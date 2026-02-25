The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

The Diverse Income Trust

25th Feb 2026

It is announced that at the close of business on 24th February 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

24th February 2026 126.07 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 124.61 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

25th February 2026