Mittwoch, 25.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 13:18 Uhr
109 Leser
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 24 February 2026 were:

701.85p Capital only
718.52p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 13,000 Ordinary shares on 7th November 2025, the Company has 75,033,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 28,176,500 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


© 2026 PR Newswire
