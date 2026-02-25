HES FinTech launched HES Collection Agent, an AI-driven platform designed for banks, digital lenders, BNPL providers, fintech institutions, and collection agencies seeking to modernize debt recovery through intelligent decisioning and automated execution across the full collection lifecycle.

At its core is a proprietary machine learning engine built specifically for debtor scoring and collection decisioning. The platform analyzes historical, transactional, and behavioral data to assess repayment probability once a client enters delinquency. Where permitted by business policies and local regulations, internal datasets can be enriched with verified third-party data to improve portfolio visibility and strengthen decision accuracy.

Based on this scoring foundation, the system dynamically classifies accounts and determines appropriate recovery actions using adaptive, rule-based logic aligned with internal risk frameworks and regulatory requirements.

The platform orchestrates the full debt collection lifecycle, from delinquency trigger to automated outreach, strategy adjustment, and promise-to-pay tracking within a unified decision and execution framework. Its Next Best Action engine selects optimal timing, frequency, and communication channels and deploys outreach automatically across configured touchpoints including voice calls, SMS, email, and digital messaging. All communications operate through pre-approved templates defined by the lender, ensuring regulatory control, brand consistency, and operational transparency.

By automating segmentation, personalized outreach coordination, follow-ups, and commitment monitoring, the system can reduce operational workload by more than half while significantly improving collection performance compared to traditional, uniform collection processes.

Designed for regulated financial environments, HES Collection Agent validates automated actions against configurable compliance rules and region-specific requirements. Sensitive data is encrypted in transit and at rest within an ISO/IEC 27001-certified security framework.

The platform provides structured portfolio monitoring with categorization by Days Past Due and traceable execution history to support auditability and governance standards. Built on an API-first architecture, it integrates with core banking systems, CRMs, and accounting platforms without infrastructure replacement and is designed to evolve alongside market and regulatory demands.

About HES FinTech

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, HES FinTech is a global fintech technology provider specializing in automated end-to-end lending and loan management software for banks and financial institutions worldwide. Its product ecosystem supports the full credit lifecycle from origination and scoring to servicing and recovery, with a strong focus on compliance, security, and operational efficiency.

