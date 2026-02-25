Kantar Media, a global market leader in audience measurement, today announces its new brand identity, Fifty5Blue. The rebrand marks a significant milestone following the company's separation from Kantar Group and its acquisition by H.I.G. Capital in August 2025.

This new brand signals a new chapter for the company. In a media and entertainment ecosystem challenged with increasing audience fragmentation and an abundance of content and datasets, Fifty5Blue is focused on one core challenge: helping advertisers, agencies, media owners and social platforms make better decisions on both their content advertising strategies and investments.

"Today we step forward as Fifty5Blue with ambition," said Patrick Béhar, Global CEO. "In a world full of noise, with no shortage of data, we believe clarity is the real differentiator. Our role is to remove unnecessary complexity, provide the right data with the most rigorous methods and help our clients gain the clarity to make better decisions. This new brand stands on the shoulders of the business we have built over the past year and the standards we continue to hold ourselves to clearing the fog, standing for independence and embracing impatience."

Over the past year, the business has undergone a decisive transformation under independent ownership, investing significantly in people, technology and partnerships. "We have embraced the freedom to move faster, sharpen our focus and invest for the long-term, while remaining anchored in the independence, rigour and transparency that have always defined our organisation and our audience measurement solutions globally" said Patrick Béhar.

The business will continue to accelerate its investment in hybrid solutions that combine the highest-quality panels with the scale and granularity of big data, powered by strong technology and governed by independence. Additionally, Fifty5Blue has accelerated its investment in AI to deliver greater value to customers and partners by making it easier to interrogate Fifty5Blue's real-time, proprietary data, and by creating a new generation of tools to support the full advertising funnel. "AI fundamentally reinforces the importance of our single-source datasets, which are based on direct observation of what real people watch," Patrick Béhar added.

The global launch of Fifty5Blue is supported by a refreshed visual identity that reflects the brand's values: clarity, focus and confidence. While the brand evolves, the business continues to serve advertisers, agencies, broadcasters and platforms worldwide, acting as a long-term partner through periods of transition and change. Established products and companies such as Ibope, TGI and TechEdge remain central to the business, continuing to evolve and scale within the Fifty5Blue portfolio.

"Our clients and partners can expect the same trusted measurement, independence and commitment to helping them navigate change. What's new is our impatience to innovate, deliver and scale faster for our clients, our partners and our teams. We are our clients' window on what the world is watching," Patrick Béhar concluded.

About Fifty5Blue

Fifty5Blue delivers clarity to brands, agencies and media owners in how people consume media. We lead the world in audience measurement, consumer insight and advertising intelligence.

We bring transparency and consistency to the media industry. Operating in over 80 countries, our data is the trusted currency that powers smarter decisions and drives the evolution of the media ecosystem.

