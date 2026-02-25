Angel's Diner Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award For Restaurants - Family Dining In London

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Angel's Diner has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Restaurants - Family Dining category, celebrating its reputation as one of London's most popular destinations for comfort food, welcoming service and memorable dining experiences for families and friends.

Known for its incredible food and inviting atmosphere, Angel's Diner continues to be a go-to choice for guests seeking hearty, well-prepared meals served with care. The restaurant's lunch and dinner menus feature several guest favourites, including award winning baby back ribs that are fall off the bone and smothered in house made BBQ sauce, crispy hand dipped chicken tenders, and house made half pound burgers. These signature dishes have helped establish Angel's Diner as a trusted family dining destination in the London community.

In addition to its lunch and dinner offerings, Angel's Diner is well known for its outstanding all day breakfast menu. Guests can enjoy classic breakfast favourites such as breakfast skillets, eggs benedict and the restaurant's famous breakfast poutine. With breakfast available throughout the day, Angel's Diner offers flexibility and comfort for guests visiting at any time.

The dining experience at Angel's Diner is enhanced by a friendly and outgoing team dedicated to exceptional customer service. Staff members are knowledgeable, eager to please and focused on making every visit enjoyable. From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted with a smile and made to feel welcome, reinforcing the restaurant's strong reputation for hospitality.

Angel's Diner takes pride in creating an environment where families and friends can gather, relax and enjoy great food together. This commitment to quality, service and atmosphere has earned the restaurant continued recognition from the community and returning guests who value consistency and care.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a proud moment for the Angel's Diner team. "We are honoured to receive this recognition," said the team at Angel's Diner. "Our goal has always been to serve great food in a welcoming environment where everyone feels at home. We are grateful to our guests for their ongoing support and look forward to continuing to serve the London community."

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and a strong connection to their customers. For Angel's Diner, this award reflects its dedication to family dining, quality meals and a positive guest experience.

Guests are invited to gather around the table with family and friends and experience firsthand why Angel's Diner has earned the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Restaurants - Family Dining.

About Angel's Diner

Angel's Diner is a family dining restaurant in London, Ontario, known for its comfort food, all day breakfast and welcoming atmosphere. The menu features guest favourites such as baby back ribs, hand dipped chicken tenders, half pound burgers, breakfast skillets, eggs benedict and the restaurant's famous breakfast poutine. Angel's Diner prides itself on friendly service and creating memorable dining experiences for families and friends. To learn more, visit www.angelslondon.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

