25.02.2026 12:06 Uhr
Zuler Technology: DeskIn: Redefining Remote Desktop -- The Essential Lifestyle App for the AI Era

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI integrates into daily life, remote connectivity is transforming from an IT support tool into a core part of modern living. DeskIn, created by Singapore-based Zuler Technology, leads this shift. Powered by its ZeroSync Engine, it redefines remote access as a lifestyle, putting every device at your fingertips anywhere. It boasts over 180 million installations, 40 million users, and thousands of enterprise clients globally.

DeskIn redefines remote desktop as a lifestyle app for daily use, work, entertainment and family support

What Is DeskIn? A Next-Gen Remote Desktop for Life, Work, Play & Everything In Between.
DeskIn is a simple, secure, and fast remote desktop solution that merges AI assistance with real-time device connectivity. Users can use a single device to connect another or manage multiple devices simultaneously. The unique web client support allows remote device control via a browser without installing any software.

Who Uses DeskIn? Everyone.
DeskIn is trusted by diverse users: for daily use, families, students accessing campus computers, mobile professionals, remote gamers, creatives using resource-heavy software, editors accessing large raw files stored in a studio computer, and IT staff managing corporate devices.

Key Features

  • Multi-PlatformCompatibility: Connect to single or multiple devices simultaneously; supports Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and web.
  • Fast File Transfer: Cross-platform transfers up to 12MB/s without restrictions.
  • High Definition & Ultra-Low Latency: Delivers up to 4K 60 FPS/2K 240 FPS with 40ms latency.
  • Built-in Collaboration Tools: text chat, voice calls, and whiteboard tools for seamless remote teamwork
  • Advanced Screen Management: Supports extension, mirroring, virtual, and multi screens support with up to 3 virtual screens.
  • Extensive Peripheral Support: Fully compatible with game controllers, gaming mice, cameras, drawing tablets, and other devices.

Security Assurance with DeskIn
DeskIn employs a multi-layered security system featuring bank-grade AES-256 encryption, flexible access controls, and a privacy screen. The comprehensive security system is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 international standards for advanced protection.

DeskIn Plans
DeskIn offers Free, Standard, Gaming, and Performance plans for individuals, and the Enterprise plan. Visit the official website to enjoy 20% off annual personal plans with code NEWDESKIN.

Conclusion
Leveraging over a decade of software expertise, Zuler Technology's DeskIn redefines remote connection as a comprehensive digital lifestyle, opening new possibilities. The mission: enable "Boundless Living, Infinite Possibilities" in an AI-powered world.

For Media Inquiries:
Wyncy Tan
Marketing Lead
Zuler Technology Pte.Ltd.
support@deskin.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919119/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deskin-redefining-remote-desktop--the-essential-lifestyle-app-for-the-ai-era-302695657.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.