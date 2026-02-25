The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25
The Diverse Income Trust
25th Feb 2026
It is announced that at the close of business on 24th February 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
24th February 2026 126.07 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 124.61 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
25th February 2026