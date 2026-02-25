Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
25.02.2026 12:12 Uhr
Phemex Unveils AI Bot, Marking A Product Milestone of Its AI-Native Revolution

APIA, Samoa, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, unveiled the AI Bot, a tactical milestone of the Phemex AI-Native Revolution, following its landmark transition into an AI-native organization. This launch evolves artificial intelligence from a strategic vision into a high-performance "Intelligent Trading Partner," shifting the industry paradigm from emotional manual execution to a disciplined "Human + AI Collaboration" model for its 10 million users worldwide.

Phemex Unveils AI Bot, Marking A Product Milestone of Its AI-Native Revolution

Earlier this year, Phemex introduced its AI-Native Initiative, committing to integrate artificial intelligence across internal operations and external product architecture. The launch of AI Bot serves as a live demonstration of that strategy in practice, moving beyond conceptual transformation into user-facing applications.

Utilizing advanced machine learning to analyze millions of data points in real-time, the Phemex AI Bot automates complex quantitative strategies across Futures Grid, Spot Grid, and Martingale systems. Engineered with a "Risk-Aware Intelligence" , the engine prioritizes capital preservation by dynamically adjusting leverage and parameters based on historical volatility. This ensures that intelligence remains a tool for resilience, allowing traders to gain significant leverage from AI rather than losing their competitive edge to it.

To catalyze this era of intelligent trading, Phemex has initiated the AI Bot Carnival, a $1,000,000+ trading feast. The initiative features a 100% Loss Protection Program for newcomers to ensure a zero-barrier entry into quantitative trading, alongside tiered volume rewards up to 5,000 USDT and multi-bot incentives designed to encourage systematic, diversified portfolio management.

"Phemex AI Bot is solid proof that our AI-Native strategy is not theoretical - it is operational," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "We are not experimenting with AI at the margins. We are actively building an exchange where intelligent systems are embedded into how products function. This launch is an early but concrete step, and we will continue executing this long-term strategy."

With AI Bot now live, Phemex advances its roadmap toward a fully AI-native exchange model where intelligence is integrated at the infrastructure level and progressively embedded into the trading experience.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920133/Phemex.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-unveils-ai-bot-marking-a-product-milestone-of-its-ai-native-revolution-302696936.html

