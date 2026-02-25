Procyon Adopts Zoe Financial's End-to-End Wealth Platform to Support Firm Growth and Mass-Affluent Clients

The New Partnership With Zoe Financial Enhances Procyon's Capacity to Scale and Provides Personalized Investment Strategies to Mass-Affluent Clients

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Zoe Financial , a modern wealth management platform working to improve operational efficiency for financial advisors while improving the client experience, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Procyon , an independent RIA headquartered in Connecticut with $9B AUM. The partnership aims to support Procyon's recent firm acquisition and continued growth while enhancing the service experience for the firm's clients, particularly accounts under $1M AUM. By leveraging the Zoe Wealth Platform's robust investment capabilities and client service team, Procyon has become better equipped to deliver a streamlined, personalized wealth management experience to their clients while managing their own scalability.

"When RIAs acquire new firms and gain new clients, there is always a desire to expand advisor capacity," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, CEO and Founder of Zoe Financial. "By moving mass-affluent clients onto the Zoe Wealth Platform, Procyon helps their advisors focus their time on cultivating meaningful client relationships, not executing daily manual tasks. We help solve the operational struggles surrounding firm growth to make scaling more repeatable and efficient."

About The Partnership

By adopting the Zoe Wealth Platform, Procyon gains access to Zoe's end-to-end platform experience, including:

Seamless onboarding through bulk account transitions. Zoe's client service team handles client onboarding for the firm directly on the platform. Procyon can transition client accounts in bulk without hassle for advisors.

Automated rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting. Clients on the platform gain the benefits of frequent portfolio rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting without requiring additional effort from the Procyon advisors.

Fractional shares and direct indexing. Advisors can personalize investment strategies to a client's specific financial goals regardless of the client's portfolio size, all on the Zoe platform.

Pre-vetted client referrals. Zoe's client-advisor marketplace connects Procyon advisors with high-intent prospective clients so Procyon can continue to efficiently scale.

"Zoe expands our capacity to scale," said Phil Fiore, Co-Founder and CEO of Procyon, "without diminishing the level of service we can provide to clients. Our advisors can offer a quality client experience backed by Zoe's investment technology to help our mass-affluent clients pursue their financial goals."

Procyon provides fiduciary wealth management and retirement consulting services to private clients, families, and business owners. The recent acquisition of OLV Investment Group adds more clients to the firm and spurred the integration of the Zoe Wealth Platform. Through the partnership, Zoe will streamline the onboarding and client experience for Procyon and empower their advisors to provide sophisticated investment capabilities that meet their clients' specific financial needs.

Zoe is excited to support Procyon as the firm continues to grow. To find out more about the Zoe Wealth Platform, request a demo here .

Learn more about Procyon here: https://procyon.net/ .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe aims to help grow and protect wealth through exceptional client experience and innovative technology for independent RIAs and individuals. Through Zoe's platform, individuals can connect with vetted fiduciary financial advisors across the United States based on their unique financial situation. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. For more information, visit zoefinancial.com .

Disclosures

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisors through its platform. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions.

Procyon Partners, LLC ("Procyon") is an independent registered investment adviser and is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial"). The firms have a business arrangement under which Zoe Financial provides technology and platform services to Procyon. Each firm is independently owned and operated and is not responsible for the other's services, advice, or actions.

No direct compensation was given for this endorsement. Procyon receives technology and platform services from Zoe Financial. Zoe Financial receives compensation in connection with the arrangement, creating a financial incentive for Procyon to speak favorably about Zoe Financial's platform. These experiences may not be representative of other advisors or clients and should not be the sole basis for evaluating Zoe Financial's services.

Platform Services. Tax-loss harvesting, automated rebalancing, direct indexing, and fractional share investing are not suitable for all investors and do not guarantee reduced tax liability or improved returns. Tax-loss harvesting involves risks including missed market gains and wash sale disallowances; clients should consult their own tax professional. Referrals through Zoe's marketplace do not guarantee suitability or a future advisory relationship.

