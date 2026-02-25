Abasca Resources Inc.: Abasca Resources Announces Promotion of Brian McEwan to Vice President, Exploration and Development; Invitation to Visit Booth #2144 at PDAC 2026

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian McEwan to the position of Vice President, Exploration and Development, effective immediately.

Since joining the team as Vice President Exploration, Mr. McEwan has been instrumental in advancing the Company's strategic exploration programs. In his expanded role, he will focus on the advancement of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit (Loki Deposit; Figure 1) while continuing to oversee the technical direction of Abasca's mineral exploration.

"Brian's technical expertise and proven track record in mineral exploration and development have been vital to the successful advancement of the Loki Deposit and the discovery of the Thor Zone. His leadership will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy as we transition into the development of the Loki Deposit" said Dawn Zhou, President and CEO of Abasca.

Join Us at PDAC 2026

Abasca is also excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2026 PDAC Convention in Toronto. We cordially invite shareholders, investors, and industry partners to visit our team and discuss our latest project updates.

Event: 2026 PDAC Convention

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC)

Booth: # 2144

Dates: March 1 - March 4, 2026

Members of Abasca's management and technical team will be on-site to provide insights into our current exploration results and the development roadmap for Loki Deposit.

For more information on the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and an overview of the Key Lake South Project, please visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca.

Figure 1: Map of the Key Lake South Project area showing the location of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration and Development of Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,977-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill. The project possesses geological similarities and along strike of past Key Lake Mine with prospective conductors of over 50 km for potential uranium mineralization. KLS is also host to the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit comprising a total inferred resource of 11.31 Mt at 7.65 % Cg. Please refer to the technical report dated May 29, 2025, with an effective date of April 10, 2025 and titled "Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada", filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website, for further information about the resource estimate.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc, CPA

President, CEO and Director

For more information visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca or contact:

Abasca Resources Inc.

Email: info@abasca.ca

Telephone: +1 (306) 933 4261

