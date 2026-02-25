Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing on February 24, 2026, of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$6.5 million. Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") participated in the Offering and has acquired 6,842,881 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), for gross proceeds of approximately C$4.1 million. No finders' fees were paid in connection with the Offering, and the Offering was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Intrepid.

The Offering resulted in the issuance of 10,833,333 Shares at a price of $0.60 per Share.

"Teck's increased investment in Intrepid, alongside the participation of a new institutional and strategic investor, represents a strong endorsement of the quality, scale, and emerging potential of the Corral Copper Project ("Corral" or the "Project")," said Mark Morabito, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intrepid. "The successful closing of this financing strengthens our shareholder base and reflects growing confidence in our systematic, district-scale approach. With this funding now in place, we have a clear runway to execute a comprehensive, multi-year exploration and development program at Corral, while maintaining strong alignment with a leading global mining company."

The increased investment builds on Teck's initial strategic position announced in December 2025 and reflects continued technical and strategic engagement between Intrepid and Teck. Teck beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 15,642,881 Shares, representing approximately 14.7% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to complete an initial 30-month exploration and development program at Corral (the "Committed Program") as well as for annual property option and rental payments to keep the properties in good standing. The Committed Program is expected to include, among other work programs, a 50 line-kilometre induced polarization survey, geological mapping and geochemical sampling, metallurgical and permitting work, and follow-up drilling designed to expand known zones and test new targets identified by Intrepid's integrated, multi-dataset targeting. Intrepid anticipates additional mapping, geophysics, geochemical sampling and drilling at Corral in H2 2026.

Intrepid and Teck have concluded an amendment (the "Amendment") to the investor rights agreement entered into on December 23, 2025 (the "Investor Rights Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the parties have agreed to: (i) increase the amount of Committed Funds applicable to the Committed Program; (ii) extend the timelines for the Committed Program and Teck's right of first refusal on the Corral Project by six months; (iii) increase Teck's participation rights and maximum ownership from 15% to 19.9%, and (iv) provide "no-more-favourable" protection for the participation rights in the Investor Rights Agreement.

The Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from closing of the Offering.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals, including copper, silver, and zinc, in established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company's portfolio is anchored by the Corral Copper Project, an advanced exploration-stage, district-scale system with extensive drilling and significant shallow results, complemented by the Tombstone South and Mesa Well projects. Teck Resources Limited recently became a 14.7% equity stakeholder in Intrepid Metals Corp., reflecting its strategic interest in the Company and its Corral Project. Intrepid is led by an experienced technical and management team with a strong track record of advancing and permitting projects across North America. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

