3 0.15 1.1 0 0.1 50101 BC354 143.1 143.2 0.1 0.06 3.1 2.3 0.3 50101 BC359 51.2 51.35 0.15 0.08 0.8 0 0 50101 BC360 39.51 39.61 0.1 0.06 0.1 0 0 50101 KD530 73.56 73.7 0.14 0.13 0.4 12.4 2.2 50101 KD574 44.45 47.08 2.63 1.84 0.9 1 3.3 50101 KD588 10.9 11.04 0.14 0.13 2.6 12.2 2.3 50101 PD144 34.14 34.53 0.39 0.35 9.1 6.2 4.7 50101 PD254 51.01 51.5 0.49 0.26 0.8 1.4 0.6 50101 PD255 46.17 46.69 0.52 0.36 6.5 1.6 2.1 50101 PD256 37.61 37.71 0.1 0.08 29.3 11.4 2.6 50101 BC008 289.09 289.19 0.1 0.07 0.9 0 0 50102 BC414A 76.91 77.15 0.24 0.14 11.4 16.2 3.9 50102 BC415 91.19 91.39 0.2 0.1 12.7 12.4 2.4 50102 BC416 102.04 102.2 0.16 0.07 3.6 18.8 2 50102 BC442 125.32 125.49 0.17 0.1 30.2 13.2 3.6 50102 BC443 135.85 136.01 0.16 0.09 14.7 15.3 2.6 50102 BC444 147.65 149.25 1.6 0.79 0.6 0.3 0.5 50102 BC461 121.94 122.07 0.13 0.08 4.3 7.3 1 50102 BC463 112.66 112.88 0.22 0.16 14.7 10.1 3.5 50102 KD576 68.72 68.88 0.16 0.06 20.1 10.4 1.6 50102 BC114 110.18 110.29 0.11 0.07 0.9 22.6 2.2 50103 BC414A 67.88 68 0.12 0.05 3.5 7 0.5 50103 BC415 79.8 79.97 0.17 0.07 28 26.5 3.4 50103 BC416 91.48 91.59 0.11 0.04 1.6 0 0 50103 BC439 110.86 111 0.14 0.09 1.7 0.2 0.1 50103 BC440 105.16 105.26 0.1 0.07 7.3 0.2 0.3 50103 BC441 110.76 110.86 0.1 0.07 2 3.3 0.4 50103 BC441A 110.96 111.06 0.1 0.07 2.6 2.7 0.4 50103 BC442 117.17 117.27 0.1 0.06 1.8 0.7 0.1 50103 BC443 126.41 126.56 0.15 0.09 1.9 5.8 0.8 50103 BC444 137.73 138.35 0.62 0.36 1.2 0.8 0.6 50103 BC456 114.72 115.47 0.75 0.43 1.5 0.6 0.7 50103 BC461 114.45 114.55 0.1 0.06 1.4 0 0.1 50103 BC462 104.07 104.17 0.1 0.08 0.1 0.1 0 50103 KD576 48 49 1 0.16 12.9 1.1 1.4 50103 BC003 85.41 85.61 0.2 0.15 3.5 15.6 3.3 Associated BC112A 99.35 99.53 0.18 0.16 0.2 10.3 2.2 Associated BC112A 107.16 107.42 0.26 0.24 13.4 1 2.1 Associated BC114 169.59 169.77 0.18 0.13 9.2 17.1 3.7 Associated BC114 170.77 170.91 0.14 0.1 19.1 13.6 2.9 Associated BC114 173.62 173.83 0.21 0.15 122 6.4 11.7 Associated BC125 37.1 37.21 0.11 0.09 143 8.3 8.1 Associated BC125 37.21 37.98 0.77 0.62 0.4 5.6 4.7 Associated BC125 39.31 39.59 0.28 0.23 23.2 0.3 3 Associated BC125 44.64 45.13 0.49 0.4 275 0.1 60.8 Associated BC129 156.62 156.83 0.21 0.16 14.8 14.5 4.4 Associated BC129 158.84 159 0.16 0.12 9.9 8.6 2.1 Associated BC129 164.9 165.07 0.17 0.13 92.4 39.3 13.6 Associated BC143 203.94 204.39 0.45 0.28 4.2 4 2.2 Associated BC143 210.62 211.31 0.69 0.43 3 2.4 2.1 Associated BC308 91.78 91.89 0.11 0.08 4.6 17.3 2.1 Associated BC308 93.06 93.17 0.11 0.08 41.5 15.9 3.6 Associated BC308 99.23 99.43 0.2 0.15 47.7 6.7 5.3 Associated BC311 0.49 0.72 0.23 0.18 17.5 16.7 5.9 Associated BC311 2.55 3.5 0.95 0.76 1.1 2 2.5 Associated BC311 3.5 4.05 0.55 0.44 54.2 50.8 43 Associated BC312 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.09 7.9 27.7 3.6 Associated BC312 1.1 1.37 0.27 0.24 165 34.8 32.9 Associated BC313 0 0.41 0.41 0.38 0.8 7.2 3.8 Associated BC313 1.2 1.55 0.35 0.32 187 37.8 49.7 Associated BC314 113.17 113.31 0.14 0.08 59.7 11.8 4 Associated BC354 131.03 131.3 0.27 0.19 21.2 12 5.3 Associated BC398 99.64 99.88 0.24 0.14 11.4 24.3 5.3 Associated BC416 142.73 143.18 0.45 0.29 23.7 1.6 4.5 Associated BC418 193.51 193.64 0.13 0.09 15.1 19.1 2.9 Associated BC423 173.98 174.28 0.3 0.16 7.9 10.8 3 Associated BC426 181.72 182.15 0.43 0.3 28.5 0 4.8 Associated BC426 182.15 182.5 0.35 0.25 3.3 6.8 2.7 Associated BC430 189.84 190.1 0.26 0.16 24.8 3.3 2.9 Associated BC431 208.9 209.08 0.18 0.11 28.8 10.3 3.4 Associated BC434 150.75 151.2 0.45 0.36 7.6 1.9 2.5 Associated BC434 170.98 171.8 0.82 0.66 6 0.1 2.3 Associated BC437 112.24 112.34 0.1 0.09 28.2 12.1 2.8 Associated BC439 127.05 127.5 0.45 0.35 6.5 2.7 2.5 Associated BC440 138.41 138.52 0.11 0.09 21.1 10.3 2.3 Associated BC440 140.15 140.39 0.24 0.19 5.4 11.6 3.6 Associated BC441 164.3 164.53 0.23 0.15 6.3 9.7 2.5 Associated BC443 209.09 209.32 0.23 0.12 9.8 14.6 3 Associated BC446 145.91 146.1 0.19 0.13 86.9 8.8 8 Associated BC446 149.05 149.57 0.52 0.36 4.4 2.7 2.2 Associated BC447 49.49 49.79 0.3 0.22 1 13.7 4.1 Associated BC447 136.48 136.86 0.38 0.28 4.1 5.2 2.6 Associated BC449 204.82 204.94 0.12 0.05 40.9 11.3 2 Associated BC450 127.66 128.39 0.73 0.57 3.2 1.4 2.1 Associated BC450 128.73 129.7 0.97 0.76 13.2 9.4 15.1 Associated BC452 157.49 157.69 0.2 0.13 5.4 21.5 4.2 Associated BC452 157.69 158.4 0.71 0.47 4.1 1.6 2.1 Associated BC452 160.38 161 0.62 0.41 3.5 7.8 5.1 Associated BC452 163.64 164.2 0.56 0.38 0.9 5.2 2.7 Associated BC453 181.1 181.2 0.1 0.06 203 2.8 7.2 Associated BC454 182.83 183.07 0.24 0.16 37.7 43.1 12.3 Associated BC463 109.38 109.53 0.15 0.11 2 14.2 2.1 Associated BC465 133.39 133.66 0.27 0.17 26.5 2 3 Associated BC466A 136.22 136.54 0.32 0.24 12.4 4.4 3.1 Associated BC468 130.32 130.61 0.29 0.22 8 4.1 2.1 Associated BC468 164.47 164.64 0.17 0.13 1.8 16 2.9 Associated BC469 113.38 113.81 0.43 0.27 1.3 8.3 3.1 Associated BC469 118.43 118.95 0.52 0.32 0.6 5.8 2.6 Associated BC469 169.64 169.92 0.28 0.18 16.6 20 6.3 Associated BC469 170.8 171.24 0.44 0.28 37.1 6.7 8.2 Associated BC470 189.05 189.79 0.74 0.47 17.1 3.7 6.7 Associated BC477 210.82 211.26 0.44 0.26 0.2 8 2.8 Associated BC481 182.2 182.6 0.4 0.21 31.4 7.9 5.9 Associated BC481 182.6 182.9 0.3 0.16 18.6 8.4 3.4 Associated BC481 182.9 183.15 0.25 0.13 5.3 9.5 2.1 Associated BC481 189.23 189.93 0.7 0.37 0.8 4.2 2.2 Associated BC481 200.8 201.06 0.26 0.14 19.8 11.6 3.6 Associated BC481 201.23 201.45 0.22 0.12 21.7 21.5 4.7 Associated BC482 232.73 233.08 0.35 0.15 12.8 8.8 2.9 Associated Notes

1. The AuEq (gold equivalent) grade is calculated using the following formula:

AuEq g per t = Au g per t + Sb% x

Sb price per 10kg x Sb processing recovery

Au price per g x Au processing recovery



Price assumptions are:

Au US$/oz = 2,500 (Au US$/gram = 80.39); and

Sb US$/t = 19,000 (Sb US$/10kg = 190).

Recovery assumptions are:

Au Recovery = 91%; and

Sb Recovery = 92%

The Au recovery assumption and Sb recovery assumption is based on established processing and sales in respect of Costerfield.

It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

2. Composites that are not interpreted to be connected to a named vein and are below 2 g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are not considered significant and are not recorded here.



Drill hole collar details from modern Kendal drilling at Costerfield:

Hole ID Northing Easting Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip Date Completed AG019 6734 15206 1193 360.44 98 -41 29/01/2019 AG020 6528 15537 1195 287.68 307 -38 5/02/2019 AG023 6773 15374 959 89.66 46 5 16/09/2019 AG247W1 6454 15186 967 323.06 50 18 28/09/2025 BC001 6724 15203 1193 394.30 111 -41 8/07/2014 BC003 6873 15412 1190 160.00 98 -45 22/07/2014 BC003A 6873 15412 1190 144.40 100 -45 31/07/2014 BC004 7069 15424 1195 160.20 106 -38 11/08/2014 BC005 6988 15463 1197 90.10 103 -41 20/08/2014 BC008 6749 15635 1190 500.30 276 -38 15/12/2017 BC009 7061 15288 1192 249.90 114 -36 12/12/2017 BC010 7062 15288 1192 329.90 93 -51 3/01/2018 BC012 6770 15452 1187 251.60 285 -41 5/01/2018 BC018 6569 15261 1190 402.00 122 -61 26/02/2018 BC098 7030 15269 886 279.50 62 12 27/04/2020 BC108 7012 15354 923 229.91 46 14 3/07/2020 BC112A 6891 15357 937 170.00 93 25 29/05/2020 BC113 6890 15357 937 210.00 94 34 10/06/2020 BC114 6889 15357 938 224.80 129 36 25/06/2020 BC122 7092 15280 860 252.00 56 14 24/06/2020 BC125 6794 15380 953 60.37 65 11 8/07/2020 BC126 6794 15380 954 51.48 85 19 10/07/2020 BC128 7013 15355 925 232.30 49 34 4/08/2020 BC129 7011 15355 924 192.61 81 37 7/08/2020 BC130 7010 15354 924 215.90 109 42 13/08/2020 BC142 6751 15322 1191 208.30 121 -32 28/08/2020 BC143 6756 15322 1191 311.03 55 -31 14/09/2020 BC307 6725 15377 969 153.50 101 52 11/04/2022 BC308 6724 15377 969 150.00 78 40 16/04/2022 BC311 6879 15407 953 74.60 113 33 4/07/2022 BC312 6880 15407 953 80.90 78 16 6/07/2022 BC313 6879 15407 953 74.90 112 17 7/07/2022 BC314 6724 15377 970 150.00 69 49 18/04/2022 BC325 6725 15377 969 113.80 131 45 16/06/2022 BC326 6724 15377 969 137.30 146 35 24/06/2022 BC328 6734 15374 969 117.78 55 32 27/06/2022 BC353A 6662 15299 962 180.75 85 10 21/09/2022 BC354 6663 15299 963 202.70 58 21 18/09/2022 BC358 6659 15298 963 226.00 146 23 9/09/2022 BC359 6734 15374 969 100.10 52 30 27/09/2022 BC360 6723 15376 969 110.50 92 40 22/09/2022 BC361 6722 15375 968 73.00 119 19 24/09/2022 BC397 7012 15353 922 200.00 29 -4 29/06/2024 BC398 7012 15354 922 125.43 42 3 2/07/2024 BC404 7012 15354 923 300.07 35 10 19/07/2024 BC406 7012 15355 923 162.00 52 16 23/07/2024 BC408 7013 15353 923 216.00 40 6 16/08/2024 BC409 7012 15354 923 220.00 50 10 28/08/2024 BC414A 6759 15354 961 120.00 66 25 28/09/2024 BC415 6759 15354 961 118.45 55 15 21/09/2024 BC416 6759 15354 960 145.44 51 15 25/09/2024 BC417 6759 15353 960 194.30 43 10 16/09/2024 BC418 7013 15355 924 370.60 56 29 4/01/2025 BC419 7012 15355 925 350.30 43 21 19/01/2025 BC420 7013 15354 924 200.57 34 24 22/01/2025 BC421 7013 15353 923 390.06 24 27 1/02/2025 BC422 7013 15353 923 248.00 29 10 4/02/2025 BC423 7013 15354 924 197.20 40 26 9/02/2025 BC424 7013 15354 923 284.17 36 16 17/02/2025 BC425 7011 15355 925 162.11 67 29 12/02/2025 BC426 7013 15355 924 195.59 52 19 3/03/2025 BC427 7013 15353 924 329.10 27 20 25/02/2025 BC428 7010 15354 924 149.89 83 31 28/02/2025 BC429 7013 15353 923 250.00 23 15 7/03/2025 BC430 7012 15355 925 262.82 60 33 16/05/2025 BC431 7013 15355 924 251.43 47 26 21/05/2025 BC434 7013 15355 924 244.80 93 35 25/05/2025 BC437 6890 15358 938 147.49 86 27 7/06/2025 BC438 6889 15357 938 218.05 102 32 11/06/2025 BC439 6888 15357 939 181.20 110 37 25/06/2025 BC440 6888 15357 938 143.70 116 31 15/06/2025 BC441 6888 15356 938 194.10 132 33 19/06/2025 BC441A 6887 15356 938 149.70 130 33 21/06/2025 BC442 6888 15356 938 278.03 140 33 2/07/2025 BC443 6887 15356 938 232.92 148 31 18/08/2025 BC444 6887 15355 938 210.09 155 29 21/07/2025 BC445 7010 15354 925 221.73 100 42 1/06/2025 BC446 6891 15357 939 235.72 70 40 30/07/2025 BC447 6891 15357 939 244.74 71 34 26/07/2025 BC448 6891 15357 937 191.11 73 24 13/07/2025 BC449 6892 15356 938 229.60 32 25 14/08/2025 BC450 6890 15357 939 166.27 87 36 6/07/2025 BC451 6890 15357 938 175.65 81 30 9/07/2025 BC452 6890 15357 940 218.90 82 47 31/08/2025 BC453 6891 15357 939 222.70 58 37 3/08/2025 BC454 6891 15356 938 215.00 57 28 6/08/2025 BC455 6891 15356 937 247.00 54 20 10/08/2025 BC456 6888 15357 939 292.60 123 42 27/08/2025 BC457 6888 15356 940 280.00 139 48 23/08/2025 BC458 6887 15356 939 301.41 143 41 19/08/2025 BC459 6887 15356 939 350.23 152 37 17/10/2025 BC460 6887 15355 938 295.81 160 32 22/10/2025 BC461 6887 15356 939 233.10 139 38 5/09/2025 BC462 6888 15357 938 197.16 122 28 5/10/2025 BC463 6887 15356 937 195.87 136 25 8/10/2025 BC464 6887 15356 939 281.72 147 44 29/10/2025 BC465 6888 15356 939 277.50 130 44 2/11/2025 BC466A 6891 15357 937 250.28 59 21 20/11/2025 BC467 6891 15356 937 296.57 47 19 26/11/2025 BC468 6891 15357 938 272.08 64 30 15/11/2025 BC469 6890 15357 940 250.00 73 48 1/12/2025 BC470 6891 15357 940 256.09 62 44 6/12/2025 BC475 6887 15356 939 271.40 153 43 11/12/2025 BC476 6887 15356 939 314.47 154 39 21/12/2025 BC477 6888 15356 939 249.50 135 42 14/12/2025 BC481 6891 15357 939 277.50 55 44 2/02/2026 BC482 6892 15356 938 328.77 38 31 10/01/2026 BC483 6889 15357 940 235.00 89 50 29/12/2025 KD529 6759 15344 959 82.80 80 6 26/07/2019 KD530 6758 15344 959 81.00 103 15 28/07/2019 KD553 6765 15383 961 44.30 78 22 9/09/2019 KD556 6773 15374 958 70.00 65 -2 26/09/2019 KD557 6773 15373 958 82.00 59 12 23/09/2019 KD574 6740 15374 969 70.00 62 17 22/10/2019 KD576 6740 15374 969 90.45 40 13 23/10/2019 KD580 6795 15399 951 35.00 67 24 25/10/2019 KD588 6735 15396 970 34.90 135 11 8/11/2019 KD681 7011 15355 922 115.40 63 2 28/02/2020 KD682 7012 15355 922 127.90 54 4 3/03/2020 KD683 7012 15354 922 129.00 53 -2 10/03/2020 KD684 7012 15354 922 145.50 43 -1 30/03/2020 KD688 6824 15399 952 39.15 123 31 1/04/2020 KD696 7011 15355 923 110.10 69 16 20/04/2020 KD698 7010 15355 923 114.60 92 23 21/04/2020 KD700 7041 15339 895 150.00 48 3 18/05/2020 KD701 7009 15354 923 110.00 104 23 7/05/2020 KD702 7041 15339 895 144.00 52 9 19/05/2020 MA001 6754 15323 1191 239.53 108 -35 9/10/2020 MA002 6755 15323 1191 257.17 91 -38 3/12/2020 MA004 6753 15322 1191 256.40 118 -38 22/10/2020 MA005 6501 15531 1188 230.10 290 -41 6/11/2020 PD144 6737 15374 969 59.48 103 20 13/09/2024 PD152 6819 15413 956 12.75 110 23 17/01/2024 PD153 6819 15412 956 24.03 49 27 19/01/2024 PD220 6818 15412 956 24.40 67 28 31/05/2024 PD221A 6818 15412 957 68.23 62 38 5/06/2024 PD221AB 6818 15412 957 68.23 62 38 5/06/2024 PD222 6817 15412 956 22.83 92 46 31/05/2024 PD224 6804 15410 958 34.76 76 42 6/06/2024 PD232 6799 15410 957 20.73 164 -12 28/06/2024 PD254 6736 15374 969 90.64 51 22 2/09/2024 PD255 6736 15374 969 67.73 73 25 4/09/2024 PD256 6736 15374 969 60.00 86 22 10/09/2024 PD257 6736 15374 969 80.03 72 38 6/09/2024 TP009 6402 15270 1187 135.60 88 -45 15/02/2014 TP018 6465 15290 1188 312.60 114 -45 3/06/2014

Notes:

Coordinate System: Local Costerfield Mine Grid



Appendix 2 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling of Au and Sb mineralisation is from diamond drill core (HQ2, HQ3, NQ2, BQ and LTK48) using standardised Alkane processes that have been in place for over a decade.



Due to the discrete mineralisation of the deposit, not all diamond drill core was required to be sampled. Sample intervals were determined and marked on the core by Alkane geologists using the following general rules:



All stibnite-bearing veins are sampled.

Intersections of polyphase breccias, stockwork veins, laminated quartz veins or massive quartz veins were routinely sampled.

A waste sample is taken either side of the mineralized vein (30-100 cm).

Siltstone is sampled where disseminated arsenopyrite is prevalent.

Fault gouge zones were sampled at the discretion of the geologist. Diamond core sampling intervals were standardised wherever possible and ranged from 5 cm to 1 m in length. Diamond drill core samples have been cut in half using the orientation line or cut line, with a consistent side of the cut core selected for assay to ensure unbiased sampling. Whole core was sampled for LTK48 core. The methodology was validated by the Costerfield QA/QC protocols. No sampling instruments required calibration. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Diamond Drilling was undertaken using predominantly LM90 drill rigs, with NQ2 used in underground drilling and HQ2 and NQ2 on surface. HQ3 was employed where ground conditions or noise considerations required. Diamond Drilling from ore-drives and grade control drilling utilised a Kempe or Diamec rigs drilling in LTK48. A LM30 drilling BQ was used for a short period in 2020.



Core orientation was undertaken using the Axis or Reflex digital orientation kits. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Diamond drilling was routinely checked for core loss during both drilling and sampling. Where zones of poor recovery were encountered, core loss was assigned at 0.1m intervals. Core loss blocks were added by drillers and then checked by geologists or field technicians when the core was measured, and depth marks made. If problems were encountered with recovery and core block depths, the drill shift supervisor was advised and depth marking stopped until the issue was rectified.



No relationship between grade and sample recovery has been established. Reported intervals reflect full recovery or composites with core-loss assigned a zero grade value. Mineralsiation zones with poor recovery are redrilled until a representative sample is achieved. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All drill core was geologically logged as full core for the relevant rock quality designation, lithology, weathering, alteration, mineralsiation, structural data, and sample intervals.



Logging is qualitative in nature for the geology, and quantitative for rock quality designation.



The total length of the intersections logged is 27,688m (being 100%).



Data capture was digital into the AcQuire software using validated codes.



All drill core was photographed wet with high resolution photographs stored on the site's server, which is routinely backed-up. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc., and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Diamond core sampling intervals were standardised wherever possible and ranged from 5 cm to 1 m in length. Diamond drill core samples have been pre-dominantly sampled by being cut in half using the orientation line or a cut line, with a consistent side of the cut core selected for assay to ensure unbiased sampling. Smaller diameter BQ and LTK48 core was sampled whole.



The following sample preparation activities were undertaken by Alkane staff for both diamond drill core and underground channel samples:



Sample information and characteristics were measured, logged, recorded in the acQuire database and assigned a unique sample ID.

Sample material was placed into a calico bag previously marked with the unique sample ID.

Calico bags were loaded into plastic bags such that the plastic bags weighed less than 10 kg.

An assay submission sheet was generated and placed into the plastic bag.

Plastic bags containing samples were sealed with a metal or plastic tie and transported to On Site in Bendigo via private courier or Alkane staff. The following sample preparation activities were undertaken by On Site staff:



Samples were received and checked for labelling, missing samples, etc. against the submission sheet.

If the sample batch matched the submission sheet, sample metadata were entered into On Site's LIMS. In the event that discrepancies were noted, Alkane was contacted by On Site to resolve the discrepancy prior to further work commencing. Records of all discrepancies and corrective actions taken are recorded by the Alkane database administrator.

A job number was assigned, and worksheets and sample bags were prepared.

Samples were placed in an oven and dried overnight at 106°C.

Samples were weighed and recorded.

The entire dried sample was crushed using a Rocklabs Smart BOYD Crusher RSD Combo with a jaw closed side setting of 2 mm.

If the dried sample weight was less than 3 kg, the entire sample was retained for pulverisation. If the dried sample weight was greater than 3 kg, the sample was spilt to 3 kg using the rotary splitter that is incorporated in the BOYD crusher.

Rejects from splits greater than 3 kg were retained as coarse rejects in labelled calico bags and returned to Mandalay Resources.

The 3 kg sample was then pulverised in an Essa LM5 Pulverising Mill to 90% passing 75 µm. For fire assay and base metal samples:



The 3 kg pulverised samples were then subsampled to take a master ~200 g pulp split for assay by a manual scooping procedure across the full width and depth of the mill bowl and loaded sequentially into labelled pulp packets. For all methods:



For every 21 primary samples, a sample was randomly selected by LIMS and a duplicate 200 g split for fire assay or second jar for photon assay was submitted for analysis using the same analytical procedure as the primary sample.

The remaining pulp was returned to its sample bag and then returned to Mandalay Resources for retention following the completion of assay. A quarterly check-assay program is in place to monitor the representative nature of sampling and assay methodology.



Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The assaying protocols used at Costerfield have been developed to ensure expected levels of accuracy and precision are met for the style of mineralisation tested.



Samples were assayed for gold, antimony, arsenic, and iron using representative partial digest methodologies:



Gold grades were determined either by a 25g charge with lead flux fire assay and an AAS finish.

Antimony, iron and arsenic concentrations were determined using an aqua regia based acid digest with an AAS finish. Assaying techniques are considered total for gold and antimony.



The quality control procedures utilised at Costerfield used CRMs prepared by commercial laboratories Geostats and OREAS.



CRMs were either prepared using Costerfield material or were otherwise matrix matched to ensure a representative nature.



At least one CRM was submitted with every batch of diamond core samples and typically at a rate of 1 standard per 25 samples. Up to six CRMs covering the expected ranges of gold and antimony mineralisation were in rotation during routine sampling.



An assay result for a CRM was considered acceptable when the returned assay fell within three standard deviations of the CRM certification grade. Outside this range, the CRM assay was considered to have failed and all significant mineralised samples within the batch were re-assayed, where significant grades were defined as mineralised samples that may have a material-impact in future resource estimates. All actions or outcomes were recorded as comments in the QA/QC register.



Alkane submitted uncrushed samples of basalt as blank material sourced from Geostats into assay sample lots, at a rate of 1 in every 30 samples, to test for contamination during sample preparation.



The failure threshold for gold is 0.10 g/t, which was chosen since it represents ten times the detection limit of 0.01 g/t for AAS. The failure threshold for antimony is 0.05%, which was chosen for being five times the detection limit of 0.01% for AAS.



Pulp duplicates were collected routinely at a rate of 1:22 by On Site and submitted with the primary sample for analysis. Precision was in line for the expected a variance in both gold and antimony.



Umpire laboratory checks to three additional commercial assay laboratories are completed each year covering all new assays generated at the property.



Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Sampling intervals and numbering were validated by geologists prior to cutting, with pre-numbered sampling bags systematically used by the field technicians to ensure the correct sample was submitted under each ID.



Internal validation of significant intercepts was completed by the exploration and senior geologists. Photographs, logging, sample weights and assay results were checked to ensure manual errors were eliminated.



Key intercepts at Costerfield were also validated by the Resource Geologist and Competent Person during the interpretation and modelling or the Costerfield resource estimation.



Assay and sampling data was automatically uploaded into the Acquire database system and QA/QC validated at the point of upload. Any issues were entered into a QA/QC register and resolved before data acceptance.



Alkane staff conduct periodic visits to the On Site Laboratory in Bendigo and meet regularly with the Lab managers. In early 2023 a review was conducted by a third party (RSC Consulting Pty Ltd) to ensure the practices are appropriate. Nothing of major concern was found.



Twinned holes are typically only drilled intentionally to get full recovery of an ore zone when the initial hole has core loss. There are inadvertent twinned intercepts within the database, particularly when the collar position is close to the mineralisation. Twinned intercepts provide consistent correlation of structure and mineralisation character however due to the short range grade variability common structurally controlled gold systems, may not have the same mineralisation tenor. No adjustment has been made to the assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and downhole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drill hole collar locations have been determined by differential GPS or theodolite surveying methods, either by external surveyors or Alkane surveyors. A digital report is created and entered into the acQuire Database. Data entry accuracy is validated against a LiDAR topographic map and high-resolution satellite imagery. Topographic control is considered adequate.

A local mine grid system is in use at Costerfield. The MGA94 (Zone 55) coordinates can be obtained from the Costerfield Mine Grid (CMG) coordinates from the following:



MGA 'E' = (CMG 'E' x 0.945671614) - (CMG 'N' x 0.325123399) + 291068.619



MGA 'N' = (CMG 'E' x 0.325123399) + (CMG 'N' x 0.945671614) + 5905061.714



Where CMG north is +29o and +17.6 o from Magnetic North and True North respectively.



Downhole surveys were conducted using either the digital Reflex EZ-TRAC tool in both single-shot (30 m while drilling) and multi-shot mode (3 m spacing at end of hole) where required, or Axis Gyro (2024 onwards) in both over-shot and continuous modes as required.



All downhole survey data is digitally uploaded to the Reflex hub or Axis Connect respectively and automatically imported into the acQuire database. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The Kendal drilling reported in this announcement comprises infill and extension drilling at spacings that vary across the deposit as complexity dictated. In infill areas, drill spacing is approximately 40m by 40m. In extension areas, drill spacing is approximately 100m by 100m.



This approach is considered appropriate for establishing a geological and grade continuity acceptable for either an Inferred or Indicated Mineral Resource Estimation.



Where modelled veins or mineralisation zones were sub-sampled, a full-length composite of variable thickness has been reported. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drill holes at Kendal are designed to ensure an Alpha angle greater than 30°, indicating that the orientation of the drill holes (and therefore samples) are appropriate for the structure.



The drilling orientation compared to that of key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced any sampling bias as the structures are currently interpreted. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All drill core was delivered to the Brunswick site, which is securely gated, with video surveillance, and time stamped swipe card access.



Drill core logging and sampling was completed in this secure facility.



Sample bags containing sample material are placed in heavy duty plastic bags in which the sample submission sheet is also included. The plastic bags are sealed with a metal twisting wire or heavy-duty plastic cable ties.



The bags are taken to a storage area that is under constant surveillance.



A private courier collects samples daily and transports them directly to On Site in Bendigo, where they are accepted by laboratory personnel.



Sample pulps from On Site are returned to Alkane for storage. The pulps are stored undercover, wrapped in plastic. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Internal reviews of the exploration process and procedures are completed by senior geologists.



Routine monthly lab visits and reviews are conducted by site personnel and make up part of the QA/QC protocols.



RSC Consulting Pty Ltd reviewed the sampling and QA/QC procedures and practices in early 2023. There were no major outcomes related to sampling techniques and data.



Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria listed in the Section 1 also apply to this section.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Alkane manages the Costerfield Operation and holds a 100% interest in licences MIN4644, MIN5567, EL5432, EL5519, EL6842, EL6847, EL8320 and RL007485 which comprise the Property. There are no advanced projects in the immediate vicinity of the Property, and there are no other Augusta-style antimony-gold operations in production within the Costerfield district.



Drilling activities and the associated Kendal veining, this report, were located on MIN4644.



There are currently no known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Alkane (or its predecessors) has been conducting both exploration activities and mining activities on mining lease MIN4644 since 2006. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The Costerfield Property has been explored using modern methods since 1966. Previous exploration by Mandalay Resources (2009-2025), prior to its merger with Alkane, represents the most significant period of exploration having discovered Cuffley, Youle and Shephard lodes in that time. No Exploration Results prior to Mandalay Resources have are reported in this release. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Narrow vein, antimony-gold and gold-only lodes are the targeted deposit styles at the Costerfield Property. Economic lode material consists of either a 'typical' gold-bearing quartz and carbonate with massive stibnite, or gold-only quartz and carbonate veining as seen in the Shepherd system. The Kendal deposit is situated in the western limb and hinge of the north-striking Costerfield Anticline, individual veins are controlled by the sub-vertical axial fabric imposed on the host siltstones during compression/folding, exploiting weakly developed cleavage and north-south shears in an approximately 50-70m wide zone. From structural observations it is currently thought that the mineralisation formed under an extensional stress regime, after the host structural framework was set up. Bedding-parallel faults with laminated quartz fill are common throughout the stratigraphic sequence and often offset individual veins westward with depth (up to 2-3m in the Kendal area), the offset being an apparent one as antimony-gold mineralisation post-dates most movement on the faults. The footwall of the Kendal system is complex, but generally lies on the No. 4 Fault which forms an anastomosing thrust ramp system with the below No. 3 Fault which breaches the Costerfield Anticline. The Kendal mineralisation progressively increases in westward dip with depth and finally becomes the Youle Lode within the No. 4 Fault.



Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole downhole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to Appendix 1 for the summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results from the modern Kendal drilling at Costerfield. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Reported Exploration Results are intercept length weighted with no truncation of minimum and/or maximum grade applied.



Exploration Results have been reported to represent the discrete structural shear or vein as determined by the resource geologist and Competent Persons. There is no cut-off grade for the inclusion of drill intercept if it is on structure.



Aggregates are full-width of target structures/lodes and limited in true width to underground ore development widths of mining of 4.5 m and rely on structures being interpreted as parallel in orientation and representative in nature of the continuous vein.



Gold is the dominant element of value and exploration results are reported as gold equivalent (AuEq) where:



And the AuEq factor of 2.39 is calculated:



at a gold price of US$2,500/oz = US$80.39/gram

an antimony price of US$19,000/t = US$190/10kg

with assumed metal recoveries of 91% Au and 92% Sb. The Au recovery assumption and Sb recovery assumption is based on established processing and sales in respect of Costerfield. All elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have an established potential to be recovered and sold.



Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'downhole length, true width not known'). Exploration Results that have been included in this announcement have been reported as drill widths and estimated true widths. Mineralisation was modelled as sub-vertical veins that were broadly north-south in strike and consistent with historical plans and sections of the Costerfield Mine. Estimated true widths were determined from assigned dip domains for each of the modelled veins. Estimated true widths from associated mineralisation was determined using an average vein orientation of 88 degrees dip, with a dip direction of 280 degrees. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to following diagrams included in the body of this announcement: Figure 1 - Regional map of the Costerfield Project

Figure 2 - Geological cross section of the Costerfield gold-antimony vein system

Figure 3 - Costerfield / Kendal area plan view

Figure 4 - Long section of the Kendal 501 Vein

Figure 5 - Long section of the Kendal 520 Vein

Figure 8 - Cross section looking north at mine northing 7120N

Figure 9 - Cross section looking north at mine northing 6780N Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. For veins that are interpreted though multiple drill holes all intercepts are tabulated in Appendix 1 and illustrated in the images within the body of this announcement. Any intercepts that are not interpreted at this stage, to be part of a wider structure are tabulated in Appendix 1 if the sampled grade is above 2g/t when diluted to 1.8m. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Additional exploration data used to assist and validate interpretations at Costerfield include the use of surface geological mapping and a 2D seismic line.



Bulk density work using the immersion methodology was completed in 2021 on similar lode and waste material at the Costerfield deposit.



A regression formula is used for the BD of lode material:



Kendal:



If (Sb%>1) BD=((1.3951 × Sb%)+(100-(1.3951 × Sb%)))/(((1.3951 × Sb%)/4.56)+((100-(1.3951 × Sb%))/2.69))

If (Sb%<1) BD= (0.05661 × Fe%) + 2.5259 Where:



Empirical formula of stibnite: Sb2S3.

Sb%: Antimony assay as a percentage by mass.

Molecular weight of antimony (Sb): 121.757.

Molecular weight of sulfur: (S): 32.066.

1.3951 is a constant calculated by 339.712/243.514 where 339.712 is the molar mass of Sb2S3, and 243.514 is the molar mass of antimony contained in one mole of pure stibnite.

BD of pure stibnite: 4.56.

BD of unmineralised gangue: 2.69, representing a ratio of 1:3 siltstone to quartz.

Fe%: Iron assay as a percentage by mass. The host rock BD of waste rock is 2.76 g/cm3-



There are no material occurrences of deleterious elements or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Exploration Results reported in this document refer to areas of the Costerfield Property already in production as well as potential future production areas. Future exploration will be focused on advancing these areas through to an Indicated Resource, if drilling is successful. In addition, exploration will be conducted on the margin of currently operating areas to increase mine life where possible.

