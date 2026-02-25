Anzeige
25.02.2026 13:26 Uhr
Bacon Magazine: Black Women In Business: Eddie Dee Williams of The Affinity Saga Featured on Bacon Magazine February 2026 Digital Spotlight Cover

Bacon Magazine has released its February 2026 Digital Spotlight Cover featuring Eddie Dee Williams, founder of The Affinity Saga, a fantasy and science fiction company that earned three national literary awards and multiple recognitions in 2025 and 2026.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2026 / Bacon Magazine, a nonprofit media publication based in Marina del Rey, California, today announced the release of its February 2026 Digital Spotlight Cover featuring Eddie Dee Williams, founder of The Affinity Saga, an independently published fantasy and science fiction company based in Valdosta, Georgia.

The Affinity Saga earned national literary recognition across multiple award platforms in 2025 and 2026, receiving three national literary awards, two finalist designations, and one nomination in the fantasy and science fiction genres.

Among the distinctions received, The Affinity Saga's debut title, The Affinity Theory, was awarded First Place in Fantasy - Superheroes at the Bookfest Spring 2025 Awards. The title also received a Winner designation in Fantasy at the 2025 Literary Global Independent Author Awards and a Winner designation in Science Fantasy at the Winter 2025 Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, presented by the National Association of Book Entrepreneurs.

The Affinity Theory additionally received Finalist designations in both Science Fiction and Debut Fiction at the 2025 Literary Global Independent Author Awards, placing among independently published titles across both categories on a national level. The title received a nomination for the TOO LIT! Award from the It's Lit! Literary Awards, presented by Black Girls Who Write, in 2026.

"The national literary recognition received by The Affinity Saga reflects the excellence and achievement that we are committed to highlighting within our community." - Andrea Harris-Walker, Founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Bacon Magazine

The Affinity Saga publishes titles in the fantasy and science fiction genres with a focus on superhero fiction for adult readers. The company was founded by Eddie Dee Williams, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist based in Valdosta, Georgia. The company currently publishes two titles, The Affinity Theory and Echoes. More information is available at https://theaffinitysaga.com.

About Bacon Magazine

Bacon Magazine is a nonprofit organization founded in 2022 and based in Marina del Rey, California. The publication covers Black women in business and culture, providing profiles, news, lifestyle content, education, and resources. Bacon Magazine is a digital publication serving a national audience. More information is available at https://thebaconmagazine.com.

Follow Bacon Magazine

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thebaconmagazine

TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@thebaconmagazine

Threads at https://www.threads.com/@thebaconmagazine

Bluesky https://bsky.app/profile/baconmagazine.bsky.social

Media Contact

Organization: Bacon Magazine: Black Women In Business
Contact Person Name: Andrea Harris-Walker
Website: https://thebaconmagazine.com/
Email: contact@thebaconmagazine.com
Address: 333 Washington Blvd #653
City: Marina del Rey
State: California
Country: United States

SOURCE: Bacon Magazine: Black Women In Business



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/eddie-dee-williams-of-the-affinity-saga-featured-on-bacon-magazin-1140827

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
