ICPO Foundation and the World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (WFNMB) cooperate to advance Theranostics worldwide

The strategic partnership will also support the WHO resolution WHA78.13 with the aim to improve access to medical imaging and nuclear medicine

February 25, 2026 - Wiesbaden, Germany. The International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation and the World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (WFNMB) have announced a partnership to expand access to precision oncology, particularly for patients in low- and middle-income countries. The partners seek to improve clinical standards, advance research, and enhance education for healthcare professionals through the ICPO Academy for Theranostics. This collaboration was signed at the WFNMB Congress in Cartagena, Colombia, in February 2026, during the satellite symposium about the "World Health Assembly Resolution WHA78.13 on Strengthening Medical Imaging Capacity"1, organized by WFNMB and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). To address the global needs for medical imaging and nuclear medicine at a global level, the resolution was presented by Member States to achieve policy implementation through the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Global Diagnostics Coalition.

"This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing Theranostics worldwide and will help address key health policy challenges while expanding equitable access to Theranostics for patients globally. We are also honored to become an associate member of the WFNMB," said Prof. Richard P. Baum, Trustee of the ICPO Foundation and President of the ICPO Academy for Theranostics. "The strategic partnership between ICPO and WFNMB will not only contribute to the overall goals of both organizations but will also support the implementation of the World Health Assembly resolution WHA78.13 which has already started in 2025 and was also the aim of the Stakeholders' Meeting held during the WFNMB conference," emphasized Dr. Savvas Frangos, President of WFNMB.

Signing this agreement builds on the ICPO Foundation's longstanding commitment to scaling and democratizing patient access to Theranostics. ICPO is a nonprofit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences. The cornerstone of ICPO's global effort is the development of an ICPO Accredited Theranostics Centers network to increase equitable access to high-quality Theranostics. Through this network, ICPO helps centers improve clinical practice, accelerate education, and drive innovation, while also aligning them with international standards and shared values. To empower the Theranostics talent pool worldwide, the ICPO Academy for Theranostics offers a comprehensive online educational program as well as practical training in select ICPO Clinical Centers. Powered by ICPO's global community of experts, the foundation organizes its own events and supports Theranostics-related grants that foster young talents innovation.

WFNMB's mission is to advance nuclear medicine and the global translation of molecular medicine worldwide. It serves as a central platform for coordination, communication, and knowledge exchange, helping societies strengthen strategic planning and effectiveness. Through fostering collaboration, supporting operational research visibility, and facilitating leadership development and sponsored participation in global meetings, WFNMB aims to build a more aligned, cooperative, and impactful global nuclear medicine community while minimizing duplication and enhancing collective progress.

"We value to collaborate with the esteemed WFNMB, as this partnership strongly advances the ICPO Foundation's mission by deepening its relationship with WFNMB's global network of associations, societies, and expert working groups in nuclear medicine. WFNMB is officially recognized by the WHO as the only non-state actor in nuclear medicine since 2019, underscoring its global relevance and impact", stated Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation.

World Health Assembly Resolution for better patient outcomes globally

The World Health Assembly Resolution WHA78.13 on Strengthening Medical Imaging Capacity underscores the essential role of molecular imaging in improving health outcomes and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC)2. Improving global access could prevent the loss of 2.5 million cancer patients over 10 years, as demonstrated in the Lancet Oncology Commission on Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine3. Implementing this WHO resolution requires coordinated efforts among professional organizations, industry, NGOs, academic institutions, and policymakers to ensure equitable access, workforce development, and sustainable integration of these technologies into health systems.

In this context, a Stakeholder Meeting was organized as a satellite session during the WFNMB congress by the Executive Board of the WFNMB, namely Dr. Savvas Frangos, Dr. Gisela Estrada and Dr. Gopinath Gnanasegaran (all WFNMB), Dr. Diana Paez (IAEA), as well as Dr. John Prior and Dr. Andrew Scott (both WHO). International representatives of nuclear medicine organizations, NGO's and academic institutions were invited: Dr. Masha Maharaj (WARMTH), Dr. Elba Etchebehere (ALASBIMN), Dr. Marwa Hakkam (ICPO Foundation) and Efrain Perini (Oncidium Foundation) outlined the respective organization's perspective and participated in the panel about potential collaborative pathways to implement the WHA78.13 resolution.

"By combining WFNMB's global network and international stakeholder engagement with ICPO's expertise in Theranostics center development and education, the partnership marks an important step in translating global policy into meaningful patient impact", stated Dr. Gisela Estrada, General Secretary, WFNMB.

Photo caption:

Signature of the cooperation between ICPO Foundation and the World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (WFNMB) with Dr. Gopinath Gnanasegaran, President Elect, WFNMB; Dr. Marwa Hakkam, Accreditation and Centers Project Director, ICPO Foundation; Juan Davila, Partner Engagement & Fundraising Director, ICPO Foundation; Dr. Savvas Frangos, President WFNMB, Dr. Gisela Estrada, General Secretary WFNMB; Dr. John O. Prior, Treasure WFNMB (f.l.t.r)

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access by developing an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic centers for Precision Oncology based on a model of shared know-how, certified education with the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice for improved patient outcomes globally. www.icpo.foundation

Learn more about the ICPO Foundation www.icpo.foundation and the

ICPO Academy for Theranostics www.theranostics.academy

Media contact ICPO Foundation

Susanne Simon, Head of Communication & Community

Email: susanne.simon@icpo.foundation , Phone: + 49 172 8666093,

www.icpo.foundation

About the World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (WFNMB)

The World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (WFNMB) acts as a global umbrella organization connecting regional and national societies across nuclear medicine and molecular imaging since 1970. By facilitating international dialogue, aligning strategic priorities, and promoting knowledge exchange, WFNMB strengthens collaboration across the field. The Federation also supports leadership development, elevates the visibility of operational research, and enables participation of experts from diverse regions in global initiatives and scientific forums. WFNMB is the only Non-State Actor in official relation with WHO in the field of nuclear medicine and has developed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Media contact WFNMB

Name: WFNMB

Phone: +43-(0)1-890-44-27

Email: office@wfnmb.org

Website: www.wfnmb.org







1 John O. Prior, May Abdel-Wahab, Savvas Frangos, Hedvig Hricak, and Andrew M. Scott, Journal of Nuclear Medicine, published on February 12, 2026, as doi:10.2967/jnumed.125.271611.

3 Abdel-Wahab M, Giammarile F, Carrara M, et al., Radiotherapy and theranostics: a Lancet Oncology Commission. Lancet Oncol. 2024;25: e545-e580.

