New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 27 February 2026. The new shares are issued due to directed issue.
|Name:
|Erria
|ISIN:
|DK0060101483
|Short name:
|ERRIA
|Number of shares before change:
|12,287,792 shares
|Change:
|1,479,963 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|13,767,755 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 4,392
|Face value:
|DKK 0.25
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|49569
For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
