Alkane Resources Limited: Alkane Advances Near-Mine Kendal Deposit with High Grade Antimony-Gold Intercepts at Costerfield

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK; TSX: ALK; OTCQX: ALKRY) ('Alkane' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the latest exploration results for the extension and infill drilling of the Kendal deposit adjoining the currently mined Youle deposit at its Costerfield Operation in central Victoria, Australia.
Program Summary
- The Kendal system is the antimony-rich, up-dip continuation of the high-grade Youle and Shepherd deposits, where mining is currently underway at Costerfield.
- Infill and extension drilling over the past year has significantly extended the known size of the vein system, both offset from and adjacent to historic mine workings. Whilst historic mining has been undertaken in the area, this latest drilling has revealed significant veining that was undiscovered when the mine was active between 1861 and 1939.
- The Kendal veins contain areas of very high gold and antimony grade that have historically correlated with higher production rates.
- Development to access the newly extended Kendal system began in late 2025 and is ongoing as extension drilling continues.
- An animation summarising these results will be available at alkres.com
Kendal Assay Highlights
- From the 501 vein to the south and immediately above Youle:
- 132.2 g/t gold and 19.8 % antimony over 1.94m (ETW 1.04m) in PD222
- 25.3 g/t gold and 42.8 % antimony over 1.71m (ETW 0.97m) in PD220
- 13.5 g/t gold and 22.1% antimony over 2.67m (ETW 1.24m) in AG023
- 25.4 g/t gold and 8.3 % antimony over 1.28m (ETW 1.12m) in BC437
- 34.1 g/t gold and 12.9 % antimony over 0.76m (ETW 0.69m) in BC112A
- From the 520 vein spanning greater than 500m in strike and locally 200m in height.
- 267.5 g/t gold and 5.6 % antimony over 2.3 m (ETW 1.22m) in BC464
- 143.7 g/t gold and 10.8 % antimony over 1.35 m (ETW 1.06m) in BC463
- 18.2 g/t gold and 11.9 % antimony over 2.44 m (ETW 1.92m) in BC466A
Alkane Managing Director & CEO, Nic Earner, said: "The drilling results obtained from the Kendal deposit over the past year demonstrate the large potential remaining for significant high-grade mineralisation at shallow levels near to the Costerfield mine. Accessing and mining the newly defined mineralisation is a top priority for the Costerfield team and should provide the processing plant with an additional source of high-grade gold and antimony ore for some time to come."
Costerfield Deposit
Alkane Resources Ltd 100%
The Costerfield antimony-gold deposit was discovered in 1861. Antimony had already been identified in the district as early as 1853, as prospectors attracted to the McIvor (Heathcote) alluvial gold rush began to explore the surrounding hills for the primary deposits. Several lodes along a 3km corridor were rapidly opened up, the bulk of historical production coming from leases at the northern end of the field; the Costerfield (Main), Bombay and Minerva mines. Production from these mines primarily took place in two phases, between 1861-1883 and 1903-1924, and a short-lived attempt at redeveloping the mine occurred between 1933-1939.
Modern mining has been continuous since 2006, when Australian Gold Development (AGD) commenced underground operations at Augusta, at the southern end of the field. AGD's Costerfield operation was purchased by Mandalay Resources in 2010, and extraction of the vertically continuous vein system has progressively moved north beneath the Costerfield, Minerva and Bombay group of mines, where the high-grade Youle and Shepherd lodes were discovered.
Mandalay Resources merged with Alkane Resources in 2025.
As mining of the underlying vein systems has progressed, it has been recognised that significant amounts of untested mineralisation remain at the level of the historic mines (within 300m of surface) both laterally and within the footprint of the workings. This is primarily due to the structural complexity of the ore system, which consists in places of sheeted vein swarms that can be difficult to interpret along strike without modern methods, including close-spaced drilling that was unavailable to the historic miners.
Figure 1. Regional map of the Costerfield Project in GDA grid showing Alkane tenements and the main corridors of mineralisation identified.
Deposit Geology and the Kendal System
The Kendal deposit (and the Costerfield mine) is located on the hinge and western flank of the north-striking Costerfield Anticline which forms the culmination of the Costerfield Dome. The Costerfield Anticline is asymmetrical with a steeply dipping eastern limb, and a gentle dip to the western limb. Numerous smaller scale parasitic folds and warps occupy the broad hinge zone, which often exhibit a weak axial cleavage or parting fabric in the host siltstone. It is this fabric which appears to be the dominant structural host or control for the Kendal veins.
Numerous bedding parallel faults, often containing early-generation laminated quartz veins bisect the system and act as a significant control on grade. Individual veins appear to be offset to the west with depth across these faults, although vein development clearly post-dates fault activity and often can be seen to run along the shallow-dipping faults in a healed manner. Down-dip, the Kendal mineralisation encounters a major west-dipping thrust fault and becomes Youle Lode, which persists downward until the thrust fault begins to shallow, at which point mineralisation breaks back out into a vertical vein system mirroring Kendal, called Shepherd. The Kendal system does not appear to persist into the eastern limb of the greater Costerfield Anticline, which is consistent with other vertical vein systems at Costerfield, potentially due to the lack of cleavage development and small angle between bedding and veining.
Figure 2. Geological cross section of the Costerfield gold-antimony vein system at mine northing 7200N, showing the Kendal vein system's position in the Costerfield Anticline and its relationship with the below Youle and Shepherd veins which are currently mined.
2025 Drilling Program
When the upper portion of Youle Lode was first accessed in 2018 by Mandalay Resources, it was confirmed that the lode system was upwardly continuous, bifurcating and steepening over subhorizontal faulting to form the Kendal system. Over the period of mining, occasional diamond drill holes were placed through Kendal and the adjacent historic mines, which gradually built confidence that a significant amount of mineralisation still existed above the modern mining level. In September 2024, Mandalay Resources issued a TSX announcement, describing the first portion of the Kendal system (the 580 Vein) to be thoroughly tested with modern drilling. The drilling described in this update builds on that work and has tested along the length of the three main historic mines. The bulk of remaining mineralisation identified to date is located adjacent to the Minerva and Costerfield mines, although continuity of the system is demonstrated all the way through to the Bombay mine in the south.
Significant amounts of historical drilling have tested the near-surface portion of the Kendal system, including a campaign of RC percussion drilling conducted by Australian Gold Development in 1995-1996. These historic intercepts have not been verified or validated by Alkane, and their positions are displayed in the release figures due to their relevance to the Kendal target area at height and are indicatory only as support to the geological interpretation.
Drilling Results
With the drill information to date in hand, a total of 25 individual veins have been delineated by Alkane through the Kendal system, building on historical modelling with the inclusion of this program's drilling data, providing linking intercepts between the three historical mines, and significant extension for some. The Kendal veins extend over a strike of 600m, and some individual veins can be traced for most of this length, for example the 520 vein, which has been interpreted over a length of 500m, with up to 200m of vertical extent. The width of the Kendal system averages around 70m for much of its strike.
The antimony content of the Kendal system, as tested in the program, is significantly higher than that of the Shepherd system, which is a main source of ore for the Costerfield operation, and also demonstrates very high gold content (refer to Appendix 1 for a complete list of significant intercepts from the current drill program).
Many exceptional intercepts were achieved during the program and integrated into the Costerfield geological model. Below are some highlights in addition to those stated above:
- From the 501 vein:
- 29.6g/t gold and 50.5% antimony over 0.72m (ETW 0.26m) in PD232
- 40.6g/t gold and 40.4% antimony over 0.4m (ETW 0.26m) in BC308
- 30.1g/t gold and 13.4% antimony over 0.67m (ETW 0.55m) in BC438
- 25g/t gold and 28.1% antimony over 0.67m (ETW 0.36m) in BC328
- 50g/t gold and 48.3% antimony over 0.21m (ETW 0.2m) in KD529
- 5.3g/t gold and 5.3% antimony over 1.83m (ETW 1.78m) in KD698
- From the 519 vein:
- 52.3g/t gold and 43.1% antimony over 0.34m (ETW 0.29m) in BC468
- 138g/t gold and 7.7% antimony over 0.27m (ETW 0.21m) in BC143
- From the 523 vein:
- 39.4g/t gold and 7.5% antimony over 0.85m (ETW 0.68m) in BC438
- 261g/t gold and 32.5% antimony over 0.15m (ETW 0.09m) in BC416
- From the 545 vein:
- 18.1g/t gold and 12.9% antimony over 1.97m (ETW 1.45m) in BC453
- 84.4g/t gold and 35.2% antimony over 0.41m (ETW 0.3m) in BC470
- From the 587 vein:
- 7.5g/t gold and 5.9% antimony over 2.45m (ETW 1.93m) in BC311
- From the 590 vein:
- 13.6g/t gold and 16.4% antimony over 2.22m (ETW 1.37m) in BC418
- From the 595 vein:
- 42.2g/t gold and 35.9% antimony over 0.45m (ETW 0.3m) in BC477
- 41.2g/t gold and 41.8% antimony over 0.32m (ETW 0.23m) in BC465
The 501 vein, which is near modern infrastructure and has recently been accessed for mining, hosts many of the recent (and earlier, unreported) standout intercepts. In addition to the above, several other highly promising intersections were recorded adjacent to the modelled veins:
- 275g/t gold and 0.1% antimony over 0.49m (ETW 0.4m) in BC125
- 187g/t gold and 37.8% antimony over 0.35m (ETW 0.32m) in BC313
- 54.2g/t gold and 50.8% antimony over 0.55m (ETW 0.44m) in BC311
- 165g/t gold and 34.8% antimony over 0.27m (ETW 0.24m) in BC312
It is anticipated that these intercepts will be integrated into the existing geological model as future drilling adds additional context.
Figure 3. Costerfield / Kendal area plan view with major Kendal vein best fit traces displayed (green), cross section positions (yellow lines), 2025 drill traces and >10g/t AuEq intercepts labelled. Historic Kendal intercept positions are shown as faded circle.
Figure 4. Long Section of the Kendal 501 Vein with high grade assays highlighted. The lower portion of the 501 vein has already been accessed by Alkane, and diluted face grades are shown alongside drilling intercepts.
Figure 5. Long Section of the Kendal 520 Vein with high grade 2025 assays highlighted. The section shows the strong continuity of the Kendal system outside of the historically mined sections, both vertically and along strike.
The veins are dominantly single-generation, typically consisting of quartz and carbonate, grading to massive stibnite towards the centre line of the veins. Gold can be coarse and present in any part of the vein, and "rusty" gold is often noted, colloform free gold left after the chemical breakdown of the mineral aurostibite, which is common at Costerfield. The veins are surrounded by a narrow (>2m) wallrock sulphide alteration of pyrite and arsenopyrite.
Figure 6. Drill core photos from BC418 (590 Vein) showing the nature of veining with individual assay grades of the samples. Composited interval graded 13.6g/t gold and 16.4% antimony over 2.22m (ETW 1.37m).
Figure 7. Photo of drill core from BC463 (520 Vein) showing the sheeted nature of the ore veins. Note the oxidised interval adjacent to the intercept signifies an historical stope adjacent to the in situ high-grade veins. Composited interval graded 143.7g/t gold and 10.8% antimony over 1.35m (ETW 1.06m).
Figure 8. Cross section looking north at mine northing 7120N showing Kendal veins in cross section and drill intercepts between 7000N and 7135N. 2025 drill intersections grading over 10g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are labelled. The historic Costerfield Main shaft and workings can be seen centred at 15,500E, and the modern Alkane development offset to the west and depth. Note the average depth of the Kendal mineralisation ascends to the north with the plunge of the anticline.
Figure 9. Cross section looking north at mine northing 6780N, showing Kendal veins in cross section and drill intercepts between 6750N and 6825N. 2025 drill intersections grading over 10g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are labelled. This northing passes through the old central Minerva mine and shows the sheeted nature of the east-dipping Costerfield, Minerva and Bombay (540,541 and 542) lodes, in contrast to the northern end of the system where the Costerfield lode is the most significant east-dipping vein.
Future Plans
Geological modelling and interpretation of results are ongoing, subject to reporting a mineral resource in respect of the Kendal system, the Company intends to work towards integrating those mineral resources into the Costerfield resource and life-of-mine plan in the near future. Early confidence in the southern portions of the tested veins led to the internal decision to begin access development from existing infrastructure late in 2025. Further drilling of the Kendal system is warranted, including on the underexplored Costerfield Main reef to the east of the historic mine. Currently, near mine drilling is focused on the south of the field, where the recently discovered Brunswick South deposit is being drilled alongside extensions to the Cuffley deposit. Drilling at Kendal is expected to resume in 2026.
This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director and CEO.
ABOUT ALKANE - www.alkres.com - ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKRY
Alkane (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKRY) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.
Alkane's wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750 km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.
Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia's reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.
Competent Persons Statement
As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Alkane is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of ore reserves and mineral resources in Australia is in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Alkane's ore reserve and mineral resource estimates and reporting comply with the JORC Code.
Alkane is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of mineral reserves and mineral resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Alkane comply with NI 43-101.
Unless otherwise advised above, or in the relevant ASX announcements referenced, the information in this announcement that relates to exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Chris Davis, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full-time employee of Alkane Resources Limited. Mr Davis has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr Davis consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. The information in this announcement that relates to previously reported exploration results, mineral resources and ore reserves is extracted from the Company's ASX announcements noted in the text of the announcement and available to view on the Company's website. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements and that, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Technical Reports released to the TSX or for TSX Market
The NI 43-101 compliant technical report titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report, Costerfield Operation, Victoria, Australia' and dated 28 March 2025, with an effective date of 31 December 2024 supports the information contained herein and is available on the ASX and under Alkane's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Reference should be made to the full text of the foregoing technical report for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating to the Mineral Resource Estimates and Ore Reserves contained therein and herein. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the technical reports continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively Forward-Looking Information). Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from the amounts set out in any Forward-Looking Information. As well, Forward-Looking Information may relate to: future outlook and anticipated events; expectations regarding exploration potential; production capabilities and future financial or operating performance, including AISC, investment returns, margins and share price performance; production and cost guidance and the timing thereof; issuing updated resources and reserves estimate and the timing thereof; the potential of Alkane to meet industry targets, public profile and expectations; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.
Forward-Looking Information is generally identified by the use of words like "will", "create", "enhance", "improve", "potential", "expect", "upside", "growth" and similar expressions and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "should", or the negative connotation of such terms, are intended to identify Forward-Looking Information.
Although Alkane believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information is based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of Alkane as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves numerous risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to changes in the gold and antimony price.
Forward-Looking Information is designed to help readers understand Alkane's views as of that time with respect to future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Alkane assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the Forward-looking Information. If Alkane updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other Forward-looking Information. All Forward-Looking Information contained in this announcement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.
Disclaimer
Alkane has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions or conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Alkane, its directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.
This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation, or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.
APPENDIX 1 - Tabulated Drilling Results
Significant intercepts from the Kendal drilling program at Costerfield
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Estimated True Width (m)
|Gold Grade (g/t)
|Antimony Grade (%)
|Gold-equiv. grade diluted to 1.8 m (g/t)
|Interpreted Vein
|AG023
|68.05
|70.72
|2.67
|1.24
|13.5
|22.1
|45.7
|501
|BC001
|279.14
|279.62
|0.48
|0.38
|0.6
|0
|0.1
|501
|BC018
|224.51
|224.68
|0.17
|0.1
|0.6
|0
|0
|501
|BC098
|210.03
|210.12
|0.09
|0.07
|1.6
|1
|0.2
|501
|BC112A
|105.13
|105.89
|0.76
|0.69
|34.1
|12.9
|24.7
|501
|BC113
|117.96
|118.87
|0.91
|0.75
|2.7
|1.7
|2.9
|501
|BC114
|131.75
|132.85
|1.1
|0.8
|3.2
|2
|3.6
|501
|BC122
|228.01
|228.19
|0.18
|0.14
|1.2
|0
|0.1
|501
|BC125
|42.11
|42.55
|0.44
|0.38
|1.6
|10.9
|5.8
|501
|BC126
|38.92
|39.14
|0.22
|0.2
|1.1
|8.2
|2.3
|501
|BC307
|68.61
|68.99
|0.38
|0.22
|39
|14.3
|9.1
|501
|BC308
|51.96
|52.36
|0.4
|0.26
|40.6
|40.4
|19.7
|501
|BC311
|55.44
|55.7
|0.26
|0.21
|18.6
|6.5
|3.9
|501
|BC312
|32.25
|32.35
|0.1
|0.08
|1.2
|0
|0.1
|501
|BC313
|32.85
|32.95
|0.1
|0.09
|1.4
|0
|0.1
|501
|BC314
|78.97
|81.35
|2.38
|1.21
|0.7
|1
|2.1
|501
|BC325
|62.61
|62.73
|0.12
|0.07
|52.3
|13.2
|3.4
|501
|BC326
|66.16
|66.28
|0.12
|0.07
|9
|6.8
|1
|501
|BC328
|78.34
|79.01
|0.67
|0.36
|25
|28.1
|18.6
|501
|BC353A
|90.85
|91
|0.15
|0.14
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|501
|BC354
|154.61
|154.81
|0.2
|0.13
|0.8
|5.3
|1
|501
|BC358
|139.74
|139.97
|0.23
|0.16
|5.8
|16.6
|3.9
|501
|BC359
|65.07
|65.35
|0.28
|0.17
|19.3
|20.5
|6.4
|501
|BC360
|42.44
|42.63
|0.19
|0.13
|31.2
|0.2
|2.3
|501
|BC361
|27.21
|28.47
|1.26
|1.16
|3.4
|1.6
|4.6
|501
|BC409
|120.53
|120.71
|0.18
|0.13
|1.1
|0.2
|0.1
|501
|BC414A
|97.9
|98.32
|0.42
|0.29
|6.2
|14.9
|6.6
|501
|BC415
|103.99
|104.45
|0.46
|0.29
|0.4
|0
|0.1
|501
|BC416
|113.06
|114.48
|1.42
|0.81
|0.2
|0.7
|0.8
|501
|BC417
|147.13
|147.3
|0.17
|0.09
|2.4
|5
|0.7
|501
|BC437
|108.4
|109.68
|1.28
|1.12
|25.4
|8.3
|28.1
|501
|BC438
|114.11
|114.78
|0.67
|0.55
|30.1
|13.4
|19
|501
|BC439
|125.92
|126.69
|0.77
|0.58
|1.2
|2.3
|2.1
|501
|BC440
|115.33
|116.69
|1.36
|1.09
|0.7
|2.5
|4
|501
|BC441A
|127.9
|128
|0.1
|0.07
|5.4
|20.9
|2.3
|501
|BC442
|147.53
|147.69
|0.16
|0.1
|151
|8.6
|9.6
|501
|BC443
|161.71
|162.03
|0.32
|0.18
|7.9
|11.9
|3.6
|501
|BC444
|194.83
|197.24
|2.41
|1.14
|1.1
|0.9
|2
|501
|BC451
|117.73
|119.17
|1.44
|1.16
|1.8
|2.2
|4.6
|501
|BC461
|146.95
|147.28
|0.33
|0.2
|18.2
|10.2
|4.8
|501
|BC462
|114.52
|116.1
|1.58
|1.31
|1.4
|2.9
|6.1
|501
|BC463
|124.43
|124.59
|0.16
|0.12
|1.1
|5.2
|0.9
|501
|BC468
|134.91
|135.04
|0.13
|0.1
|0.9
|3.7
|0.5
|501
|KD529
|71.6
|71.81
|0.21
|0.2
|50
|48.3
|18.6
|501
|KD530
|74.5
|74.65
|0.15
|0.14
|2.7
|6.3
|1.4
|501
|KD553
|35
|35.1
|0.1
|0.09
|23.7
|3.1
|1.5
|501
|KD556
|44.13
|44.42
|0.29
|0.25
|24.8
|17.1
|9.1
|501
|KD557
|51.25
|52.3
|1.05
|0.85
|0.1
|2
|2.2
|501
|KD576
|86
|86.13
|0.13
|0.07
|3.7
|14.6
|1.4
|501
|KD580
|18.7
|19
|0.3
|0.24
|0.6
|8.1
|2.6
|501
|KD588
|16.27
|16.6
|0.33
|0.31
|20.5
|9.2
|7.3
|501
|KD682
|110.08
|111.2
|1.12
|0.85
|5.1
|1.7
|4.3
|501
|KD684
|135
|135.16
|0.16
|0.1
|18.7
|11.1
|2.6
|501
|KD688
|28.4
|30.01
|1.61
|1.2
|4.7
|1.3
|5.2
|501
|KD696
|100.47
|101.1
|0.63
|0.57
|5.1
|4.6
|5.1
|501
|KD698
|102.51
|104.34
|1.83
|1.78
|5.3
|5.3
|17.7
|501
|MA005
|218.31
|218.41
|0.1
|0.07
|3.3
|5
|0.6
|501
|PD144
|38.48
|38.61
|0.13
|0.11
|99.9
|5.3
|7.2
|501
|PD152
|9.41
|9.53
|0.12
|0.1
|0.2
|11.5
|1.6
|501
|PD153
|17.4
|20.66
|3.26
|1.24
|0.7
|1.2
|2.4
|501
|PD220
|13.91
|15.62
|1.71
|0.97
|25.3
|42.8
|68.9
|501
|PD221A
|18.33
|21.7
|3.37
|1.48
|2.5
|1.3
|4.6
|501
|PD221AB
|44.75
|46.03
|1.28
|0.71
|2
|1.4
|2.1
|501
|PD222
|15.01
|16.95
|1.94
|1.04
|132.2
|19.8
|103.3
|501
|PD224
|7.48
|7.77
|0.29
|0.2
|1.6
|8.8
|2.5
|501
|PD232
|8.91
|9.63
|0.72
|0.26
|29.6
|50.5
|21.8
|501
|PD254
|75.01
|75.18
|0.17
|0.1
|32.6
|16.4
|3.8
|501
|PD255
|56.58
|56.93
|0.35
|0.26
|0.2
|3.8
|1.3
|501
|PD256
|43.21
|43.46
|0.25
|0.23
|0.1
|0
|0
|501
|PD257
|62.64
|62.83
|0.19
|0.12
|12.4
|41.7
|7.4
|501
|BC308
|109.24
|109.36
|0.12
|0.08
|5.8
|7.7
|1.1
|517
|BC437
|135.17
|135.38
|0.21
|0.17
|2
|28
|6.5
|517
|BC441
|182.86
|183.21
|0.35
|0.27
|30.4
|17.8
|11.1
|517
|BC462
|147.52
|147.92
|0.4
|0.36
|0.2
|0.4
|0.2
|517
|BC311
|72
|72.11
|0.11
|0.05
|1
|0
|0
|518
|BC360
|80.06
|83.86
|3.8
|1.45
|0.5
|0.7
|1.7
|518
|BC437
|128.36
|128.46
|0.1
|0.06
|1.2
|0
|0
|518
|BC008
|228.45
|229.95
|1.5
|1.17
|2.3
|3
|6.1
|519
|BC113
|138.72
|138.86
|0.14
|0.13
|51.9
|15.8
|6.4
|519
|BC143
|213.05
|213.32
|0.27
|0.21
|138
|7.7
|17.9
|519
|BC308
|94.88
|97.13
|2.25
|1.66
|1.7
|2.4
|7
|519
|BC314
|111.98
|113.17
|1.19
|0.73
|0.8
|1.5
|1.8
|519
|BC354
|191.13
|191.94
|0.81
|0.58
|1.6
|1
|1.3
|519
|BC434
|170.88
|170.98
|0.1
|0.07
|1.8
|0.1
|0.1
|519
|BC442
|182.14
|182.71
|0.57
|0.35
|0.7
|1.9
|1
|519
|BC448
|140.57
|140.72
|0.15
|0.13
|0.4
|37.2
|6.6
|519
|BC451
|139.62
|141.26
|1.64
|1.49
|0.4
|0.9
|2.1
|519
|BC456
|166.93
|167.63
|0.7
|0.47
|0.1
|0
|0
|519
|BC458
|218.61
|219.61
|1
|0.51
|0.1
|0.5
|0.4
|519
|BC461
|177.15
|177.59
|0.44
|0.26
|1
|5.6
|2.1
|519
|BC465
|185.72
|186.2
|0.48
|0.31
|10.1
|1
|2.2
|519
|BC466A
|159.27
|159.43
|0.16
|0.13
|1.1
|2
|0.5
|519
|BC468
|159.87
|160.21
|0.34
|0.29
|52.3
|43.1
|24.7
|519
|BC470
|177.1
|177.25
|0.15
|0.07
|4.1
|1.2
|0.3
|519
|BC477
|197.93
|198.04
|0.11
|0.06
|13.4
|14.3
|1.7
|519
|BC482
|237.04
|238.53
|1.49
|0.56
|12.7
|2.5
|5.9
|519
|MA002
|156.37
|156.92
|0.55
|0.44
|0.2
|0.7
|0.5
|519
|AG247W1
|267.54
|267.87
|0.33
|0.21
|18.3
|14.9
|6.2
|520
|BC003
|81.37
|83.46
|2.09
|1.35
|7.9
|1.1
|8
|520
|BC003A
|81.82
|83.54
|1.72
|1.14
|2.1
|1.6
|3.7
|520
|BC008
|251.5
|252.65
|1.15
|0.87
|2.6
|1.1
|2.5
|520
|BC010
|290.9
|291
|0.1
|0.07
|0.2
|0
|0
|520
|BC012
|29.78
|29.92
|0.14
|0.02
|7.2
|0.3
|0.1
|520
|BC108
|186.63
|186.81
|0.18
|0.12
|3.5
|4.4
|0.9
|520
|BC112A
|110.87
|111.74
|0.87
|0.76
|2.6
|2.9
|4.1
|520
|BC114
|136.17
|136.29
|0.12
|0.09
|0.6
|1.2
|0.2
|520
|BC128
|225.36
|225.52
|0.16
|0.09
|40.4
|7.2
|2.9
|520
|BC307
|76.96
|77.11
|0.15
|0.11
|13.3
|3.7
|1.4
|520
|BC308
|69.73
|71.37
|1.64
|1.12
|3
|3.8
|7.5
|520
|BC311
|62.38
|63.28
|0.9
|0.7
|10.7
|8.1
|11.7
|520
|BC314
|85.05
|85.28
|0.23
|0.16
|24.3
|16.1
|5.4
|520
|BC325
|74.22
|74.53
|0.31
|0.22
|0.1
|0
|0
|520
|BC328
|90.16
|90.29
|0.13
|0.07
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|520
|BC354
|170.39
|170.51
|0.12
|0.09
|2.8
|2.6
|0.4
|520
|BC359
|81.03
|81.16
|0.13
|0.08
|5.1
|0.6
|0.3
|520
|BC360
|70.12
|70.7
|0.58
|0.43
|0.6
|2
|1.3
|520
|BC404
|243.25
|243.63
|0.38
|0.21
|0.4
|0
|0
|520
|BC414A
|99
|99.63
|0.63
|0.43
|0
|0.5
|0.3
|520
|BC415
|114.02
|114.4
|0.38
|0.24
|0.3
|7.1
|2.3
|520
|BC416
|122.25
|123.65
|1.4
|0.83
|1.1
|2
|2.7
|520
|BC417
|155.79
|156.76
|0.97
|0.46
|10.9
|6.8
|7
|520
|BC418
|191.02
|191.96
|0.94
|0.6
|3.2
|6.2
|6
|520
|BC419
|217.7
|217.89
|0.19
|0.11
|3.6
|1.1
|0.4
|520
|BC424
|268.45
|268.61
|0.16
|0.08
|2
|8.1
|0.9
|520
|BC426
|181.41
|181.72
|0.31
|0.21
|0.1
|0
|0
|520
|BC430
|192.67
|193.45
|0.78
|0.49
|5.4
|3.8
|3.9
|520
|BC437
|114.58
|114.7
|0.12
|0.1
|3.9
|6.4
|1.1
|520
|BC438
|119
|119.33
|0.33
|0.26
|13
|10.8
|5.7
|520
|BC439
|127.8
|128.46
|0.66
|0.52
|15.6
|2.5
|6.3
|520
|BC440
|120.3
|120.48
|0.18
|0.14
|14.9
|8.8
|2.8
|520
|BC442
|156.12
|156.22
|0.1
|0.07
|1.8
|2.1
|0.3
|520
|BC443
|176
|176.47
|0.47
|0.3
|0.6
|0.5
|0.3
|520
|BC448
|124.13
|125.05
|0.92
|0.77
|7.3
|5.7
|8.9
|520
|BC455
|143.55
|145.72
|2.17
|1.5
|3
|3.6
|9.6
|520
|BC456
|155.57
|156.74
|1.17
|0.81
|1
|2.7
|3.4
|520
|BC457
|207.73
|208.28
|0.55
|0.28
|9.4
|4.2
|3
|520
|BC458
|188.81
|189.61
|0.8
|0.47
|0.6
|1.6
|1.2
|520
|BC459
|203.68
|203.83
|0.15
|0.08
|7.8
|8.4
|1.3
|520
|BC460
|209.29
|209.39
|0.1
|0.05
|1.1
|1.8
|0.2
|520
|BC461
|154.93
|156.54
|1.61
|1.07
|0.9
|2.4
|4
|520
|BC462
|119.47
|119.6
|0.13
|0.11
|2
|4
|0.7
|520
|BC463
|133
|134.35
|1.35
|1.06
|143.7
|10.8
|100.1
|520
|BC464
|206.2
|208.5
|2.3
|1.22
|267.5
|5.6
|190.6
|520
|BC465
|162.35
|162.68
|0.33
|0.23
|5.9
|0.3
|0.8
|520
|BC466A
|131.47
|133.91
|2.44
|1.92
|18.2
|11.9
|46.6
|520
|BC468
|137.85
|138.63
|0.78
|0.6
|1.4
|1.3
|1.5
|520
|BC476
|218.36
|219.78
|1.42
|0.68
|0.6
|0.9
|1.1
|520
|BC477
|172.41
|172.58
|0.17
|0.11
|38.1
|2.4
|2.7
|520
|MA001
|129.09
|131.94
|2.85
|0.12
|0.7
|1.3
|0.2
|520
|MA004
|138.02
|138.3
|0.28
|0.01
|6.7
|39.3
|0.6
|520
|MA005
|206.47
|206.73
|0.26
|0.2
|9.1
|6.9
|2.8
|520
|PD221A
|52.57
|52.74
|0.17
|0.1
|14
|7.7
|1.8
|520
|PD254
|82.9
|83.51
|0.61
|0.34
|0.2
|0
|0
|520
|PD255
|64.38
|64.89
|0.51
|0.38
|30.2
|5.4
|9
|520
|BC003
|79.63
|79.74
|0.11
|0.06
|40.7
|22.7
|3
|522
|BC003A
|77.75
|77.9
|0.15
|0.08
|30.3
|9.3
|2.3
|522
|BC012
|39.13
|39.48
|0.35
|0.3
|1
|0
|0.2
|522
|BC457
|198.29
|201.01
|2.72
|2.07
|1.4
|1.4
|4.8
|522
|BC464
|205.2
|206.2
|1
|0.74
|6.8
|3.3
|6.1
|522
|BC475
|215.4
|221.94
|6.54
|4.5
|2.3
|1.4
|5.6
|522
|BC113
|129.91
|130.04
|0.13
|0.1
|12.5
|16.4
|2.9
|523
|BC114
|140.74
|140.85
|0.11
|0.08
|0
|1
|0.1
|523
|BC328
|93.99
|94.49
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|523
|BC359
|84.1
|84.25
|0.15
|0.1
|1.1
|1.5
|0.3
|523
|BC416
|136.37
|136.52
|0.15
|0.09
|261
|32.5
|17
|523
|BC438
|127.4
|128.25
|0.85
|0.68
|39.4
|7.5
|21.5
|523
|BC439
|132.5
|132.63
|0.13
|0.1
|3.5
|2
|0.4
|523
|BC440
|129.43
|129.66
|0.23
|0.18
|18.2
|7.1
|3.5
|523
|BC441
|146.21
|146.31
|0.1
|0.07
|1.1
|1.4
|0.2
|523
|BC441A
|138.2
|138.36
|0.16
|0.11
|1
|2.6
|0.5
|523
|BC442
|159.69
|160.36
|0.67
|0.38
|0.3
|1
|0.6
|523
|BC450
|133.65
|133.86
|0.21
|0.15
|0.2
|0.9
|0.2
|523
|BC451
|132.03
|132.2
|0.17
|0.13
|1.1
|0.9
|0.2
|523
|BC466A
|146.29
|146.44
|0.15
|0.11
|14.3
|0.5
|1
|523
|BC468
|147.26
|147.47
|0.21
|0.15
|1.9
|0.5
|0.3
|523
|PD221A
|62.38
|62.67
|0.29
|0.17
|2.2
|3.3
|1
|523
|BC004
|88.16
|88.25
|0.09
|0.06
|0.3
|1
|0.1
|540
|BC005
|29.19
|29.34
|0.15
|0.1
|1.5
|0.1
|0.1
|540
|BC008
|198.67
|199.72
|1.05
|0.95
|0.5
|3.3
|4.4
|540
|BC113
|195.67
|195.9
|0.23
|0.23
|0.2
|0
|0
|540
|BC114
|197.74
|198.02
|0.28
|0.26
|1.4
|1.7
|0.8
|540
|BC142
|111.12
|116.97
|5.85
|2.64
|2.6
|3.3
|10.6
|540
|BC143
|301.58
|302.28
|0.7
|0.24
|0.4
|4.7
|1.6
|540
|BC307
|111.26
|111.45
|0.19
|0.18
|1.2
|1.5
|0.5
|540
|BC308
|121.04
|121.33
|0.29
|0.25
|0.3
|2.1
|0.8
|540
|BC314
|138.67
|138.78
|0.11
|0.08
|2.1
|3.1
|0.4
|540
|BC325
|101.33
|101.57
|0.24
|0.23
|6.7
|9
|3.6
|540
|BC326
|107.52
|107.92
|0.4
|0.36
|1.1
|1.4
|0.9
|540
|BC360
|105.85
|106.18
|0.33
|0.3
|0.5
|2.6
|1.1
|540
|BC418
|249.4
|249.54
|0.14
|0.12
|10.6
|7.1
|1.9
|540
|BC430
|240.74
|241.79
|1.05
|0.88
|0.7
|1.4
|1.9
|540
|BC434
|218.48
|218.96
|0.48
|0.46
|1.1
|8.6
|5.5
|540
|BC443
|220.78
|221.78
|1
|0.77
|0.6
|0.3
|0.6
|540
|BC455
|236.48
|236.94
|0.46
|0.38
|19.1
|17.3
|12.9
|540
|BC456
|206.69
|207.09
|0.4
|0.36
|0.1
|0
|0
|540
|BC468
|209
|209.34
|0.34
|0.32
|0.3
|1.4
|0.7
|540
|BC481
|237.47
|237.8
|0.33
|0.27
|7.7
|11.2
|5.2
|540
|MA001
|141.49
|141.58
|0.09
|0.04
|3.2
|9.8
|0.5
|540
|MA002
|171.75
|171.83
|0.08
|0.04
|1.2
|14.9
|0.9
|540
|TP009
|88.35
|88.46
|0.11
|0.05
|2.1
|8.1
|0.5
|540
|TP018
|69.32
|69.45
|0.13
|0.05
|1.2
|0
|0
|540
|BC457
|259.83
|260.01
|0.18
|0.12
|2.4
|0.1
|0.2
|541
|BC458
|255.91
|256.07
|0.16
|0.1
|1
|1.3
|0.2
|541
|BC464
|261.12
|261.45
|0.33
|0.19
|12.4
|0
|1.3
|541
|AG020
|155.55
|156.04
|0.49
|0.43
|0.1
|0
|0
|542
|BC003
|139.7
|140.5
|0.8
|0.39
|33.2
|2.1
|8.4
|542
|BC142
|199.24
|199.62
|0.38
|0.25
|12.6
|3.1
|2.8
|542
|BC442
|256.3
|257.2
|0.9
|0.73
|1
|0.2
|0.6
|542
|BC456
|239.55
|239.69
|0.14
|0.12
|3.1
|0.9
|0.3
|542
|BC003
|112
|112.17
|0.17
|0.12
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|545
|BC129
|177.98
|178.32
|0.34
|0.29
|0.7
|0
|0.1
|545
|BC130
|196.74
|196.97
|0.23
|0.18
|11.7
|38.7
|10.2
|545
|BC143
|250.09
|250.18
|0.09
|0.06
|0.1
|6.7
|0.6
|545
|BC434
|173.82
|173.97
|0.15
|0.13
|5.7
|21.2
|4
|545
|BC445
|186.6
|186.83
|0.23
|0.18
|2.4
|31.4
|7.8
|545
|BC446
|179.5
|179.89
|0.39
|0.31
|3.9
|15
|6.8
|545
|BC447
|171.16
|171.38
|0.22
|0.18
|2.7
|14.3
|3.7
|545
|BC450
|162.88
|162.99
|0.11
|0.09
|2.7
|7.8
|1.1
|545
|BC452
|189.72
|189.88
|0.16
|0.12
|18
|22.2
|4.8
|545
|BC453
|195.06
|197.03
|1.97
|1.45
|18.1
|12.9
|39.4
|545
|BC454
|185.8
|185.98
|0.18
|0.14
|1.7
|9.9
|2
|545
|BC469
|205.09
|205.19
|0.1
|0.07
|2.6
|16.5
|1.6
|545
|BC470
|203.53
|203.94
|0.41
|0.3
|84.4
|35.2
|28.4
|545
|BC481
|216.15
|216.7
|0.55
|0.37
|9.8
|12.9
|8.3
|545
|BC482
|263.75
|263.91
|0.16
|0.1
|1.3
|5.6
|0.8
|545
|BC004
|43.36
|44.1
|0.74
|0.59
|0
|0
|0
|585
|BC009
|214.76
|214.86
|0.1
|0.08
|0.6
|0
|0
|585
|BC010
|241.06
|241.33
|0.27
|0.19
|21.1
|12.5
|5.3
|585
|BC108
|116.02
|116.18
|0.16
|0.11
|13.5
|7.8
|1.9
|585
|BC113
|106.12
|106.59
|0.47
|0.37
|0
|0
|0
|585
|BC122
|209.17
|209.5
|0.33
|0.26
|1.1
|10.7
|3.8
|585
|BC128
|136.47
|136.67
|0.2
|0.12
|6
|11.8
|2.3
|585
|BC129
|108.72
|108.88
|0.16
|0.12
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|585
|BC143
|170.44
|170.62
|0.19
|0.11
|1.7
|0
|0.1
|585
|BC397
|175.59
|175.93
|0.34
|0.16
|2.1
|0
|0.2
|585
|BC398
|124.25
|124.42
|0.17
|0.11
|38.3
|15.6
|4.7
|585
|BC404
|148.05
|154.16
|6.11
|3.67
|0.4
|0
|0.5
|585
|BC406
|107.58
|108.46
|0.88
|0.68
|14.5
|5.1
|10.1
|585
|BC408
|133.83
|135.15
|1.32
|0.84
|4.3
|1.9
|4.1
|585
|BC409
|114.12
|115.28
|1.16
|0.84
|7.1
|3.3
|7
|585
|BC418
|118.2
|118.32
|0.12
|0.09
|15.4
|16.1
|2.6
|585
|BC419
|135.76
|135.89
|0.13
|0.08
|31
|24.3
|4.1
|585
|BC420
|185.3
|185.59
|0.29
|0.14
|1.9
|0
|0.2
|585
|BC421
|316.33
|316.58
|0.25
|0.09
|68.8
|41.7
|8.3
|585
|BC423
|147.58
|147.75
|0.17
|0.1
|6.6
|10.2
|1.7
|585
|BC424
|152.61
|152.73
|0.12
|0.07
|19.9
|0.1
|0.7
|585
|BC425
|106.44
|107.22
|0.78
|0.62
|4.5
|11.1
|10.7
|585
|BC426
|115.69
|116.73
|1.04
|0.76
|1.4
|4.2
|4.8
|585
|BC427
|222.68
|223.84
|1.16
|0.52
|3.3
|5.4
|4.7
|585
|BC428
|102.55
|102.96
|0.41
|0.35
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|585
|BC430
|119.75
|119.96
|0.21
|0.14
|24.7
|32
|7.9
|585
|BC431
|133.11
|133.35
|0.24
|0.15
|46.7
|36.2
|11.4
|585
|BC434
|107.81
|109.36
|1.55
|1.19
|0.3
|1.4
|2.4
|585
|BC437
|101
|102.68
|1.68
|1.41
|4.4
|1.4
|6.1
|585
|BC445
|121.14
|121.24
|0.1
|0.07
|1.7
|1
|0.2
|585
|BC446
|112.3
|112.78
|0.48
|0.3
|4.5
|10.2
|4.8
|585
|BC448
|105.31
|106.05
|0.74
|0.56
|0.9
|3.9
|3.1
|585
|BC449
|170.53
|170.92
|0.39
|0.19
|10.9
|17.7
|5.5
|585
|BC452
|126.86
|127.79
|0.93
|0.55
|0.5
|0
|0.2
|585
|BC453
|128.68
|129.1
|0.42
|0.23
|0.5
|1.6
|0.6
|585
|BC454
|111.51
|111.64
|0.13
|0.07
|2.5
|29.1
|2.9
|585
|BC455
|115.93
|116.07
|0.14
|0.08
|1.7
|0
|0.1
|585
|BC466A
|108.1
|109.23
|1.13
|0.78
|0.4
|0.7
|0.8
|585
|BC467
|126.69
|127.14
|0.45
|0.25
|0.8
|1.1
|0.5
|585
|BC469
|135.15
|135.69
|0.54
|0.3
|1.9
|4.4
|2
|585
|BC482
|153
|153.16
|0.16
|0.05
|10.7
|13.4
|1.3
|585
|KD681
|93.52
|93.63
|0.11
|0.09
|2.9
|17.7
|2.4
|585
|KD683
|111.26
|111.35
|0.09
|0.07
|1.7
|0
|0.1
|585
|KD684
|122.2
|122.83
|0.63
|0.43
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|585
|KD696
|92.56
|93.87
|1.31
|1.17
|3.7
|2.8
|6.8
|585
|KD698
|99.04
|99.73
|0.69
|0.62
|4
|4.1
|4.7
|585
|KD700
|134.03
|134.18
|0.15
|0.11
|1.9
|0
|0.1
|585
|KD701
|104.53
|104.63
|0.1
|0.09
|1.8
|0
|0.1
|585
|KD702
|124.85
|125.68
|0.83
|0.63
|0.6
|0
|0.2
|585
|AG019
|273.17
|273.26
|0.09
|0.07
|0.3
|14.2
|1.4
|587
|BC003
|49
|49.14
|0.14
|0.11
|0.6
|10.5
|1.5
|587
|BC004
|50
|50.2
|0.2
|0.13
|0
|0
|0
|587
|BC008
|270.07
|270.17
|0.1
|0.07
|2
|0
|0.1
|587
|BC009
|223.79
|223.9
|0.11
|0.07
|1.5
|0.1
|0.1
|587
|BC010
|256.66
|257.2
|0.54
|0.3
|0.5
|0
|0.1
|587
|BC108
|153.36
|153.57
|0.21
|0.13
|1.4
|19
|3.3
|587
|BC112A
|100.49
|103.39
|2.9
|2.53
|2
|2.8
|8.7
|587
|BC113
|113.19
|113.33
|0.14
|0.11
|30
|11.7
|3.6
|587
|BC114
|125.85
|125.96
|0.11
|0.08
|2.1
|4.2
|0.5
|587
|BC128
|154.81
|154.98
|0.17
|0.09
|2
|0.5
|0.2
|587
|BC129
|119.78
|119.96
|0.18
|0.16
|3.5
|7.4
|1.9
|587
|BC130
|141.42
|141.58
|0.16
|0.13
|3.4
|0.2
|0.3
|587
|BC143
|182.52
|182.97
|0.45
|0.27
|0.2
|9.8
|3.5
|587
|BC307
|57.47
|57.68
|0.21
|0.12
|0.3
|15.4
|2.5
|587
|BC311
|49
|51.45
|2.45
|1.93
|7.5
|5.9
|21.7
|587
|BC314
|62.31
|62.59
|0.28
|0.14
|5.6
|5.8
|1.5
|587
|BC325
|58.02
|58.15
|0.13
|0.08
|0.5
|1.2
|0.1
|587
|BC326
|60.41
|60.68
|0.27
|0.15
|1.6
|0
|0.1
|587
|BC328
|68.58
|68.75
|0.17
|0.09
|25.8
|3.8
|1.8
|587
|BC354
|148.93
|149.2
|0.27
|0.17
|1
|0
|0.1
|587
|BC359
|59.82
|59.97
|0.15
|0.09
|2.2
|2.2
|0.4
|587
|BC404
|191.52
|192.37
|0.85
|0.43
|5.8
|5.8
|4.7
|587
|BC414A
|90.03
|91.12
|1.09
|0.74
|0.2
|0.4
|0.5
|587
|BC416
|110.18
|111.06
|0.88
|0.5
|1.6
|0.7
|0.9
|587
|BC417
|133.4
|136.21
|2.81
|1.26
|8.4
|4.2
|12.9
|587
|BC418
|129.58
|130
|0.42
|0.36
|0.8
|16.3
|7.9
|587
|BC419
|159.42
|159.59
|0.17
|0.1
|8.3
|24.6
|3.6
|587
|BC421
|353.35
|353.54
|0.19
|0.05
|1.3
|10.5
|0.7
|587
|BC423
|176.31
|178.93
|2.62
|1.3
|0.7
|1.2
|2.6
|587
|BC424
|200.87
|201.03
|0.16
|0.07
|51.4
|36.5
|5.6
|587
|BC425
|119.08
|119.27
|0.19
|0.17
|12.3
|6.8
|2.7
|587
|BC426
|135.39
|135.49
|0.1
|0.07
|2.2
|0
|0.1
|587
|BC428
|118.12
|118.35
|0.23
|0.22
|0.8
|3.4
|1.1
|587
|BC430
|134.74
|134.89
|0.15
|0.12
|31.9
|15.2
|4.6
|587
|BC431
|152.76
|152.86
|0.1
|0.06
|1.3
|0
|0
|587
|BC434
|123.91
|124.01
|0.1
|0.09
|1.5
|0
|0.1
|587
|BC437
|104.61
|107
|2.39
|2.01
|1
|2.5
|7
|587
|BC438
|109.13
|109.27
|0.14
|0.11
|0.3
|1.5
|0.2
|587
|BC439
|118.24
|118.87
|0.63
|0.47
|0.6
|0.7
|0.6
|587
|BC440
|112.24
|113
|0.76
|0.61
|8.8
|11.3
|12.2
|587
|BC441
|130.85
|131.01
|0.16
|0.11
|3.5
|0.8
|0.3
|587
|BC441A
|124
|124.1
|0.1
|0.07
|0.9
|0.9
|0.1
|587
|BC442
|141.88
|141.98
|0.1
|0.06
|1
|0
|0
|587
|BC443
|156.62
|157.33
|0.71
|0.4
|17.6
|10.9
|9.7
|587
|BC444
|174.57
|176.1
|1.53
|0.73
|1.4
|3.8
|4.2
|587
|BC445
|133.98
|134.11
|0.13
|0.11
|0.9
|0.9
|0.2
|587
|BC446
|130.56
|130.83
|0.27
|0.23
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|587
|BC447
|121.27
|121.42
|0.15
|0.11
|1.6
|6.5
|1
|587
|BC448
|107.61
|110.85
|3.24
|2.64
|1.1
|0.7
|2.7
|587
|BC449
|183.73
|183.84
|0.11
|0.07
|25.3
|1.9
|1.2
|587
|BC450
|119.14
|119.91
|0.77
|0.57
|3.2
|2.9
|3.2
|587
|BC451
|112.55
|114.29
|1.74
|1.37
|3.2
|1.7
|5.5
|587
|BC452
|135.89
|136.04
|0.15
|0.12
|0.9
|2.4
|0.5
|587
|BC453
|138.43
|138.55
|0.12
|0.1
|17.7
|11
|2.4
|587
|BC454
|132.68
|132.84
|0.16
|0.11
|2.8
|12.7
|2
|587
|BC455
|117.9
|118
|0.1
|0.07
|0.9
|0
|0
|587
|BC457
|175.76
|177.11
|1.35
|0.68
|1.1
|0.3
|0.7
|587
|BC458
|157.38
|157.48
|0.1
|0.05
|1.8
|6.1
|0.5
|587
|BC459
|166.8
|166.9
|0.1
|0.05
|3.3
|2
|0.2
|587
|BC460
|198
|198.19
|0.19
|0.09
|1.3
|1
|0.2
|587
|BC461
|142.37
|144.3
|1.93
|1.18
|3
|6.4
|12
|587
|BC462
|109.62
|109.77
|0.15
|0.12
|0.9
|1.3
|0.3
|587
|BC463
|117.9
|118.89
|0.99
|0.73
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|587
|BC464
|176.4
|177.58
|1.18
|0.57
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|587
|BC465
|142.23
|142.43
|0.2
|0.13
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
|587
|BC467
|134.29
|134.61
|0.32
|0.22
|0.5
|5.5
|1.7
|587
|BC469
|146.83
|147.16
|0.33
|0.26
|0.1
|5.2
|1.8
|587
|BC477
|145.1
|145.21
|0.11
|0.06
|4.5
|6.3
|0.7
|587
|BC481
|153.3
|153.6
|0.3
|0.22
|40.6
|37.1
|15.8
|587
|BC483
|152.13
|152.78
|0.65
|0.38
|1
|8.7
|4.6
|587
|KD574
|51.36
|51.49
|0.13
|0.09
|47.2
|25.2
|5.4
|587
|KD576
|76.69
|79.3
|2.61
|1.31
|1.8
|0.5
|2.3
|587
|PD221A
|38.43
|40.03
|1.6
|0.87
|1.4
|3.1
|4.2
|587
|PD224
|30
|30.54
|0.54
|0.34
|0.1
|0
|0
|587
|PD254
|66.22
|66.85
|0.63
|0.35
|1.4
|10.1
|5
|587
|PD257
|61.17
|61.33
|0.16
|0.1
|3.8
|5.4
|0.9
|587
|BC009
|229.53
|229.69
|0.16
|0.12
|1.9
|1.2
|0.3
|589
|BC010
|274.53
|274.74
|0.21
|0.14
|1
|0
|0.1
|589
|BC129
|140.38
|140.55
|0.17
|0.13
|1.4
|0
|0.1
|589
|BC419
|178.67
|179.62
|0.95
|0.5
|1.3
|2
|1.7
|589
|BC424
|215.16
|215.26
|0.1
|0.04
|6.7
|7.3
|0.6
|589
|BC425
|134.31
|134.41
|0.1
|0.08
|1.9
|3.8
|0.5
|589
|BC426
|147.63
|149.62
|1.99
|1.22
|2.4
|1.6
|4.3
|589
|BC428
|127.75
|127.85
|0.1
|0.08
|0.7
|2
|0.3
|589
|BC431
|178.19
|178.69
|0.5
|0.26
|1.1
|1.5
|0.7
|589
|BC434
|131.86
|131.96
|0.1
|0.08
|13.9
|19.1
|2.7
|589
|BC449
|211.34
|211.57
|0.23
|0.11
|39.4
|0.4
|2.4
|589
|BC482
|185.8
|186.1
|0.3
|0.14
|8.8
|8.8
|2.3
|589
|BC003
|67.71
|67.91
|0.2
|0.14
|0.1
|0
|0
|590
|BC004
|61.27
|61.42
|0.15
|0.13
|2.9
|15.4
|2.8
|590
|BC009
|238.07
|238.39
|0.32
|0.25
|0.2
|0
|0
|590
|BC128
|211.4
|211.56
|0.16
|0.08
|5.5
|1.6
|0.4
|590
|BC130
|157.1
|158.81
|1.71
|1.35
|2.2
|0.7
|3
|590
|BC143
|199.42
|202.29
|2.87
|2.44
|0.4
|0.7
|2.1
|590
|BC404
|213.75
|213.92
|0.17
|0.1
|10.2
|14.7
|2.4
|590
|BC418
|176.09
|178.31
|2.22
|1.37
|13.6
|16.4
|40.2
|590
|BC424
|234.48
|234.67
|0.19
|0.09
|6.2
|0
|0.3
|590
|BC425
|154.25
|154.4
|0.15
|0.11
|24.4
|21.4
|4.6
|590
|BC426
|160.7
|161.22
|0.52
|0.34
|16.8
|26.1
|15
|590
|BC428
|142.39
|143.8
|1.41
|1.09
|6.6
|4.9
|11.1
|590
|BC430
|183.26
|185.33
|2.07
|1.1
|2.1
|1.6
|3.6
|590
|BC431
|203.46
|206.01
|2.55
|1.46
|4.5
|1.7
|7
|590
|BC445
|155.74
|155.84
|0.1
|0.06
|3.3
|5.3
|0.6
|590
|BC446
|143.88
|144.05
|0.17
|0.14
|4.3
|4.4
|1.1
|590
|BC452
|154.17
|156.31
|2.14
|1.57
|0.8
|1.2
|3.2
|590
|BC453
|154.21
|154.34
|0.13
|0.1
|6
|3.7
|0.8
|590
|BC469
|164.7
|166.63
|1.93
|1.35
|4.7
|3.1
|9.2
|590
|BC420
|164.29
|164.51
|0.22
|0.09
|7
|21.8
|3.1
|592
|BC422
|191.4
|191.55
|0.15
|0.05
|1.1
|0.4
|0.1
|592
|BC427
|206.65
|206.9
|0.25
|0.1
|7.3
|5.4
|1.1
|592
|BC429
|245.48
|245.67
|0.19
|0.06
|1.2
|0
|0
|592
|BC010
|285.17
|285.37
|0.2
|0.14
|0.7
|0
|0.1
|593
|BC425
|145.58
|145.84
|0.26
|0.2
|24.8
|5.8
|4.4
|593
|BC427
|289.99
|290.3
|0.31
|0.13
|1.5
|0.2
|0.1
|593
|BC428
|135.43
|135.56
|0.13
|0.11
|20.5
|24.3
|4.8
|593
|BC430
|169.48
|169.58
|0.1
|0.06
|2.8
|4.6
|0.5
|593
|BC431
|193
|193.23
|0.23
|0.14
|36.9
|10.9
|5.1
|593
|BC434
|138.34
|138.44
|0.1
|0.08
|3.9
|5.5
|0.8
|593
|BC445
|150.62
|150.8
|0.18
|0.14
|0.7
|0.2
|0.1
|593
|BC008
|240.7
|241.5
|0.8
|0.65
|29.3
|2.3
|12.6
|595
|BC314
|107.74
|108.83
|1.09
|0.69
|0.8
|0.5
|0.8
|595
|BC456
|161.97
|162.2
|0.23
|0.17
|13.5
|17.9
|5.3
|595
|BC457
|210.5
|212.82
|2.32
|1.4
|15.5
|2.5
|16.6
|595
|BC458
|201.71
|202.05
|0.34
|0.21
|40
|18.5
|9.8
|595
|BC459
|225
|225.76
|0.76
|0.42
|1
|0.7
|0.6
|595
|BC464
|223.31
|223.76
|0.45
|0.25
|0.3
|0.6
|0.2
|595
|BC465
|173.4
|173.72
|0.32
|0.23
|41.2
|41.8
|18.3
|595
|BC476
|237.68
|238.19
|0.51
|0.24
|2
|1.4
|0.7
|595
|BC477
|180.64
|181.09
|0.45
|0.3
|42.2
|35.9
|21.6
|595
|BC130
|172.48
|176.05
|3.57
|2.6
|3.3
|0.7
|4.9
|596
|BC434
|159.97
|161.1
|1.13
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0.6
|596
|BC445
|167.57
|169.95
|2.38
|1.77
|2.8
|2.8
|9.3
|596
|BC446
|156.18
|157.36
|1.18
|0.85
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|596
|BC447
|149.17
|149.35
|0.18
|0.14
|18.9
|4.9
|2.3
|596
|BC454
|164.46
|164.9
|0.44
|0.31
|27.1
|11.5
|9.3
|596
|BC130
|168.31
|168.92
|0.61
|0.44
|31.8
|3.9
|10
|597
|BC453
|165.66
|166.46
|0.8
|0.42
|2.9
|2.1
|1.8
|597
|BC307
|52.43
|52.61
|0.18
|0.08
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|50101
|BC308
|41.32
|41.53
|0.21
|0.12
|0.6
|0
|0
|50101
|BC314
|57.58
|57.74
|0.16
|0.07
|1.3
|19.1
|1.7
|50101
|BC325
|53.42
|53.79
|0.37
|0.18
|0.2
|1
|0.3
|50101
|BC326
|59.51
|59.76
|0.25
|0.11
|1.5
|3.9
|0.7
|50101
|BC328
|62.83
|63.13
|0.3
|0.15
|1.1
|0
|0.1
|50101
|BC354
|143.1
|143.2
|0.1
|0.06
|3.1
|2.3
|0.3
|50101
|BC359
|51.2
|51.35
|0.15
|0.08
|0.8
|0
|0
|50101
|BC360
|39.51
|39.61
|0.1
|0.06
|0.1
|0
|0
|50101
|KD530
|73.56
|73.7
|0.14
|0.13
|0.4
|12.4
|2.2
|50101
|KD574
|44.45
|47.08
|2.63
|1.84
|0.9
|1
|3.3
|50101
|KD588
|10.9
|11.04
|0.14
|0.13
|2.6
|12.2
|2.3
|50101
|PD144
|34.14
|34.53
|0.39
|0.35
|9.1
|6.2
|4.7
|50101
|PD254
|51.01
|51.5
|0.49
|0.26
|0.8
|1.4
|0.6
|50101
|PD255
|46.17
|46.69
|0.52
|0.36
|6.5
|1.6
|2.1
|50101
|PD256
|37.61
|37.71
|0.1
|0.08
|29.3
|11.4
|2.6
|50101
|BC008
|289.09
|289.19
|0.1
|0.07
|0.9
|0
|0
|50102
|BC414A
|76.91
|77.15
|0.24
|0.14
|11.4
|16.2
|3.9
|50102
|BC415
|91.19
|91.39
|0.2
|0.1
|12.7
|12.4
|2.4
|50102
|BC416
|102.04
|102.2
|0.16
|0.07
|3.6
|18.8
|2
|50102
|BC442
|125.32
|125.49
|0.17
|0.1
|30.2
|13.2
|3.6
|50102
|BC443
|135.85
|136.01
|0.16
|0.09
|14.7
|15.3
|2.6
|50102
|BC444
|147.65
|149.25
|1.6
|0.79
|0.6
|0.3
|0.5
|50102
|BC461
|121.94
|122.07
|0.13
|0.08
|4.3
|7.3
|1
|50102
|BC463
|112.66
|112.88
|0.22
|0.16
|14.7
|10.1
|3.5
|50102
|KD576
|68.72
|68.88
|0.16
|0.06
|20.1
|10.4
|1.6
|50102
|BC114
|110.18
|110.29
|0.11
|0.07
|0.9
|22.6
|2.2
|50103
|BC414A
|67.88
|68
|0.12
|0.05
|3.5
|7
|0.5
|50103
|BC415
|79.8
|79.97
|0.17
|0.07
|28
|26.5
|3.4
|50103
|BC416
|91.48
|91.59
|0.11
|0.04
|1.6
|0
|0
|50103
|BC439
|110.86
|111
|0.14
|0.09
|1.7
|0.2
|0.1
|50103
|BC440
|105.16
|105.26
|0.1
|0.07
|7.3
|0.2
|0.3
|50103
|BC441
|110.76
|110.86
|0.1
|0.07
|2
|3.3
|0.4
|50103
|BC441A
|110.96
|111.06
|0.1
|0.07
|2.6
|2.7
|0.4
|50103
|BC442
|117.17
|117.27
|0.1
|0.06
|1.8
|0.7
|0.1
|50103
|BC443
|126.41
|126.56
|0.15
|0.09
|1.9
|5.8
|0.8
|50103
|BC444
|137.73
|138.35
|0.62
|0.36
|1.2
|0.8
|0.6
|50103
|BC456
|114.72
|115.47
|0.75
|0.43
|1.5
|0.6
|0.7
|50103
|BC461
|114.45
|114.55
|0.1
|0.06
|1.4
|0
|0.1
|50103
|BC462
|104.07
|104.17
|0.1
|0.08
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|50103
|KD576
|48
|49
|1
|0.16
|12.9
|1.1
|1.4
|50103
|BC003
|85.41
|85.61
|0.2
|0.15
|3.5
|15.6
|3.3
|Associated
|BC112A
|99.35
|99.53
|0.18
|0.16
|0.2
|10.3
|2.2
|Associated
|BC112A
|107.16
|107.42
|0.26
|0.24
|13.4
|1
|2.1
|Associated
|BC114
|169.59
|169.77
|0.18
|0.13
|9.2
|17.1
|3.7
|Associated
|BC114
|170.77
|170.91
|0.14
|0.1
|19.1
|13.6
|2.9
|Associated
|BC114
|173.62
|173.83
|0.21
|0.15
|122
|6.4
|11.7
|Associated
|BC125
|37.1
|37.21
|0.11
|0.09
|143
|8.3
|8.1
|Associated
|BC125
|37.21
|37.98
|0.77
|0.62
|0.4
|5.6
|4.7
|Associated
|BC125
|39.31
|39.59
|0.28
|0.23
|23.2
|0.3
|3
|Associated
|BC125
|44.64
|45.13
|0.49
|0.4
|275
|0.1
|60.8
|Associated
|BC129
|156.62
|156.83
|0.21
|0.16
|14.8
|14.5
|4.4
|Associated
|BC129
|158.84
|159
|0.16
|0.12
|9.9
|8.6
|2.1
|Associated
|BC129
|164.9
|165.07
|0.17
|0.13
|92.4
|39.3
|13.6
|Associated
|BC143
|203.94
|204.39
|0.45
|0.28
|4.2
|4
|2.2
|Associated
|BC143
|210.62
|211.31
|0.69
|0.43
|3
|2.4
|2.1
|Associated
|BC308
|91.78
|91.89
|0.11
|0.08
|4.6
|17.3
|2.1
|Associated
|BC308
|93.06
|93.17
|0.11
|0.08
|41.5
|15.9
|3.6
|Associated
|BC308
|99.23
|99.43
|0.2
|0.15
|47.7
|6.7
|5.3
|Associated
|BC311
|0.49
|0.72
|0.23
|0.18
|17.5
|16.7
|5.9
|Associated
|BC311
|2.55
|3.5
|0.95
|0.76
|1.1
|2
|2.5
|Associated
|BC311
|3.5
|4.05
|0.55
|0.44
|54.2
|50.8
|43
|Associated
|BC312
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.09
|7.9
|27.7
|3.6
|Associated
|BC312
|1.1
|1.37
|0.27
|0.24
|165
|34.8
|32.9
|Associated
|BC313
|0
|0.41
|0.41
|0.38
|0.8
|7.2
|3.8
|Associated
|BC313
|1.2
|1.55
|0.35
|0.32
|187
|37.8
|49.7
|Associated
|BC314
|113.17
|113.31
|0.14
|0.08
|59.7
|11.8
|4
|Associated
|BC354
|131.03
|131.3
|0.27
|0.19
|21.2
|12
|5.3
|Associated
|BC398
|99.64
|99.88
|0.24
|0.14
|11.4
|24.3
|5.3
|Associated
|BC416
|142.73
|143.18
|0.45
|0.29
|23.7
|1.6
|4.5
|Associated
|BC418
|193.51
|193.64
|0.13
|0.09
|15.1
|19.1
|2.9
|Associated
|BC423
|173.98
|174.28
|0.3
|0.16
|7.9
|10.8
|3
|Associated
|BC426
|181.72
|182.15
|0.43
|0.3
|28.5
|0
|4.8
|Associated
|BC426
|182.15
|182.5
|0.35
|0.25
|3.3
|6.8
|2.7
|Associated
|BC430
|189.84
|190.1
|0.26
|0.16
|24.8
|3.3
|2.9
|Associated
|BC431
|208.9
|209.08
|0.18
|0.11
|28.8
|10.3
|3.4
|Associated
|BC434
|150.75
|151.2
|0.45
|0.36
|7.6
|1.9
|2.5
|Associated
|BC434
|170.98
|171.8
|0.82
|0.66
|6
|0.1
|2.3
|Associated
|BC437
|112.24
|112.34
|0.1
|0.09
|28.2
|12.1
|2.8
|Associated
|BC439
|127.05
|127.5
|0.45
|0.35
|6.5
|2.7
|2.5
|Associated
|BC440
|138.41
|138.52
|0.11
|0.09
|21.1
|10.3
|2.3
|Associated
|BC440
|140.15
|140.39
|0.24
|0.19
|5.4
|11.6
|3.6
|Associated
|BC441
|164.3
|164.53
|0.23
|0.15
|6.3
|9.7
|2.5
|Associated
|BC443
|209.09
|209.32
|0.23
|0.12
|9.8
|14.6
|3
|Associated
|BC446
|145.91
|146.1
|0.19
|0.13
|86.9
|8.8
|8
|Associated
|BC446
|149.05
|149.57
|0.52
|0.36
|4.4
|2.7
|2.2
|Associated
|BC447
|49.49
|49.79
|0.3
|0.22
|1
|13.7
|4.1
|Associated
|BC447
|136.48
|136.86
|0.38
|0.28
|4.1
|5.2
|2.6
|Associated
|BC449
|204.82
|204.94
|0.12
|0.05
|40.9
|11.3
|2
|Associated
|BC450
|127.66
|128.39
|0.73
|0.57
|3.2
|1.4
|2.1
|Associated
|BC450
|128.73
|129.7
|0.97
|0.76
|13.2
|9.4
|15.1
|Associated
|BC452
|157.49
|157.69
|0.2
|0.13
|5.4
|21.5
|4.2
|Associated
|BC452
|157.69
|158.4
|0.71
|0.47
|4.1
|1.6
|2.1
|Associated
|BC452
|160.38
|161
|0.62
|0.41
|3.5
|7.8
|5.1
|Associated
|BC452
|163.64
|164.2
|0.56
|0.38
|0.9
|5.2
|2.7
|Associated
|BC453
|181.1
|181.2
|0.1
|0.06
|203
|2.8
|7.2
|Associated
|BC454
|182.83
|183.07
|0.24
|0.16
|37.7
|43.1
|12.3
|Associated
|BC463
|109.38
|109.53
|0.15
|0.11
|2
|14.2
|2.1
|Associated
|BC465
|133.39
|133.66
|0.27
|0.17
|26.5
|2
|3
|Associated
|BC466A
|136.22
|136.54
|0.32
|0.24
|12.4
|4.4
|3.1
|Associated
|BC468
|130.32
|130.61
|0.29
|0.22
|8
|4.1
|2.1
|Associated
|BC468
|164.47
|164.64
|0.17
|0.13
|1.8
|16
|2.9
|Associated
|BC469
|113.38
|113.81
|0.43
|0.27
|1.3
|8.3
|3.1
|Associated
|BC469
|118.43
|118.95
|0.52
|0.32
|0.6
|5.8
|2.6
|Associated
|BC469
|169.64
|169.92
|0.28
|0.18
|16.6
|20
|6.3
|Associated
|BC469
|170.8
|171.24
|0.44
|0.28
|37.1
|6.7
|8.2
|Associated
|BC470
|189.05
|189.79
|0.74
|0.47
|17.1
|3.7
|6.7
|Associated
|BC477
|210.82
|211.26
|0.44
|0.26
|0.2
|8
|2.8
|Associated
|BC481
|182.2
|182.6
|0.4
|0.21
|31.4
|7.9
|5.9
|Associated
|BC481
|182.6
|182.9
|0.3
|0.16
|18.6
|8.4
|3.4
|Associated
|BC481
|182.9
|183.15
|0.25
|0.13
|5.3
|9.5
|2.1
|Associated
|BC481
|189.23
|189.93
|0.7
|0.37
|0.8
|4.2
|2.2
|Associated
|BC481
|200.8
|201.06
|0.26
|0.14
|19.8
|11.6
|3.6
|Associated
|BC481
|201.23
|201.45
|0.22
|0.12
|21.7
|21.5
|4.7
|Associated
|BC482
|232.73
|233.08
|0.35
|0.15
|12.8
|8.8
|2.9
|Associated
|Notes
|1. The AuEq (gold equivalent) grade is calculated using the following formula:
|AuEq g per t = Au g per t + Sb% x
|Sb price per 10kg x Sb processing recovery
Au price per g x Au processing recovery
Price assumptions are:
- Au US$/oz = 2,500 (Au US$/gram = 80.39); and
- Sb US$/t = 19,000 (Sb US$/10kg = 190).
Recovery assumptions are:
- Au Recovery = 91%; and
- Sb Recovery = 92%
The Au recovery assumption and Sb recovery assumption is based on established processing and sales in respect of Costerfield.
It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
2. Composites that are not interpreted to be connected to a named vein and are below 2 g/t AuEq when diluted to 1.8m are not considered significant and are not recorded here.
Drill hole collar details from modern Kendal drilling at Costerfield:
|Hole ID
|Northing
|Easting
|Elevation
|Depth
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Date Completed
|AG019
|6734
|15206
|1193
|360.44
|98
|-41
|29/01/2019
|AG020
|6528
|15537
|1195
|287.68
|307
|-38
|5/02/2019
|AG023
|6773
|15374
|959
|89.66
|46
|5
|16/09/2019
|AG247W1
|6454
|15186
|967
|323.06
|50
|18
|28/09/2025
|BC001
|6724
|15203
|1193
|394.30
|111
|-41
|8/07/2014
|BC003
|6873
|15412
|1190
|160.00
|98
|-45
|22/07/2014
|BC003A
|6873
|15412
|1190
|144.40
|100
|-45
|31/07/2014
|BC004
|7069
|15424
|1195
|160.20
|106
|-38
|11/08/2014
|BC005
|6988
|15463
|1197
|90.10
|103
|-41
|20/08/2014
|BC008
|6749
|15635
|1190
|500.30
|276
|-38
|15/12/2017
|BC009
|7061
|15288
|1192
|249.90
|114
|-36
|12/12/2017
|BC010
|7062
|15288
|1192
|329.90
|93
|-51
|3/01/2018
|BC012
|6770
|15452
|1187
|251.60
|285
|-41
|5/01/2018
|BC018
|6569
|15261
|1190
|402.00
|122
|-61
|26/02/2018
|BC098
|7030
|15269
|886
|279.50
|62
|12
|27/04/2020
|BC108
|7012
|15354
|923
|229.91
|46
|14
|3/07/2020
|BC112A
|6891
|15357
|937
|170.00
|93
|25
|29/05/2020
|BC113
|6890
|15357
|937
|210.00
|94
|34
|10/06/2020
|BC114
|6889
|15357
|938
|224.80
|129
|36
|25/06/2020
|BC122
|7092
|15280
|860
|252.00
|56
|14
|24/06/2020
|BC125
|6794
|15380
|953
|60.37
|65
|11
|8/07/2020
|BC126
|6794
|15380
|954
|51.48
|85
|19
|10/07/2020
|BC128
|7013
|15355
|925
|232.30
|49
|34
|4/08/2020
|BC129
|7011
|15355
|924
|192.61
|81
|37
|7/08/2020
|BC130
|7010
|15354
|924
|215.90
|109
|42
|13/08/2020
|BC142
|6751
|15322
|1191
|208.30
|121
|-32
|28/08/2020
|BC143
|6756
|15322
|1191
|311.03
|55
|-31
|14/09/2020
|BC307
|6725
|15377
|969
|153.50
|101
|52
|11/04/2022
|BC308
|6724
|15377
|969
|150.00
|78
|40
|16/04/2022
|BC311
|6879
|15407
|953
|74.60
|113
|33
|4/07/2022
|BC312
|6880
|15407
|953
|80.90
|78
|16
|6/07/2022
|BC313
|6879
|15407
|953
|74.90
|112
|17
|7/07/2022
|BC314
|6724
|15377
|970
|150.00
|69
|49
|18/04/2022
|BC325
|6725
|15377
|969
|113.80
|131
|45
|16/06/2022
|BC326
|6724
|15377
|969
|137.30
|146
|35
|24/06/2022
|BC328
|6734
|15374
|969
|117.78
|55
|32
|27/06/2022
|BC353A
|6662
|15299
|962
|180.75
|85
|10
|21/09/2022
|BC354
|6663
|15299
|963
|202.70
|58
|21
|18/09/2022
|BC358
|6659
|15298
|963
|226.00
|146
|23
|9/09/2022
|BC359
|6734
|15374
|969
|100.10
|52
|30
|27/09/2022
|BC360
|6723
|15376
|969
|110.50
|92
|40
|22/09/2022
|BC361
|6722
|15375
|968
|73.00
|119
|19
|24/09/2022
|BC397
|7012
|15353
|922
|200.00
|29
|-4
|29/06/2024
|BC398
|7012
|15354
|922
|125.43
|42
|3
|2/07/2024
|BC404
|7012
|15354
|923
|300.07
|35
|10
|19/07/2024
|BC406
|7012
|15355
|923
|162.00
|52
|16
|23/07/2024
|BC408
|7013
|15353
|923
|216.00
|40
|6
|16/08/2024
|BC409
|7012
|15354
|923
|220.00
|50
|10
|28/08/2024
|BC414A
|6759
|15354
|961
|120.00
|66
|25
|28/09/2024
|BC415
|6759
|15354
|961
|118.45
|55
|15
|21/09/2024
|BC416
|6759
|15354
|960
|145.44
|51
|15
|25/09/2024
|BC417
|6759
|15353
|960
|194.30
|43
|10
|16/09/2024
|BC418
|7013
|15355
|924
|370.60
|56
|29
|4/01/2025
|BC419
|7012
|15355
|925
|350.30
|43
|21
|19/01/2025
|BC420
|7013
|15354
|924
|200.57
|34
|24
|22/01/2025
|BC421
|7013
|15353
|923
|390.06
|24
|27
|1/02/2025
|BC422
|7013
|15353
|923
|248.00
|29
|10
|4/02/2025
|BC423
|7013
|15354
|924
|197.20
|40
|26
|9/02/2025
|BC424
|7013
|15354
|923
|284.17
|36
|16
|17/02/2025
|BC425
|7011
|15355
|925
|162.11
|67
|29
|12/02/2025
|BC426
|7013
|15355
|924
|195.59
|52
|19
|3/03/2025
|BC427
|7013
|15353
|924
|329.10
|27
|20
|25/02/2025
|BC428
|7010
|15354
|924
|149.89
|83
|31
|28/02/2025
|BC429
|7013
|15353
|923
|250.00
|23
|15
|7/03/2025
|BC430
|7012
|15355
|925
|262.82
|60
|33
|16/05/2025
|BC431
|7013
|15355
|924
|251.43
|47
|26
|21/05/2025
|BC434
|7013
|15355
|924
|244.80
|93
|35
|25/05/2025
|BC437
|6890
|15358
|938
|147.49
|86
|27
|7/06/2025
|BC438
|6889
|15357
|938
|218.05
|102
|32
|11/06/2025
|BC439
|6888
|15357
|939
|181.20
|110
|37
|25/06/2025
|BC440
|6888
|15357
|938
|143.70
|116
|31
|15/06/2025
|BC441
|6888
|15356
|938
|194.10
|132
|33
|19/06/2025
|BC441A
|6887
|15356
|938
|149.70
|130
|33
|21/06/2025
|BC442
|6888
|15356
|938
|278.03
|140
|33
|2/07/2025
|BC443
|6887
|15356
|938
|232.92
|148
|31
|18/08/2025
|BC444
|6887
|15355
|938
|210.09
|155
|29
|21/07/2025
|BC445
|7010
|15354
|925
|221.73
|100
|42
|1/06/2025
|BC446
|6891
|15357
|939
|235.72
|70
|40
|30/07/2025
|BC447
|6891
|15357
|939
|244.74
|71
|34
|26/07/2025
|BC448
|6891
|15357
|937
|191.11
|73
|24
|13/07/2025
|BC449
|6892
|15356
|938
|229.60
|32
|25
|14/08/2025
|BC450
|6890
|15357
|939
|166.27
|87
|36
|6/07/2025
|BC451
|6890
|15357
|938
|175.65
|81
|30
|9/07/2025
|BC452
|6890
|15357
|940
|218.90
|82
|47
|31/08/2025
|BC453
|6891
|15357
|939
|222.70
|58
|37
|3/08/2025
|BC454
|6891
|15356
|938
|215.00
|57
|28
|6/08/2025
|BC455
|6891
|15356
|937
|247.00
|54
|20
|10/08/2025
|BC456
|6888
|15357
|939
|292.60
|123
|42
|27/08/2025
|BC457
|6888
|15356
|940
|280.00
|139
|48
|23/08/2025
|BC458
|6887
|15356
|939
|301.41
|143
|41
|19/08/2025
|BC459
|6887
|15356
|939
|350.23
|152
|37
|17/10/2025
|BC460
|6887
|15355
|938
|295.81
|160
|32
|22/10/2025
|BC461
|6887
|15356
|939
|233.10
|139
|38
|5/09/2025
|BC462
|6888
|15357
|938
|197.16
|122
|28
|5/10/2025
|BC463
|6887
|15356
|937
|195.87
|136
|25
|8/10/2025
|BC464
|6887
|15356
|939
|281.72
|147
|44
|29/10/2025
|BC465
|6888
|15356
|939
|277.50
|130
|44
|2/11/2025
|BC466A
|6891
|15357
|937
|250.28
|59
|21
|20/11/2025
|BC467
|6891
|15356
|937
|296.57
|47
|19
|26/11/2025
|BC468
|6891
|15357
|938
|272.08
|64
|30
|15/11/2025
|BC469
|6890
|15357
|940
|250.00
|73
|48
|1/12/2025
|BC470
|6891
|15357
|940
|256.09
|62
|44
|6/12/2025
|BC475
|6887
|15356
|939
|271.40
|153
|43
|11/12/2025
|BC476
|6887
|15356
|939
|314.47
|154
|39
|21/12/2025
|BC477
|6888
|15356
|939
|249.50
|135
|42
|14/12/2025
|BC481
|6891
|15357
|939
|277.50
|55
|44
|2/02/2026
|BC482
|6892
|15356
|938
|328.77
|38
|31
|10/01/2026
|BC483
|6889
|15357
|940
|235.00
|89
|50
|29/12/2025
|KD529
|6759
|15344
|959
|82.80
|80
|6
|26/07/2019
|KD530
|6758
|15344
|959
|81.00
|103
|15
|28/07/2019
|KD553
|6765
|15383
|961
|44.30
|78
|22
|9/09/2019
|KD556
|6773
|15374
|958
|70.00
|65
|-2
|26/09/2019
|KD557
|6773
|15373
|958
|82.00
|59
|12
|23/09/2019
|KD574
|6740
|15374
|969
|70.00
|62
|17
|22/10/2019
|KD576
|6740
|15374
|969
|90.45
|40
|13
|23/10/2019
|KD580
|6795
|15399
|951
|35.00
|67
|24
|25/10/2019
|KD588
|6735
|15396
|970
|34.90
|135
|11
|8/11/2019
|KD681
|7011
|15355
|922
|115.40
|63
|2
|28/02/2020
|KD682
|7012
|15355
|922
|127.90
|54
|4
|3/03/2020
|KD683
|7012
|15354
|922
|129.00
|53
|-2
|10/03/2020
|KD684
|7012
|15354
|922
|145.50
|43
|-1
|30/03/2020
|KD688
|6824
|15399
|952
|39.15
|123
|31
|1/04/2020
|KD696
|7011
|15355
|923
|110.10
|69
|16
|20/04/2020
|KD698
|7010
|15355
|923
|114.60
|92
|23
|21/04/2020
|KD700
|7041
|15339
|895
|150.00
|48
|3
|18/05/2020
|KD701
|7009
|15354
|923
|110.00
|104
|23
|7/05/2020
|KD702
|7041
|15339
|895
|144.00
|52
|9
|19/05/2020
|MA001
|6754
|15323
|1191
|239.53
|108
|-35
|9/10/2020
|MA002
|6755
|15323
|1191
|257.17
|91
|-38
|3/12/2020
|MA004
|6753
|15322
|1191
|256.40
|118
|-38
|22/10/2020
|MA005
|6501
|15531
|1188
|230.10
|290
|-41
|6/11/2020
|PD144
|6737
|15374
|969
|59.48
|103
|20
|13/09/2024
|PD152
|6819
|15413
|956
|12.75
|110
|23
|17/01/2024
|PD153
|6819
|15412
|956
|24.03
|49
|27
|19/01/2024
|PD220
|6818
|15412
|956
|24.40
|67
|28
|31/05/2024
|PD221A
|6818
|15412
|957
|68.23
|62
|38
|5/06/2024
|PD221AB
|6818
|15412
|957
|68.23
|62
|38
|5/06/2024
|PD222
|6817
|15412
|956
|22.83
|92
|46
|31/05/2024
|PD224
|6804
|15410
|958
|34.76
|76
|42
|6/06/2024
|PD232
|6799
|15410
|957
|20.73
|164
|-12
|28/06/2024
|PD254
|6736
|15374
|969
|90.64
|51
|22
|2/09/2024
|PD255
|6736
|15374
|969
|67.73
|73
|25
|4/09/2024
|PD256
|6736
|15374
|969
|60.00
|86
|22
|10/09/2024
|PD257
|6736
|15374
|969
|80.03
|72
|38
|6/09/2024
|TP009
|6402
|15270
|1187
|135.60
|88
|-45
|15/02/2014
|TP018
|6465
|15290
|1188
|312.60
|114
|-45
|3/06/2014
Notes:
- Coordinate System: Local Costerfield Mine Grid
Appendix 2 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|Sampling of Au and Sb mineralisation is from diamond drill core (HQ2, HQ3, NQ2, BQ and LTK48) using standardised Alkane processes that have been in place for over a decade.
Due to the discrete mineralisation of the deposit, not all diamond drill core was required to be sampled. Sample intervals were determined and marked on the core by Alkane geologists using the following general rules:
|Drilling techniques
|
|Diamond Drilling was undertaken using predominantly LM90 drill rigs, with NQ2 used in underground drilling and HQ2 and NQ2 on surface. HQ3 was employed where ground conditions or noise considerations required. Diamond Drilling from ore-drives and grade control drilling utilised a Kempe or Diamec rigs drilling in LTK48. A LM30 drilling BQ was used for a short period in 2020.
Core orientation was undertaken using the Axis or Reflex digital orientation kits.
|Drill sample recovery
|
|Diamond drilling was routinely checked for core loss during both drilling and sampling. Where zones of poor recovery were encountered, core loss was assigned at 0.1m intervals. Core loss blocks were added by drillers and then checked by geologists or field technicians when the core was measured, and depth marks made. If problems were encountered with recovery and core block depths, the drill shift supervisor was advised and depth marking stopped until the issue was rectified.
No relationship between grade and sample recovery has been established. Reported intervals reflect full recovery or composites with core-loss assigned a zero grade value. Mineralsiation zones with poor recovery are redrilled until a representative sample is achieved.
|Logging
|
|All drill core was geologically logged as full core for the relevant rock quality designation, lithology, weathering, alteration, mineralsiation, structural data, and sample intervals.
Logging is qualitative in nature for the geology, and quantitative for rock quality designation.
The total length of the intersections logged is 27,688m (being 100%).
Data capture was digital into the AcQuire software using validated codes.
All drill core was photographed wet with high resolution photographs stored on the site's server, which is routinely backed-up.
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|Diamond core sampling intervals were standardised wherever possible and ranged from 5 cm to 1 m in length. Diamond drill core samples have been pre-dominantly sampled by being cut in half using the orientation line or a cut line, with a consistent side of the cut core selected for assay to ensure unbiased sampling. Smaller diameter BQ and LTK48 core was sampled whole.
The following sample preparation activities were undertaken by Alkane staff for both diamond drill core and underground channel samples:
Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|The assaying protocols used at Costerfield have been developed to ensure expected levels of accuracy and precision are met for the style of mineralisation tested.
Samples were assayed for gold, antimony, arsenic, and iron using representative partial digest methodologies:
The quality control procedures utilised at Costerfield used CRMs prepared by commercial laboratories Geostats and OREAS.
CRMs were either prepared using Costerfield material or were otherwise matrix matched to ensure a representative nature.
At least one CRM was submitted with every batch of diamond core samples and typically at a rate of 1 standard per 25 samples. Up to six CRMs covering the expected ranges of gold and antimony mineralisation were in rotation during routine sampling.
An assay result for a CRM was considered acceptable when the returned assay fell within three standard deviations of the CRM certification grade. Outside this range, the CRM assay was considered to have failed and all significant mineralised samples within the batch were re-assayed, where significant grades were defined as mineralised samples that may have a material-impact in future resource estimates. All actions or outcomes were recorded as comments in the QA/QC register.
Alkane submitted uncrushed samples of basalt as blank material sourced from Geostats into assay sample lots, at a rate of 1 in every 30 samples, to test for contamination during sample preparation.
The failure threshold for gold is 0.10 g/t, which was chosen since it represents ten times the detection limit of 0.01 g/t for AAS. The failure threshold for antimony is 0.05%, which was chosen for being five times the detection limit of 0.01% for AAS.
Pulp duplicates were collected routinely at a rate of 1:22 by On Site and submitted with the primary sample for analysis. Precision was in line for the expected a variance in both gold and antimony.
Umpire laboratory checks to three additional commercial assay laboratories are completed each year covering all new assays generated at the property.
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|Sampling intervals and numbering were validated by geologists prior to cutting, with pre-numbered sampling bags systematically used by the field technicians to ensure the correct sample was submitted under each ID.
Internal validation of significant intercepts was completed by the exploration and senior geologists. Photographs, logging, sample weights and assay results were checked to ensure manual errors were eliminated.
Key intercepts at Costerfield were also validated by the Resource Geologist and Competent Person during the interpretation and modelling or the Costerfield resource estimation.
Assay and sampling data was automatically uploaded into the Acquire database system and QA/QC validated at the point of upload. Any issues were entered into a QA/QC register and resolved before data acceptance.
Alkane staff conduct periodic visits to the On Site Laboratory in Bendigo and meet regularly with the Lab managers. In early 2023 a review was conducted by a third party (RSC Consulting Pty Ltd) to ensure the practices are appropriate. Nothing of major concern was found.
Twinned holes are typically only drilled intentionally to get full recovery of an ore zone when the initial hole has core loss. There are inadvertent twinned intercepts within the database, particularly when the collar position is close to the mineralisation. Twinned intercepts provide consistent correlation of structure and mineralisation character however due to the short range grade variability common structurally controlled gold systems, may not have the same mineralisation tenor. No adjustment has been made to the assay data.
|Location of data points
|
|Drill hole collar locations have been determined by differential GPS or theodolite surveying methods, either by external surveyors or Alkane surveyors. A digital report is created and entered into the acQuire Database. Data entry accuracy is validated against a LiDAR topographic map and high-resolution satellite imagery. Topographic control is considered adequate.
A local mine grid system is in use at Costerfield. The MGA94 (Zone 55) coordinates can be obtained from the Costerfield Mine Grid (CMG) coordinates from the following:
MGA 'E' = (CMG 'E' x 0.945671614) - (CMG 'N' x 0.325123399) + 291068.619
MGA 'N' = (CMG 'E' x 0.325123399) + (CMG 'N' x 0.945671614) + 5905061.714
Where CMG north is +29o and +17.6 o from Magnetic North and True North respectively.
Downhole surveys were conducted using either the digital Reflex EZ-TRAC tool in both single-shot (30 m while drilling) and multi-shot mode (3 m spacing at end of hole) where required, or Axis Gyro (2024 onwards) in both over-shot and continuous modes as required.
All downhole survey data is digitally uploaded to the Reflex hub or Axis Connect respectively and automatically imported into the acQuire database.
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|The Kendal drilling reported in this announcement comprises infill and extension drilling at spacings that vary across the deposit as complexity dictated. In infill areas, drill spacing is approximately 40m by 40m. In extension areas, drill spacing is approximately 100m by 100m.
This approach is considered appropriate for establishing a geological and grade continuity acceptable for either an Inferred or Indicated Mineral Resource Estimation.
Where modelled veins or mineralisation zones were sub-sampled, a full-length composite of variable thickness has been reported.
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|Drill holes at Kendal are designed to ensure an Alpha angle greater than 30°, indicating that the orientation of the drill holes (and therefore samples) are appropriate for the structure.
The drilling orientation compared to that of key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced any sampling bias as the structures are currently interpreted.
|Sample security
|
|All drill core was delivered to the Brunswick site, which is securely gated, with video surveillance, and time stamped swipe card access.
Drill core logging and sampling was completed in this secure facility.
Sample bags containing sample material are placed in heavy duty plastic bags in which the sample submission sheet is also included. The plastic bags are sealed with a metal twisting wire or heavy-duty plastic cable ties.
The bags are taken to a storage area that is under constant surveillance.
A private courier collects samples daily and transports them directly to On Site in Bendigo, where they are accepted by laboratory personnel.
Sample pulps from On Site are returned to Alkane for storage. The pulps are stored undercover, wrapped in plastic.
|Audits or reviews
|
|Internal reviews of the exploration process and procedures are completed by senior geologists.
Routine monthly lab visits and reviews are conducted by site personnel and make up part of the QA/QC protocols.
RSC Consulting Pty Ltd reviewed the sampling and QA/QC procedures and practices in early 2023. There were no major outcomes related to sampling techniques and data.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria listed in the Section 1 also apply to this section.
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|Alkane manages the Costerfield Operation and holds a 100% interest in licences MIN4644, MIN5567, EL5432, EL5519, EL6842, EL6847, EL8320 and RL007485 which comprise the Property. There are no advanced projects in the immediate vicinity of the Property, and there are no other Augusta-style antimony-gold operations in production within the Costerfield district.
Drilling activities and the associated Kendal veining, this report, were located on MIN4644.
There are currently no known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Alkane (or its predecessors) has been conducting both exploration activities and mining activities on mining lease MIN4644 since 2006.
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|The Costerfield Property has been explored using modern methods since 1966. Previous exploration by Mandalay Resources (2009-2025), prior to its merger with Alkane, represents the most significant period of exploration having discovered Cuffley, Youle and Shephard lodes in that time. No Exploration Results prior to Mandalay Resources have are reported in this release.
|Geology
|
|Narrow vein, antimony-gold and gold-only lodes are the targeted deposit styles at the Costerfield Property. Economic lode material consists of either a 'typical' gold-bearing quartz and carbonate with massive stibnite, or gold-only quartz and carbonate veining as seen in the Shepherd system. The Kendal deposit is situated in the western limb and hinge of the north-striking Costerfield Anticline, individual veins are controlled by the sub-vertical axial fabric imposed on the host siltstones during compression/folding, exploiting weakly developed cleavage and north-south shears in an approximately 50-70m wide zone. From structural observations it is currently thought that the mineralisation formed under an extensional stress regime, after the host structural framework was set up. Bedding-parallel faults with laminated quartz fill are common throughout the stratigraphic sequence and often offset individual veins westward with depth (up to 2-3m in the Kendal area), the offset being an apparent one as antimony-gold mineralisation post-dates most movement on the faults. The footwall of the Kendal system is complex, but generally lies on the No. 4 Fault which forms an anastomosing thrust ramp system with the below No. 3 Fault which breaches the Costerfield Anticline. The Kendal mineralisation progressively increases in westward dip with depth and finally becomes the Youle Lode within the No. 4 Fault.
|Drill hole Information
|
|Refer to Appendix 1 for the summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results from the modern Kendal drilling at Costerfield.
|Data aggregation methods
|
|Reported Exploration Results are intercept length weighted with no truncation of minimum and/or maximum grade applied.
Exploration Results have been reported to represent the discrete structural shear or vein as determined by the resource geologist and Competent Persons. There is no cut-off grade for the inclusion of drill intercept if it is on structure.
Aggregates are full-width of target structures/lodes and limited in true width to underground ore development widths of mining of 4.5 m and rely on structures being interpreted as parallel in orientation and representative in nature of the continuous vein.
Gold is the dominant element of value and exploration results are reported as gold equivalent (AuEq) where:
And the AuEq factor of 2.39 is calculated:
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|Exploration Results that have been included in this announcement have been reported as drill widths and estimated true widths. Mineralisation was modelled as sub-vertical veins that were broadly north-south in strike and consistent with historical plans and sections of the Costerfield Mine. Estimated true widths were determined from assigned dip domains for each of the modelled veins. Estimated true widths from associated mineralisation was determined using an average vein orientation of 88 degrees dip, with a dip direction of 280 degrees.
|Diagrams
|
|Refer to following diagrams included in the body of this announcement:
|Balanced reporting
|
|For veins that are interpreted though multiple drill holes all intercepts are tabulated in Appendix 1 and illustrated in the images within the body of this announcement. Any intercepts that are not interpreted at this stage, to be part of a wider structure are tabulated in Appendix 1 if the sampled grade is above 2g/t when diluted to 1.8m.
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|Additional exploration data used to assist and validate interpretations at Costerfield include the use of surface geological mapping and a 2D seismic line.
Bulk density work using the immersion methodology was completed in 2021 on similar lode and waste material at the Costerfield deposit.
A regression formula is used for the BD of lode material:
Kendal:
There are no material occurrences of deleterious elements or contaminating substances.
|Further work
|
|The Exploration Results reported in this document refer to areas of the Costerfield Property already in production as well as potential future production areas. Future exploration will be focused on advancing these areas through to an Indicated Resource, if drilling is successful. In addition, exploration will be conducted on the margin of currently operating areas to increase mine life where possible.
