Future Market Insights, Inc.: Global Pet Food Market Size to Hit USD 247.7 Billion by 2035 on Premium and Personalized Nutrition Demand

Tailored diets, functional ingredients, and rising demand for life-stage nutrition are accelerating long-term growth across global pet food categories

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global pet food market is entering a new phase of value-led growth as pet ownership expands and consumers increasingly treat pets as family members. Valued at USD 132.4 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 247.7 billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Growth is being driven by a sustained shift toward premiumization, personalized nutrition, and formulations designed for specific life stages, breeds, and health needs. Product innovation continues to strengthen category value, with demand rising for solutions that support digestive health, joint care, and immune function.

Quick Stats for the Pet Food Market

Market Value (2025): USD 132.4 billion

USD 132.4 billion Forecast Value (2035): USD 247.7 billion

USD 247.7 billion Forecast CAGR (2025 to 2035): 6.5%

6.5% Nature Leader (2025): Conventional ( 70% market share)

Conventional ( market share) Top Animal Type Segment: Dog ( 60% market share)

Dog ( market share) Key Growth Region: Western Europe ( UK fastest-growing at 6.8% CAGR )

Western Europe ( ) Key Players: Simmons, Inc., Merrick Pet Care, Inc., Champion Petfoods LP, Nature's Variety, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill, Incorporated, Hill's Pet Nutrition, General Mills, Inc. (Blue Buffalo), Mars Petcare Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Hill's Pet Nutrition, J.M. Smucker Company, Diamonds, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Deuerer GmbH, Sunshine Mills, Inc., Nutriara Alimentos Ltda., Unicharm PetCare Corporation.

Market Snapshot

The pet food market accounts for an estimated:

3.6% of the USD 72 billion animal nutrition market

of the USD 72 billion animal nutrition market 1.73% of the USD 150 billion pet care market

of the USD 150 billion pet care market 0.072% of the USD 3.6 trillion packaged food market

of the USD 3.6 trillion packaged food market 0.026% of the USD 10 trillion global consumer goods market

Its expansion is supported by three structural shifts: rising pet ownership, higher spend on nutrition quality, and global pet humanization trends.

Regulatory Landscape Continues to Shape Manufacturer Strategy

Government regulations remain central to product development, labeling, and market access across major pet food markets.

In the United States , the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine oversees compliance related to nutritional standards and ingredient approvals.

, the oversees compliance related to nutritional standards and ingredient approvals. In Europe , EFSA regulations require strict safety assessments, while FEDIAF guidelines help standardize formulations.

, require strict safety assessments, while help standardize formulations. In Japan, labeling and ingredient safety standards are enforced under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Globally, regulatory frameworks increasingly emphasize:

transparency in sourcing

restrictions on harmful additives

hygienic manufacturing practices

accurate labeling and product claims

These requirements continue to shape operating models and compliance investments for pet food manufacturers worldwide.

Key Growth Outlook by Market and Segment

The UK is projected to be the fastest-growing national market, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2035. The USA and Germany are also expected to post stable growth at 6.2% and 6.4% CAGRs, respectively.

At the segment level:

Conventional pet food will lead the nature category with 70% share

will lead the nature category with Dog food will dominate animal type with 60% share

will dominate animal type with Kibble/Dry will remain the leading product type with 42.5% share by 2025

will remain the leading product type with Animal-derived source segment will lead with 22.7% share in 2025

Investment-Focused Segmentation Analysis

The pet food market is segmented by product type, source, animal type, nature, and region.

By Product Type

The market includes:

Kibble/Dry (extruded, baked, coated)

Dehydrated food

Freeze-dried cooked

Freeze-dried raw

Wet food

Frozen

Raw food

Powder

Treats & chews (dog and cat variants)

By Source

Animal-derived (fish, chicken, duck, beef, pork, venison, lamb, turkey)

Plant-derived

Insect-derived (crickets, mealworms, black soldier flies)

By Animal Type

Cats (kittens, seniors)

Dogs (puppies, adults, seniors)

Birds

Others (rabbits, hamsters)

By Nature

Organic

Monoprotein

Conventional

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Balkans & Baltic

Russia & Belarus

Central Asia

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Kibble/Dry Leads with 42.5% Share as Convenience and Value Stay Core to Demand

Kibble/Dry is projected to lead the product type segment, accounting for 42.5% of market share by 2025. The format continues to appeal to pet owners looking for cost-effective, practical, and nutritionally consistent feeding options.

Key factors supporting kibble/dry leadership include:

crunchy texture that supports dental benefits

compatibility with automated feeding systems in urban households

in urban households continued innovation in flavors and coatings to improve palatability

Animal-Derived Sources Lead with 22.7% Share on Protein Preference and Performance Nutrition

The animal-derived segment is expected to lead the source category with approximately 22.7% market share in 2025, supported by sustained demand for high-protein formulations.

Major demand drivers include:

strong adoption of chicken and fish due to digestibility and availability

due to digestibility and availability premium demand for beef, lamb, and turkey

rising preference for fish-based proteins for omega-3 benefits linked to skin and coat health

Dog Food Dominates with 60% Share as Premium and Life-Stage Nutrition Expands

The dog segment is expected to capture 60% of the market in 2025, backed by higher ownership rates and stronger spending across premium treats and targeted diets.

Growth within the segment is supported by:

high demand for puppy and adult diets with defined nutrition profiles

with defined nutrition profiles rising interest in senior dog food as pet populations age

as pet populations age wider marketing and adoption of breed-specific formulations

Conventional Formulations Retain Scale Advantage with 70% Share

The conventional nature segment is projected to dominate with approximately 70% market share in 2025, driven by affordability, broad retail availability, and trusted nutritional performance for general pet health maintenance.

Key reasons conventional products continue to lead:

balanced macronutrient profiles at accessible price points

continuous improvements in ingredient transparency and quality

niche growth in monoprotein and organic products that remains smaller in total value terms

Top Market Dynamics Shaping the Next Decade

Recent Trends in the Pet Food Market

Growing integration of smart packaging for transparency and traceability

for transparency and traceability Adoption of genetic profiling to support personalized nutrition plans

to support personalized nutrition plans Increased use of functional ingredients such as probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants

Challenges in the Pet Food Market

High production costs for premium and specialized formulations

Regional differences in safety standards creating compliance complexity

Sustainability concerns tied to sourcing animal-derived proteins

Country-Level Demand Outlook Highlights

United Kingdom

The UK is forecast to be the fastest-growing market, with pet food revenue expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% (2025 to 2035). Growth is supported by premiumization, direct-to-consumer e-commerce expansion, and rising demand for breed-specific formulations.

Key trends:

stronger demand for breed-specific and life-stage products

increasing traction for organic and grain-free options

France

The French pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%, driven by pet humanization, premiumization, and growing adoption of functional treats.

Key trends:

strong uptake of treats targeting mobility and digestion

increasing popularity of organic and eco-friendly formulations

Germany

Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4%, supported by demand for hypoallergenic, natural, monoprotein, and organic formulations.

Key trends:

strong demand for monoprotein diets addressing sensitivities

expansion of organic and insect-based protein products

United States

The USA pet food market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, supported by rising pet ownership and growing demand for organic, natural, and targeted functional diets.

Key trends:

strong demand for organic and natural formulations

high spending on products focused on dental health and joint care

Japan

The Japanese pet food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, driven by demand for small-breed, age-specific, and urban-friendly nutrition formats.

Key trends:

high demand for small-breed tailored formulations

expansion of premium treats and functional supplements

Competitive Landscape: Moderately Consolidated Market with R&D-Led Differentiation

The global pet food market remains moderately consolidated, with leading companies including:

Mars Petcare Inc.

Nestlé Purina PetCare

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Blue Buffalo (owned by General Mills)

Cargill Incorporated

These companies maintain strong positions through broad product portfolios tailored to dogs, cats, and small animals, while investing in:

personalized nutrition

functional ingredients (probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids)

sustainable alternatives including insect- and plant-based proteins

Leading manufacturers are increasing R&D investment as premium and natural segments continue to expand, helping drive product differentiation and long-term market growth.

Recent Pet Food Industry News

February 2025: UK retailer Pets at Home launched "Chick Bites" , dog treats made from lab-grown chicken meat (produced by Meatly), positioning the product as a sustainable and ethical alternative to traditional meat-based treats.

UK retailer launched , dog treats made from lab-grown chicken meat (produced by Meatly), positioning the product as a sustainable and ethical alternative to traditional meat-based treats. February 2023: Mars Petcare completed its acquisition of Champion Petfoods, known for premium brands ORIJEN and ACANA.

