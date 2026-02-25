Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 12:46
265,45 Euro
+0,53 % +1,40
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
265,35265,4512:46
265,35265,4512:47
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 11:42 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SoftwareOne to launch globally as an authorized Google Cloud Distributor

STANS, Switzerland, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareOne, a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor, today announced that it has become one of the first global authorized Google Cloud distributors, marking an important step in expanding its global cloud solutions portfolio.

SoftwareOne will roll out its Google Cloud distribution capabilities across 10 launch markets, including Australia, Austria, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, India, Norway, Sweden, and the United States, with additional markets to follow throughout the year.

SoftwareOne will enable partners to access Google Cloud, Google Workspace, and Gemini Enterprise through a consistent, scalable, and partner-centric model across regions.

"Bringing Google Cloud into our global distribution portfolio is a strategic milestone for SoftwareOne. It means our partners now have access to Google's leading cloud technology through our trusted partnership, backed by our global scale, services capability, and local market expertise," said Gudmundur Adalsteinsson, Chief Partner & Sales Officer at SoftwareOne. "Being on our partners' side means to simplify complexity, give partners greater choice, and enable them to better serve their customers with Google solutions."

SoftwareOne will provide enhanced operational, business, and technical support across regions to help partners onboard smoothly and scale their Google Cloud offerings. This includes guided partner progression, transparent and simplified billing via Cloud-iQ SoftwareOne's platform that standardizes invoicing, and provides a single, central view of usage and subscriptions.

In addition, partners will gain access to regional expertise and certified specialists who help ensure smooth onboarding and provide ongoing guidance to help partners operate and scale their Google Cloud business with confidence. SoftwareOne will provide transparent invoicing, access to Google Workspace, assistance with provisioning requests, and support for optimizing costs.

"SoftwareOne's launch as a Google Cloud Distributor combines the breadth of Google Cloud's solutions portfolio with SoftwareOne's scale and dedicated focus to partner success," said Steve Erdman, Global Head of Sell + Service Partners at Google Cloud. "Their partner-centric model, reinforced by their value-added services and solutions aggregation, can facilitate the expansion of Gemini Enterprise, AI and Google's leading cloud solutions to businesses globally."

By collaborating with Google Cloud, SoftwareOne is reinforcing its commitment to partner growth, offering the scale of a global organization with the flexibility, support, and local engagement partners need to succeed in today's cloud-first economy.

CONTACT:

Daniëlle van der Starre
Head of Media Relations
+31 6 42 10 88 77
danielle.vdstarre@softwareone.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/softwareone/r/softwareone-to-launch-globally-as-an-authorized-google-cloud-distributor,c4312608

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/softwareone-to-launch-globally-as-an-authorized-google-cloud-distributor-302696903.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.