Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beguile Introduces "Golden Kiss" -- A Radiant New Fragrance Celebrating Romance, Warmth and Confidence

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beguile, the luxury fragrance house, announces the launch of Golden Kiss Eau de Parfum, a radiant floral fruity musk fragrance designed to embody intimacy, confidence and modern femininity.

Beguile

Manufactured in the United Arab Emirates and available internationally, Golden Kiss reinforces Beguile's commitment to premium craftsmanship and globally competitive fragrance development.

Golden Kiss opens bright and captivating, unfolding with a sparkling blend of fruits and soft spice before revealing an elegant floral heart. As it settles, the fragrance evolves into a warm, sensual base that lingers on the skin, creating a refined yet addictive signature.

"Golden Kiss was created to feel effortless yet unforgettable," said Ihuoma, Founder of Beguile. "It begins luminous and expressive, then transitions into a soft, intimate warmth. It is designed for individuals who appreciate beauty, softness and quiet power."

Golden Kiss Eau de Parfum

A radiant floral fruity musk fragrance that melts onto the skin with warmth and depth.

Top Notes:
Bergamot, Pink Pepper, Blackcurrant, Apple

Middle Notes:
Rose, Jasmine, Violet, Raspberry

Base Notes:
Musk, Patchouli, Vanilla, Amber, Sandalwood

The composition delivers a seamless evolution from fresh vibrancy to a smooth, long-lasting dry-down, offering versatility for both daytime sophistication and evening elegance.

Product Details

Size: 100ML Eau de Parfum

United Kingdom: £50
Nigeria: ?80,000
Canada: $85.00 CAD

Availability: Golden Kiss Eau de Parfum (100ML) is available for purchase online across Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Ingredients (INCI): Alcohol Denat., Fragrance (Parfum), Water (Aqua/Eau), Alpha-Isomethylionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Citral.

Golden Kiss represents a strategic expansion of Beguile's fragrance portfolio, strengthening the brand's presence within the accessible luxury segment while maintaining its core values of quality, longevity and refined scent storytelling.

ABOUT Beguile

Founded in Nigeria, Beguile is a luxury fragrance brand dedicated to crafting distinctive, long-lasting perfumes that merge emotional expression with modern sophistication. Manufactured in the UAE and distributed internationally, the brand continues to expand its global footprint through innovation, premium ingredients and accessible elegance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917533/Beguile.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917534/Beguile_Logo.jpg

Beguile Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beguile-introduces-golden-kiss--a-radiant-new-fragrance-celebrating-romance-warmth-and-confidence-302694803.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.