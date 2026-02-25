Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Very Polite Agency Inc., an internationally integrated communications and creative agency, is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation only event held at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

For Very Polite, sponsoring the conference reflects the agency's ongoing commitment to supporting ambitious growth-stage companies and connecting with the industry leaders, founders, and global growth investors who are behind the next wave of growth shaping North America's future.

As an agency that partners with brands at pivotal moments of expansion, Very Polite looks forward to joining this landmark event and contribute to conversations around innovation and the evolving business landscape.

Centurion One Capital 9 th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Very Polite Agency

Very Polite is an internationally integrated communications and creative agency with studios in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto, Canada.

Learn more about Very Polite Agency Inc. at www.weareverypolite.com.

