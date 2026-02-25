Digital-first corporate mobility becomes the norm for 79% of companies, according to Holafly for Business

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a long time, employee care in business travel focused on the visible essentials: flights booked correctly, hotels close to meetings, insurance policies filed away "just in case." Everything else was left to the traveler to sort out along the way.

But as work has become more mobile, the way companies support employees abroad is expanding, and digital access is increasingly part of that conversation. Recent insights from the Holafly Global eSIM & Travel Report show that 79% of companies now provide some form of digital access for employees traveling internationally.

Traveling for work today often means landing in a new country and being immediately expected to navigate unfamiliar systems: transport, maps, payments, authentication apps, last-minute changes and urgent requests from home. When mobile access fails, the impact goes beyond productivity. It creates stress, uncertainty and a sense of being unsupported at exactly the moment employees are most exposed.

This is why the conversation is shifting and being connected abroad is no longer just about staying online for meetings, it's about feeling safe, autonomous and looked after. It allows employees to find their way to the hotel, contact support when plans change, manage expenses, access company tools and stay connected to both work and personal networks.

These moments shape how supported employees feel far more than any written policy. Nearly eight in ten business travelers say reliable internet access is very important when they travel, not because it's convenient, but because it allows their workday to continue without disruption.

Holafly for Business is helping organizations move beyond routine travel policies and toward purpose-driven infrastructure, designed around how people actually travel and work today, with a 24/7 customer service in more than 18 languages, a unified management tool and monthly plans to avoid unexpected charges and coverage in more than 160 destinations.

"Providing digital access abroad has become routine for many companies," said Alex Bryszkowski, VP of Holafly for Business. "What's changing now is the expectation behind it. People don't just want access, they want to move, work and decide freely, without friction or hidden effort, wherever their job takes them."

Organizations such as Volvo, Nike, Idealista, Puma and Airbnb are rethinking how they support mobile teams, treating digital access abroad as part of the broader employee experience rather than a technical add-on. As companies continue to refine their approach to wellbeing, flexibility and global work, digital access abroad is emerging as a quiet but powerful signal: we expect you to move, and we'll make sure you're supported when you do.

