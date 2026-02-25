EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

BIO-Europe Spring 2026 Charts the Future of Life Sciences from Lisbon's Shores



BIO-Europe Spring 2026 Charts the Future of Life Sciences from Lisbon's Shores MUNICH, GERMANY - February 25, 2026. The 20th annual BIO-Europe Spring is heading to Lisbon, Portugal, from March 23-25, 2026, with a digital experience to follow on March 31-April 1. For the first time, BIO-Europe Spring and LSX Europe will take place back-to-back as part of the Life Sciences Spring Innovation Week, creating a unique meeting point for the life science industry. With engagement already on the rise, Lisbon is poised to deliver expanded partnering, investment, and cross-border collaboration opportunities across the global life sciences ecosystem. BIO-Europe Spring connects Europe's top innovation centers with the global life sciences industry to cultivate thriving strategic partnerships. The 2026 edition in Lisbon will bring together over 3,700 international stakeholders - from academia, startups and scaling biotechs to top pharma executives and investors - for more than 20,000 high-impact partnering meetings. Lisbon and Greater Lisbon, home to a rapidly growing life sciences cluster, feature internationally competitive pharmaceutical and biotech activity, world-class research institutions, major multinational hubs, and an emerging venture capital community - making the city an ideal host for this "must-attend" Life Sciences Spring Innovation Week. For its 2026 edition, BIO-Europe Spring will feature an engaging program , curated by EBD Group (an Informa company), offering insightful content, high-impact partnering, and extensive networking opportunities. BIO-Europe Spring 2026 Program Highlights Include: Opening plenary - Where the Compass Points: Redrawing the Map of Biotech Partnering

Dive into a dynamic discussion about biotech partnering strategies by experienced executives from BioNTech, CellmAbs, Novo Holdings, and Ottimo Bio.

The Art of Wayfinding with AI in Drug Discovery and Development

Explore how AI is enhancing drug discovery and development and the complexities of integrating AI into the future of therapeutic innovations.

Forecasting the Waves: Biopharma Investment Landscape

Join globally recognized venture capital and strategic investors from LifeArc, Syncona, Biovance Capital, Sofinnova Partners, and Forbion to gain insights into navigating today's biopharma funding landscape.

High tide: China's Innovation and Global Partnerships

Understand the growing momentum of cross-border partnerships and the significant opportunities China brings to global biopharma companies to drive innovation. Partnering and Registration Partnering for BIO-Europe Spring is now open and in full swing. One-to-one meetings will be powered by partneringONE , an industry-standard platform that enables delegates to search, request, schedule, and conduct meetings efficiently. BIO-Europe Spring continues to provide a global platform for the biopharma community to connect. To enhance access and extend engagement beyond the in-person event, the conference will continue with two days of virtual partnering on March 31-April 1, allowing participants to connect regardless of time zone or travel constraints. Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online . Discounted rates are still available until March 20, 2026, with the next early bird deadline approaching on March 6, 2026. Additional Links and Information BIO-Europe Spring is organized by EBD Group, an Informa company. For more information and live updates, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring and follow BIO-Europe Spring 2026 on LinkedIn . About Informa and EBD Group EBD Group's mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference portfolio in the industry. Each one of our landmark events, held in key life science markets around the world, is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today, our events and those of our sister organization, LSX, (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring, LSX Europe, Biotech Showcase, LSX USA, Investival Showcase USA, ChinaBio Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum, LSX Nordic, BioEquity Europe, Investival Showcase EU, and the European Lifestars Awards) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD is an Informa company. Informa is a leading international Live B2B Events, B2B Digital Services, and Academic Markets Group. Informa is a member of the FTSE 100 and works in over 30 countries. For more information, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/partnering-investment-strategy/ Media Contacts:

MC Services AG

+49 89 2102280

contact@mc-services.eu Informa

Paul Gilbertson

paul.gilbertson@informa.com



