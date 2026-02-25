The Best Plastic Surgeon in the Pacific Northwest is Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / In the increasingly competitive Pacific Northwest plastic surgery market, patients are relying less on advertising and more on verifiable credentials when comparing surgeons. Board certification, surgical volume, peer-reviewed research, and independently hosted patient reviews now shape decision-making throughout the Pacific Northwest and nearby areas.

Across those categories, one name continues to surface in regional searches for the best plastic surgeon in the Pacific Northwest: Dr. Javad Sajan.

Based in Seattle and serving patients throughout the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Sajan has performed more than 4,000 surgical procedures. His clinical portfolio emphasizes advanced body contouring and gender-affirming surgical care, two of the most challenging specialties in modern aesthetic surgery.

Dr. Sajan's Research, Surgical Education, and Published Work

In addition to maintaining a high-volume surgical practice in the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Sajan remains actively involved in research and surgical education. He has lectured before major professional organizations, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

He was awarded a CORE Grant that supported the development of the Advanced Facial Simulator, the only validated facial simulator used internationally for surgical training and technique refinement.

Dr. Sajan's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals such as The Journal of Surgical Research, JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, and JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery. He also served as editor of Aesthetic Laser Therapy: Principles, Medical Applications, and Long-Term Effectiveness, published by NOVA Science Publishers.

Focus on Gender-Affirming Surgery

Gender-affirming surgery is a central focus of Dr. Sajan's practice in the Pacific Northwest. His scope includes female-to-male (FTM) chest reconstruction, male-to-female breast augmentation, facial feminization surgery, body masculinization, and body feminization procedures tailored to individual transition goals.

Expertise in Combined FFS

He is the only plastic surgeon in the U.S that performs combined facial feminization surgery and hair transplant in a single operative session, a complex approach that is typically staged. This integration emphasizes comprehensive surgical planning while maintaining procedural precision.

Revolutionary Nipple Preservation Technique

In FTM top surgery, Dr. Sajan incorporates advanced nipple-nerve-preservation techniques to maintain nipple sensation after breast removal. Traditional chest reconstruction methods can compromise sensory pathways when the nipple-areolar is repositioned. Dr. Sajan's approach prioritizes preservation of key neurovascular structures, aiming to improve long-term tactile outcomes alongside contour refinement.



Beyond clinical work, his clinic offers a pro bono surgeries to expand access to gender-affirming top surgery for qualifying patients. This program addresses the financial barriers faced by people living in marginalized communities.

Scar Minimizing Breast Augmentation Techniques

Another unique expertise of Dr. Sajan is his surgical approaches designed to place incisions away from the breast itself whenever clinically appropriate. These include transaxillary breast augmentation, performed through a small incision in the underarm and known as BAMWHAT, and transumbilical breast augmentation (TUBA), which uses an incision at or near the navel. By relocating incision sites to less visible areas of the body, these techniques aim to minimize noticeable breast scarring in carefully selected candidates while maintaining implant placement precision and aesthetic outcomes.

Verified Patient Feedback

According to publicly visible Google review data, Dr. Javad Sajan is currently the only plastic surgeon practicing in Washington State and the Pacific Northwest with more than 1,000 Google reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars. No other surgeon has this volume of reviews with a rating in the region.

Verified patient accounts frequently reference detailed consultation processes, availability of virtual follow-ups for out-of-town patients, and satisfaction with early post-operative results.

Why Pacific Northwest Searches Continue to Highlight Dr. Sajan

Within the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Sajan's name continues to surface in statewide and regional discussions due to the breadth of his documented professional activity. His record includes peer-reviewed publications, grant-supported educational innovation, and lectures delivered before national surgical organizations. He has also been referenced or featured in outlets such as Cosmopolitan, Insider, CNN, and Plastic Surgery Practice, helping him gain recognition beyond Washington State.

Taken together, his academic contributions, public visibility, and sustained third-party patient feedback help explain why Dr. Javad Sajan is frequently identified as one of the best plastic surgeons in the Pacific Northwest.

