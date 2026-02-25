The Chinese manufacturer said its Aster TB250/TB500 system is compatible with both 40 0V and 800 V PV systems. Parallel connection allows scaling up to 3 MW / 8.46 MWh.Chinese-headquartered storage manufacturer AlphaESS has announced a new battery energy storage system (BESS), targeting the European commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. Called Aster TB250/TB500, the new storage system is compatible with both 400V and 800V PV systems. "This enables seamless integration into diverse electrical infrastructures without the need for additional transformers in many scenarios," the company said in ...

