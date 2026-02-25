Bigbank AS: Results for January 2026

Bigbank started 2026 with strong growth and solid profitability.

The growth of the loan portfolio was driven by the business loan portfolio, which increased by 62 million euros in January. The home loan portfolio grew by 9 million euros, while the consumer loan portfolio remained at the level of the end of 2025. In total, the loan portfolio increased by 71 million euros in the first month of the year, marking one of the largest monthly loan portfolio growth figures in Bigbank's history.

The deposit portfolio grew even more strongly in January. Bigbank's attractive deposit interest rates continued to bring in a large number of customers in both term deposits and savings deposits. The bank also continued to increase current account balances in the Baltics under market-leading interest conditions. The savings deposit portfolio increased by 62 million euros in January, the term deposit portfolio by 46 million euros, and current account balances by 5 million euros. Altogether, the deposit portfolio grew by 112 million euros.

Net interest income exceeded last January's result by 1.2 million euros. As the interest rate environment has remained relatively stable since mid-2025, the year-on-year growth in net interest income is increasingly driven by the substantial expansion of the loan portfolio. At the same time, the impact of interest rates being still somewhat lower than 12 months ago has diminished.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. The total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions amounted to 1.0 million euros in January, which is 0.7 million euros less than in the same month last year. The share of non-performing exposures (Stage 3) remained at the level of the end of 2025, accounting for 4.3% of all loan receivables.

Bigbank employed 655 people at the end of January. Team expansion and salary growth resulted in a 0.8-million-euro increase in personnel expenses compared to January of the previous year. Administrative expenses increased by 0.2 million euros over the same period.

Net profit for January amounted to 3.8 million euros. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the reduction in expected credit losses due to the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a greater positive effect on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Net profit increased by 0.8 million euros year-on-year, or 25%.

Bigbank's key financial indicators for January 2026:

Customer deposits and loans received increased by 447 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.0 billion euros (+18%).

Loans to customers grew by 546 million euros year-on-year, reaching 2.8 billion euros (+25%).

Net interest income totalled 9.7 million euros in January, increasing by 1.2 million euros compared to January last year (+14%).

The net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions amounted to 1.0 million euros, which is 0.7 million euros less than a year ago (-42%).

Net profit for January was 3.8 million euros, up by 0.8 million euros compared to January 2025 (+25%).

Return on equity (ROE) for January was 15.1%.

Income statement, in thousands of euros Jan 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY Total net operating income, incl. 10,529 10,529 9,334 1,195 +13% Net interest income 9,657 9,657 8,479 1,178 +14% Net fee and commission income 879 879 833 45 +5% Total expenses, incl. -5,007 -5,007 -3,924 -1,082 +28% Salaries and associated charges -3,234 -3,234 -2,406 -829 +34% Administrative expenses -980 -980 -826 -154 +19% Profit before loss allowances 5,522 5,522 5,409 113 +2% Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses -1,034 -1,034 -1,773 738 -42% Income tax expense -709 -709 -615 -94 +15% Profit for the period from continuing operations 3,779 3,779 3,022 757 +25% Profit or loss before tax from discounted operations 0 0 0 0 Profit for the period 3,779 3,779 3,022 757 +25% Business volumes, in thousands of euros Jan 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY Customer deposits and loans received 2,999,252 2,999,252 2,552,433 446,819 +18% Loans to customers 2,768,186 2,768,186 2,222,375 545,811 +25% Key figures Jan 2026 YTD26 YTD25 Difference YoY ROE 15.1% 15.1% 13.4% +1.7pp Cost / income ratio (C/I) 47.6% 47.6% 42.0% +5.5pp Net promoter score (NPS) 58 58 58 +0

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 January 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.4 billion euros, with equity of 303 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 190,000 active customers and employs more than 650 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

