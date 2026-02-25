Anzeige
25.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
Artcal Graphics & Printing Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Signs in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Artcal Graphics & Printing has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Signs category, celebrating its long-standing reputation as one of London's most trusted providers of high-quality graphic and signage solutions.

Established in 1977, Artcal Graphics has served the London community for more than 48 years. What began as a leading screen print provider has evolved into a full-service graphics company offering a wide range of products and services. This evolution reflects the company's continued commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.

Artcal Graphics & Printing provides a comprehensive selection of graphic solutions, including vehicle graphics, signage, wall graphics and murals, decals and other custom visual products. In addition to production, the company offers professional graphic design services, allowing clients to take their projects from initial concept through to final installation with a single, trusted provider.

The company is known for its ability to support businesses across industries by creating visually impactful graphics that enhance brand visibility and communication. By combining creative design, quality materials and skilled installation, Artcal Graphics & Printing delivers solutions that are both durable and visually compelling.

Customer satisfaction remains central to Artcal's business philosophy. Over the decades, the company has built strong relationships with clients by delivering reliable service, consistent quality and attention to detail. This approach has helped Artcal Graphics & Printing maintain its position as a respected name in the London graphics and signage industry.

"We are proud to be recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award," said the team at Artcal Graphics & Printing. "Our goal has always been to deliver dependable graphic solutions that help our customers communicate effectively and stand out. This recognition reflects the relationships we have built over many years."

Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their field and maintain strong connections with the communities they serve. For Artcal Graphics & Printing, this award reflects decades of dedication to craftsmanship, service and innovation.

As the company looks ahead, Artcal Graphics & Printing remains committed to evolving alongside its clients' needs, offering modern graphic solutions while upholding the standards that have defined its success for nearly 50 years.

About Artcal Graphics & Printing

Artcal Graphics & Printing has been serving London, Ontario, since 1977. The company provides a wide range of graphic solutions including signage, vehicle graphics, wall graphics and murals, decals and custom visual products. With in-house graphic design services and full installation capabilities, Artcal supports clients from concept to completion with a focus on quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.artcal.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/artcal-graphics-and-printing-wins-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-1140790

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
