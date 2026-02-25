SoftwareOne to launch globally as an authorized Google Cloud Distributor

STANS, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareOne, a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor, today announced that it has become one of the first global authorized Google Cloud distributors, marking an important step in expanding its global cloud solutions portfolio.

SoftwareOne will roll out its Google Cloud distribution capabilities across 10 launch markets, including Australia, Austria, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, India, Norway, Sweden, and the United States, with additional markets to follow throughout the year.

SoftwareOne will enable partners to access Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and Gemini Enterprise through a consistent, scalable, and partner-centric model across regions.

"Bringing Google Cloud into our global distribution portfolio is a strategic milestone for SoftwareOne. It means our partners now have access to Google's leading cloud technology through our trusted partnership, backed by our global scale, services capability, and local market expertise," said Gudmundur Adalsteinsson, Chief Partner & Sales Officer at SoftwareOne. "Being on our partners' side means to simplify complexity, give partners greater choice, and enable them to better serve their customers with Google solutions."

SoftwareOne will provide enhanced operational, business, and technical support across regions to help partners onboard smoothly and scale their Google Cloud offerings. This includes guided partner progression, transparent and simplified billing via Cloud-iQ SoftwareOne's platform that standardizes invoicing, and provides a single, central view of usage and subscriptions.

In addition, partners will gain access to regional expertise and certified specialists who help ensure smooth onboarding and provide ongoing guidance to help partners operate and scale their Google Cloud business with confidence. SoftwareOne will provide transparent invoicing, access to Google Workspace, assistance with provisioning requests, and support for optimizing costs.

"SoftwareOne's launch as a Google Cloud Distributor combines the breadth of Google Cloud's solutions portfolio with SoftwareOne's scale and dedicated focus to partner success," said Steve Erdman, Global Head of Sell + Service Partners at Google Cloud. "Their partner-centric model, reinforced by their value-added services and solutions aggregation, can facilitate the expansion of Gemini Enterprise, AI and Google's leading cloud solutions to businesses globally."

By collaborating with Google Cloud, SoftwareOne is reinforcing its commitment to partner growth, offering the scale of a global organization with the flexibility, support, and local engagement partners need to succeed in today's cloud-first economy.

